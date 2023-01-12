ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills County, IA

Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company finalizes purchase of site in Mills County

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IjMag_0kCaQbSE00

The Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company announced in a press release it finalized the purchase of a site for its new beef processing facility in Mills County.

Read the press release below:

The Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company finalized the purchase of the 132-acre site of its planned 2,000-head per day beef-processing facility in Mills County on Dec. 30, 2022. The sale price was not disclosed.

“I’m very appreciative of the cooperation, flexibility, patience and professionalism that the owners, their representatives and officials in Mills County demonstrated throughout this process,” said principal developer Chad Tentinger. “Land purchases for projects of this size often take quite a while to complete and they often have unforeseen challenges, but everyone worked together very well from Day One and through negotiations until final documents were signed.”

The site is located on the northwest quadrant of Interstate 29 and Bunge Road intersection just south of the Pottawattamie-Mills county line. Groundbreaking will take place in 2023.

“A facility of our size and scale requires a certain level of infrastructure and public utilities. In addition to those requirements, this site checks all the boxes for logistics when it comes to the level of truck traffic for cattle and raw goods coming into the plant and processed goods leaving the facility,” he said. “Its proximity to I-80 is another logistical plus. With the eventual need for up to 800 employees, its location in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan statistical area is another valuable attribute.”

Tentinger noted that the site is zoned for industrial development with emphasis on agribusiness-type operations, Bunge North America operates a soybean processing facility on the opposite side of Interstate 29, just east of the Cattlemen’s Heritage site. An ethanol plant is located nearby.

“Our facility and its state-of-the-art operations fit the neighborhood, but we’ll also be putting our best foot forward in terms of an attractive public-facing design,” Tentinger said.

The company last year selected Gross-Wen Technologies, a leading algae-based wastewater treatment company, to provide contained treatment at the site. The technology will capture and offset several thousand tons of carbon dioxide per year from the atmosphere.

“That’s the equivalent of avoiding the use of 242,000 gallons of gasoline every year,” Tentinger said. “The nitrogen and phosphorus that it will recover will be converted into valuable, natural fertilizer for re-use by area farmers as part of our goal to create a carbon-neutral footprint.”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Cattlemen's Heritage land purchase finalized

(Des Moines) -- Construction is expected to begin this year on a new beef processing plant in Mills County. That's after officials with Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company finalized the purchase of a 132-acre site of its planned 2,000-head per day facility late last month. Plans call for constructing the facility on land located in the northwest quadrant of the intersection of Interstate 29 and Bunge Road just south of the Pottawattamie-Mills County line. Chad Tentinger is Cattlemen's Heritage's principal developer. Tentinger tells KMA News the transaction was 18 months in the making.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Nebraska Examiner

Tekamah entrepreneur restores elegant and historic bank to new glory

TEKAMAH – Cindy Chatt has a thing for old buildings. In her former profession as a marketing consultant for corporations, she chose to live in the city cores of New York City, St. Louis, Philadelphia and Jacksonville, in structures that were part of those cities’ history. When she decided to return to her hometown of […] The post Tekamah entrepreneur restores elegant and historic bank to new glory appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
TEKAMAH, NE
fox42kptm.com

Pottawattamie County declares snow emergency

Council Bluffs, Iowa. (KPTM) — The Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department is declaring a snow emergency. The snow emergency will go into effect from 7 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, until 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19. Vehicles cannot be parked on or along any public county roads during...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska

OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter

OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

2 arrested on Mills County warrants

(Red Oak) – Two people were arrested in Montgomery County Friday on warrants from Mills County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested Summer Brooke French and Jessie Bruce Fitzwater around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Both suspects had active warrants out of Mills County. French was arrested for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, while Fitzwater was charged with failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance – third offense.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

State stocks five lakes with thousands of cold-water loving rainbow trout

Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high.
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Council Bluffs woman sentenced for funneling over $200K from work account to personal credit cards

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman was sentenced in an Omaha federal courtroom on Thursday after being convicted of wire fraud. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 58-year-old Loretta L. Janssen, 58, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison. After Janssen’s release from prison, she will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy