Samson Stomp & Romp returns to the Milwaukee County Zoo to support animal care

It's a race people all over Milwaukee know and love — the Samson Stomp & Romp at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

The event is in its 43rd year and honors Samson the silverback gorilla, one of the Zoo's most beloved residents. Money raised from the event supports care for all of the animals in the Zoo's population.

You can register the day of the event or ahead of time online . Registration fees are:



$35 for 5K/2-mile runners

$20 for 1-mile runners

$30 per runner joining a team

Races start at 9:30 on January 15. After the event, participants are invited to enjoy the rest of their day at the Zoo.

Event staff also encourage you to bring your old cell phones to the Zoo for recycling. Recycling cell phones reduces the need for additional coltan, a mineral extracted from Congo, home to endangered gorillas. Coltan mining has led to a dramatic decrease in habitats for lowland gorillas.

