OKC Thunder Rise to No. 16 in NBA Power Rankings
Following a week of elevated play, the Oklahoma City Thunder have now risen to No. 16 in the latest NBA power rankings. Written off as a team that wouldn’t compete by many prior to the season, OKC has impressed in recent weeks with some improved play from its star players: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.
The Latest on Derrick White After Leaving Saturday’s Game with a Neck Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. Just over four minutes into the Celtics' 122-106 win against the Hornets on Saturday, Marcus Smart and Derrick White collided, sending the latter to the floor, holding the back of his neck. White did not return to the game, but on the...
Lakers News: Watch LeBron James Throw Down a Huge Slam Against Houston
LeBron James is 38 years old and playing in his 20th season in the NBA. I think sometimes we all forget that. However, that's through no fault of our own. LeBron is playing like he's 25, and doing things that no one has ever done at his age. There are...
Lakers Rumors: Should LA Try to Trade for This Disgruntled Two-Way Veteran?
Anthony Davis is nearing a return to the court, with a target date officially set. The quicker he gets back on the court, the more likely the Lakers are to make a win-now move ahead of the February 9 trade deadline. They also may make more than one. One guy...
Injury Update: Steph Curry Cleared for Back-to Backs
The Golden State Warriors dropped another frustrating game on Sunday afternoon, losing to a Chicago Bulls team that was without DeMar DeRozan. The Warriors have several of these games this year, where they fail to take care of business against a team they should beat. Perhaps the only bit of good news after this one, is that Steph Curry is cleared to play in tomorrow's game vs. the Washington Wizards.
Celtics Reportedly Showing ‘Significant Trade Interest’ in Acquiring Intriguing Center
The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA and could be even better. Boston currently sits atop the NBA leaderboard with an impressive 33-12 record but things could be even better for the Celtics soon. The Celtics were without the services of center Robert Williams for the team's first 29 games of the season, but he returned just before Christmas and has been slowly integrated back into the lineup.
Short Break Gives Thunder Time to Heal
Oklahoma City gets a short break to rejuvenate after a heavy start to January. The Thunder defeated the Nets on Sunday and will not play another game until facing the Pacers on Wednesday. The break comes at an important time for OKC, as the team is in the midst of a three-game win streak and gaining ground toward a .500 record.
REPORT: Hornets ‘Will Listen’ on Trade Talks for Terry Rozier
The Charlotte Hornets sit dead last in the Eastern Conference with an 11-34 record, which is the second-worst record in the entire NBA. With the trade deadline just around the corner, I think it's safe to assume that the Hornets will be looking to part ways with a few of their veteran players.
Report: Clippers Exploring John Wall Trades
With a team option for next season, John Wall's contract is essentially expiring money. The veteran point guard has struggled in his first season with the LA Clippers, and the team is reportedly shopping him ahead of this February's trade deadline. In a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, it was noted that the Clippers are searching for front-court depth, and Wall is a piece they could move in potential deals.
Giddey Dominance Shining During Thunder Win Streak
Oklahoma City is carrying a three-game win streak currently with victories against top teams in the Eastern Conference. Josh Giddey is a major reason why OKC is getting closer to being .500 on the season. He has been dominant this season, but in his last three games he’s upped his level of play even more.
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Must Find Consistent Minutes for Rookie Jaden Hardy
Though the Dallas Mavericks (24-21) fell to the Portland Trail Blazers (21-22) on Sunday night, there was a silver lining by the name of Jaden Hardy. With the Mavs shorthanded — Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr., along with Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, and Maxi Kleber were all out — Jason Kidd called upon Hardy to bring a scoring punch off the bench in the 140-123 loss.
David Pastrnak, Bruins reportedly making ‘progress’ on contract extension
"Closer than they were even a couple of weeks ago." A Stanley Cup championship stands as Don Sweeney and the Bruins’ top priority this season. But a long-term extension for David Pastrnak isn’t far behind. Based on recent reports, the Bruins are making strides in their efforts to...
