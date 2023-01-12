Runway 7 Fashion Returns to NYFW With Runway Shows, Live Events and Activations

Last year's Susanne Bartsch show. Courtesy of Runway 7 Fashion

Runway 7 Fashion will return to New York Fashion Week for the fall 2023 season with a launch party and runway show on Feb. 9 and three full days of runway shows, live events and activations between Feb. 10 and Feb. 12 at Sony Hall at 235 West 46th Street in New York.

Runway 7 is partnering again with 360 Fashion, a full service production, marketing, sales and merchandising company based in Peru that provides end-to-end apparel manufacturing services from design, product development and production to marketing, merchandising and drop shipping.

Runway 7 aims to encourage the next generation of fashion designers by offering a platform and incubator to showcase their collections each season.

Some 45 brands will participate in runway shows from Feb. 9 through Feb. 11, including Susanne Bartsch, who will show Feb. 9 at 8 p.m., as well as Elysian, Perry Jones Collection, Skai, Masal, House of Barretti, Avar Collection, Celeste, Chalk, among others.

On Feb. 10, Elysian will cohost a fundraiser and runway competition in partnership with Runway 7 to benefit Bissell Pet Foundation, which supports animal welfare organizations and provides resources to underserved communities.

To date, Runway 7 has donated $50,000 to Mount Sinai’s Corinne Goldsmith Dickinson Center for Multiple Sclerosis, a philanthropic partner.