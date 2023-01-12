ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

tripsavvy.com

The Top 8 State Parks in Illinois

Often less crowded than national parks, state parks afford visitors wonderful opportunities to get outside and explore. Home to 309 state parks and recreational sites, Illinois has something to offer every type of outdoorsy traveler, whether you're looking to camp or hike in the warm-weather months, go ice fishing come winter, or spot wildlife year-round. Keep reading to learn about Illinois’ best state parks, full of diverse ecosystems, flora, and fauna.
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
Is it legal to own a capybara in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Capybaras make look adorable, but do they make good pets? And are they legal to own in Illinois? Capybaras are rodents, native to South Africa, which look similar to guinea pigs. They are generally considered docile and often allow humans to pet or hand-feed them. However, capybaras can carry ticks, lice […]
Illinois: Home to 5 of the World’s Leading Companies

Illinois is home to some of the largest and most successful companies in the world. These companies, headquartered in various cities throughout the state, have made significant contributions to the economy and have played a major role in shaping Illinois into a business hub. Here are five of the biggest companies headquartered in Illinois:
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: ‘High' Community Level in 3 Counties as New Variant Makes Rounds

The Illinois Department of Health announced on Friday that only three counties in the state are reporting "high" community levels of COVID. In a news release, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra, explained he was encouraged to see community levels declining once again and hospital capacity remaining stable. According to the most recent IDPH data, improvements in case rates have also occurred.
As CROWN Act goes into effect, Illinois boy celebrates his hair

Gus “Jett” Hawkins is only 6 years old, and already his name has been used for a law in Illinois. The Jett Hawkins Law, which went into effect Jan. 1, 2022, prevents school boards, local school councils, charter schools, public schools and nonpublic elementary and secondary schools from creating hairstyle-based dress code requirements and banning hairstyles historically associated with any race or ethnicity.
IL Crossing Guard And Mail Truck Caught In Middle Of Gun Fight

It's just like the old west where a gunfight breaks out in town in the middle of the street with innocent bystanders running for their lives. The world is becoming a scary place. Crime is a big problem everywhere including in Illinois, especially in Chicago. It's no longer just bad neighborhoods or at night. The trouble can happen anywhere during any part of the day. I have friends and family that won't go to Chicago because it's one of the worst places.
Weekly COVID-19 data, released January 13, 2023

CHICAGO, Ill. (January 14, 2023) – “I am encouraged to see COVID-19 community levels once again declining and hospital capacity remaining stable this week,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Friday that the number of counties at an elevated level for COVID-19 is 59 this week, compared to 73 the previous week.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
Gun ban phone scam making rounds in Illinois

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department wants us to make you aware of a phone scam involving the assault weapons ban signed into law in Illinois. The Illinois Sheriffs Association says someone is using its name and opposition to the new law to try and take money from unsuspecting donors.
