Dierks Bentley Announces 10th Studio Album ‘Gravel And Gold,’ Says It’s “The Best Country Music I Ever Made”

Dierks Bentley’s 10th studio album arrives next month.

In a new video that’s been shared across his social platforms, he confirmed that Gravel And Gold will be out everywhere next month.

In the teaser video, you see Dierks standing in a studio, with shots of old performances throughout the years playing behind him, and he describes his journey in country music so far, saying it’s come with plenty of highs and lows and has been a pretty long road over the last two decades.

Interestingly, he also added that he’s scrubbed two records while trying to get to this point now where he’s happy with the final product to put an album out to fans, adding that it needed to be “the best country music he ever made.”

You certainly have my attention, Dierks…

He also revealed that he called in a few favors from his “heroes and friends,” likely for a few collaborations, so needless to say, it promises to be a really interesting project and I’m excited to find out more:

“It’s been a long road. A 20-year journey filled with highs and lows, twists and turns. My love for country music, that’s what’s always kept me going. Town to town, show to show, small clubs to packed arenas.

I worked hard, I took chances, went for things. The journey isn’t where I’ve been, it’s the thing I’ve carried with me into my 10th album. I wrote, I recorded. It wasn’t good enough. I threw it out and started over — twice. I had to get it right, for the fans, for me.

It had to be the best country music I ever made. Everyone showed up, my heroes and my friends. We did it together. It’s the love, the lessons, the gravel and gold.”

Dierks put out a song with bluegrass star Billy Strings in November of last year called “High Note,” as well as a stand-along single called “Gold,” but it’s been a while since we’ve gotten a real deal record from him.

And based on what he said in the video teaser about working with his friends, and the title of the new album, I wouldn’t be surprised to find both tunes on the final tracklisting.

The last record he released was The Mountain in 2018, though he did drop his Live From Telluride bluegrass EP in 2021.

Gravel And Gold is due out everywhere on February 24th… I’d mark this one on the calendar:

“#GravelAndGold out February 24th.”

“Gold”

“High Note”