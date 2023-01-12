Read full article on original website
Chillicothe Convention & Visitors Bureau Under Contract With City
Chillicothe’s Convention and Visitors Bureau will soon have a new home under a new contract with the City of Chillicothe. City Administrator Roze Frampton made the announcement following actions in a Closed Executive session. Frampton says the City of Chillicothe and the Chillicothe Convention & Visitors Bureau will be...
Bridge On LIV 418 Closed
A Bridge on LIV 418, South of Utica and Mooresville, is closed due to structural issues. The Livingston County Road and Bridge Crew closed the bridge between Route C and D until further notice.
Emil Fredrick Yardley
Emil Fredrick Yardley 86 of Chillicothe, Missouri Passed away at his home under the care of his family on January 11, 2023. Emil was born on September 23, 1936 to parents Forrest Fredrick and Edith Elizabeth (Kenton) Yardley in Milan, Missouri. Emil graduated from Meadville High School where he played basketball. One of his many highlights was that he had the opportunity to play against the Harlem Globe Trotters. He was a skilled home builder and was a member of the Carpenter’s Union. He built many homes in the Meadville and surrounding areas, as well as helped build the KCI airport.
New Livingston County Most Wanted
A Kansas City Man who is a registered Sex Offender is added to the Livingston County Most Wanted list. Thirty-year-old Kegan S Swartz is wanted for alleged probation violation from an original conviction for Failure to Register as a sex offender. Alleged violations include: Residency, Employment, Association, and Special Conditions – by not paying costs. Bond is set at $20,000.
Booked Into Jail
One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 53-year-old Oliver Wayne Etherton on Sunday evening. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
Chillicothe Wrestling Tournament Results
The Chillicothe High School Boys Wrestling team finished 3rd in the Chillicothe Tournament, while the Girls squad placed 5th. Brody Cairns hit his 100th career win in the tournament over the weekend. The Boys team placed behind Trenton (2nd) and St. Pius X (1st). No team scores or places were...
Monday Police Report
Fifty-three calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:. 6:54 pm, Officers responded to Hedrick Medical Center in reference to a dog bite. There were no serious injuries reported. Officers also handled reports of suspicious persons, a parking complaint, and a funeral escort.
Chillicothe Police For Sunday
Forty-eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Sunday. The calls included well-being checks, parking complaints, child custody issues, continued investigations, and suspicious vehicles. 7:24 p.m., Officers arrested a 53-year-old man for harassment in the 1700 block of Rosewood Ln. He was processed at the Police Department...
Chillicothe Boys Basketball Grabs Bounce Back Win Over Penney, 79-41
The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team took down Penney 79-41 on Tuesday night to get back on the winning track. The Hornets improve to 9-4 on the season with the win. James Mathew and Landon Winder each tallied 14 points in the victory, Griff Bonderer added 13, and Jackson...
Chillicothe Police Report For Saturday
The Chillicothe Police Report For Saturday includes several accidents and investigations. 10:16 am, Officer responded to the 200 block of N. Washington Street for a counterfeit bill. 10:51 am, Minor vehicle crash reported from 500 block of N. Washington Street. 12:04 pm, Subject calling and then came to PD on...
Chillicothe woman released to custody of United States Marshals
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe woman was released from his office’s custody to that of the United States Marshals Service January 11th. Twenty-four year old Tehya Renae Kelley had a federal conspiracy violation charge. Kelley was charged in Livingston County with one count of felony first...
CARROLL COUNTY AUTHORITIES SEEKING TWO INDIVIDUALS
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carrollton Police are requesting the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of two individuals. A Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Carrollton Police Officer attempted to arrest a Missouri parole violator at the Dollar General Store parking lot in Carrollton on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The incident turned violent when Michael Stoddard allegedly resisted and struggled with the deputy as he got into a vehicle. Stoddard, allegedly hit the deputy with the driver’s door of the vehicle. Stoddard fled the scene on northbound Highway 65 at a high rate of speed.
First Of Two Budget Hearings For County Budget Is Thursday
The first of two Livingston County Budget Hearings will be held this week. The Livingston County Commissioners are meeting Tuesday and Wednesday at 9:30 am for continued work on the Livingston County Budget. Thursday at 10:00 am, Budget Officer Sherry Parks will hold the first of two Budget hearings, covering...
Six Sent To Prison, One Turned Over To US Marshals
Seven Livingston County detainees were transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections and one was transferred into Federal custody. 50-year-old Stephanie Brownsberger of Chillicothe was transported to prison in Vandalia on a sentence of 4 years for a Probation Violation on a Possession of a Controlled Substance conviction. Taken to...
Chillicothe Woman Gets April Court Date in Manslaughter Case
A Chillicothe woman charged with manslaughter now has an April court date in Livingston County. Court documents say Tehya Renae Kelley faces charges of felony first-degree involuntary manslaughter and four felonies for delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list all...
Marceline Man Arrested
A Marceline man was arrested Thursday morning in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 31-year-old Jordan L Haslett at about 10:40 am for alleged driving while revoked. He was also arrested on a Jackson County warrant for alleged assault and property Damage. He was processed and released.
Ray County officials ID remains found in wooded area last spring
The Ray County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has identified human remains a mushroom hunter found last spring.
Chillicothe Man Pleads Not Guilty to Four Felonies in Livingston County Court
A Chillicothe man faces four felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Chad Alexander Holmes faces three felony charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk and felony first-degree domestic assault. Records list the assault charge from November 2020 and the endangering the...
Obituary & Services: Debra Sue Huff
Debbie Sue Huff, age 51, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her residence. Debbie was born the daughter of Henry and Betty (Moss) Zimmer on March 21, 1971, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1989 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Debbie was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, Missouri. Debbie was in the Girl Scouts during her younger years, and softball was a favorite activity of Debbie’s. Her hobbies included spending lots of time with her family, watching the Bachelor, and spending time with her friends using her God-given gift of gab.
Chillicothe woman facing involuntary manslaughter, drug charges released to federal custody
