The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA and could be even better. Boston currently sits atop the NBA leaderboard with an impressive 33-12 record but things could be even better for the Celtics soon. The Celtics were without the services of center Robert Williams for the team's first 29 games of the season, but he returned just before Christmas and has been slowly integrated back into the lineup.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO