ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Runway 7 Fashion Returns to NYFW With Runway Shows, Live Events and Activations

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PAOXh_0kCaQLWi00
Last year's Susanne Bartsch show. Courtesy of Runway 7 Fashion

Runway 7 Fashion will return to New York Fashion Week for the fall 2023 season with a launch party and runway show on Feb. 9 and three full days of runway shows, live events and activations between Feb. 10 and Feb. 12 at Sony Hall at 235 West 46th Street in New York.

Runway 7 is partnering again with 360 Fashion, a full service production, marketing, sales and merchandising company based in Peru that provides end-to-end apparel manufacturing services from design, product development and production to marketing, merchandising and drop shipping.

Runway 7 aims to encourage the next generation of fashion designers by offering a platform and incubator to showcase their collections each season.

Some 45 brands will participate in runway shows from Feb. 9 through Feb. 11, including Susanne Bartsch, who will show Feb. 9 at 8 p.m., as well as Elysian, Perry Jones Collection, Skai, Masal, House of Barretti, Avar Collection, Celeste, Chalk, among others.

On Feb. 10, Elysian will cohost a fundraiser and runway competition in partnership with Runway 7 to benefit Bissell Pet Foundation, which supports animal welfare organizations and provides resources to underserved communities.

To date, Runway 7 has donated $50,000 to Mount Sinai’s Corinne Goldsmith Dickinson Center for Multiple Sclerosis, a philanthropic partner.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Printemps CEO: What’s on Tap for New York City

For its return to America, the Paris-based Printemps is not about to go head-to-head against the competition. Printemps will strive to grab some market share from other upscale multibrand stores in the city like Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Bergdorf Goodman and Nordstrom. But the new Printemps will be situated miles away from those midtown department store flagships, at One Wall Street in the heart of the financial district. And the Printemps’ plan calls for presenting an assortment and range of services that strives to differentiate, in essence taking a specialty store approach.More from WWDHoliday Windows 2019Backstage at Giorgio Armani...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Educational Sessions

As retail stores spring back to life, achieving a proper balance between digital and physical is the key to success. That was one of the primary takeaways for the FrenchFounders, a business club that met in New York City this week during the National Retail Federation convention to brainstorm and exchange ideas.More from WWDPerfume Bottles: An Evolution Through the AgesThe De Grisogono DinnerBlumarine Pre-Fall 2023 The FrenchFounders encompasses some 4,000 members and includes 700 C-suite executives, entrepreneurs and investors in its Retail Club, which was formed eight years ago, according to Alain Bernard, former chief executive officer of Richemont North America and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

NRF Taking Its Big Show to Asia-Pacific

The National Retail Federation’s “Big Show” is getting bigger. On Sunday, at the annual NRF Big Show convention and trade fair at the Javits Center in New York, officials from the NRF and Paris-based event organizer Comexposium said the two organizations will collaborate to bring the Big Show to Asia-Pacific beginning in 2024.More from WWDBlumarine Pre-Fall 2023Dhruv Kapoor RTW Fall 2023Backstage at Zegna Men's Fall 2023 It will be a new annual conference and exhibition that is expected to draw thousands of retailers and business partners from across the region. The inaugural NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific will be held June 11...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy