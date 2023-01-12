ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills Add Cole Beasley to Active Roster for Playoffs

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DoeIO_0kCaQG7500

The veteran receiver re-signed with the team in December.

Cole Beasley will be available for the Bills ’ playoff run after being elevated from the practice squad, the team announced Thursday .

The 33-year-old veteran returns to the Buffalo lineup after a 2022 season that saw him retire with the Buccaneers—and then unretire and join the AFC East champions.

After a seven-year stint with the Cowboys, the wide receiver spent the past three seasons with Buffalo. He recorded 67 catches for 778 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. He caught 82 passes in both the ’20 and ’21 seasons, tabbing 967 yards and four scores in the former season and 693 yards with one score in the latter.

Beasley joined the Buccaneers for part of the 2022 season, playing in two games and hauling in four catches for 17 yards before announcing his retirement in early October. He came out of retirement in December and returned to Buffalo, where he’s caught two passes for 18 yards.

He likely will provide a depth option at receiver for Buffalo this postseason, but don’t discount additional snaps if they’re warranted, given his standing rapport with quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense.

Buffalo kicks off its playoff run in a wild-card matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

