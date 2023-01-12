Read full article on original website
Could It Be This Illinois City is Really the Most Underrated?
Excuse me while I roll my eyes just a little bit. A national site is claiming that a certain Illinois city is the most underrated in the state and I'm in a moderate condition of disbelief. Let's see if you agree. World Atlas (sounds important) just shared what they believe...
This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips
Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
Illinois runs out of funding for $4,000 electric vehicle rebate program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois has announced that the number of applications received for its $4,000 electric vehicle rebate program has exceeded the funding available. The Illinois Electric Vehicle Rebate Program offered $4,000 off the price of a new EV, and $1,500 off the cost of an electric motorcycle, with money made available from the Illinois […]
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappeared
An Illinois witness at Wauconda reported watching a hovering oval-shaped object that suddenly disappeared at 8:40 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
5 Illinois Counties Now at ‘High' Community COVID Level as IDPH Reports Undercount
Illinois now has two additional counties reporting what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention refers to as having a "high" community spread of COVID after a data delay led to an undercount last week, the state's health department said in a press release Tuesday. Last week, the Illinois Department...
tripsavvy.com
The Top 8 State Parks in Illinois
Often less crowded than national parks, state parks afford visitors wonderful opportunities to get outside and explore. Home to 309 state parks and recreational sites, Illinois has something to offer every type of outdoorsy traveler, whether you're looking to camp or hike in the warm-weather months, go ice fishing come winter, or spot wildlife year-round. Keep reading to learn about Illinois’ best state parks, full of diverse ecosystems, flora, and fauna.
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
Is it legal to own a capybara in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Capybaras make look adorable, but do they make good pets? And are they legal to own in Illinois? Capybaras are rodents, native to South Africa, which look similar to guinea pigs. They are generally considered docile and often allow humans to pet or hand-feed them. However, capybaras can carry ticks, lice […]
Can I return a used car in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes time to get a new car, most people tend to look at used vehicles to save a little money. But what if they realize after they get it that it is not what they are looking for? Illinois residents are in luck if that happens to them, but […]
Illinois: Home to 5 of the World’s Leading Companies
Illinois is home to some of the largest and most successful companies in the world. These companies, headquartered in various cities throughout the state, have made significant contributions to the economy and have played a major role in shaping Illinois into a business hub. Here are five of the biggest companies headquartered in Illinois:
Illinois Family Surprised to Find an Endangered Lemur in Garage
I understand it's common to find things in your garage that you don't expect or forgot about. However, an Illinois family was more than a little surprised when they found an endangered lemur hiding in theirs. I saw this story on Yahoo News about a Bloomington, Illinois family and...a lemur....
Illinois is home to one of 2023’s Most Delicious Festivals
2023 is here, and if you are trying to plan your calendars to make the most out of this year then you'll want to set aside dates for a food festival in Illinois. A festival that one big-time website says is one of the "best" in the US in 2023. Here are the details...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: ‘High' Community Level in 3 Counties as New Variant Makes Rounds
The Illinois Department of Health announced on Friday that only three counties in the state are reporting "high" community levels of COVID. In a news release, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra, explained he was encouraged to see community levels declining once again and hospital capacity remaining stable. According to the most recent IDPH data, improvements in case rates have also occurred.
Illinois quick hits: SNAP reductions coming; Secretary of State eyes modernization
While about half the country already has reduced the amount of pandemic-era federal food assistance offered in their state, Illinois is preparing for the change to take effect in March. The Illinois Department of Human Services announced the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will return to pre-pandemic levels...
Missouri Declared One of the Cheapest States to Get a Margarita
If you wanna get a margarita and not have to pay a ton for it, you can't do much better than Missouri according to a new national ranking. Cheers. Disclaimer: I don't drink which makes it funny (to me) that I'm the guy that found this. Irony. Financial Buzz shared...
thereporteronline.net
As CROWN Act goes into effect, Illinois boy celebrates his hair
Gus “Jett” Hawkins is only 6 years old, and already his name has been used for a law in Illinois. The Jett Hawkins Law, which went into effect Jan. 1, 2022, prevents school boards, local school councils, charter schools, public schools and nonpublic elementary and secondary schools from creating hairstyle-based dress code requirements and banning hairstyles historically associated with any race or ethnicity.
IL Crossing Guard And Mail Truck Caught In Middle Of Gun Fight
It's just like the old west where a gunfight breaks out in town in the middle of the street with innocent bystanders running for their lives. The world is becoming a scary place. Crime is a big problem everywhere including in Illinois, especially in Chicago. It's no longer just bad neighborhoods or at night. The trouble can happen anywhere during any part of the day. I have friends and family that won't go to Chicago because it's one of the worst places.
thelansingjournal.com
Weekly COVID-19 data, released January 13, 2023
CHICAGO, Ill. (January 14, 2023) – “I am encouraged to see COVID-19 community levels once again declining and hospital capacity remaining stable this week,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Friday that the number of counties at an elevated level for COVID-19 is 59 this week, compared to 73 the previous week.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
advantagenews.com
Gun ban phone scam making rounds in Illinois
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department wants us to make you aware of a phone scam involving the assault weapons ban signed into law in Illinois. The Illinois Sheriffs Association says someone is using its name and opposition to the new law to try and take money from unsuspecting donors.
