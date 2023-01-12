Two juveniles plead not guilty in shooting death of Columbus teen

Two juveniles pleaded not guilty Thursday in Recorder’s Court to the November murder of a Columbus teen.

The two juveniles are charged with the murder of 16-year-old Joshua Huff who died after being transported by EMS to Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Witnesses at the scene of the crime told detectives one of the juveniles supposedly got out of a Range Rover SUV with an assault rifle and began firing, according to testimony from Cpl. Kevin Baldwin of the Columbus Police Department.

Witnesses said the juvenile then entered the vehicle and fled from the scene, according to Baldwin. The vehicle was later identified and pulled over on Calvin Drive. Baldwin said the suspects then fled and escaped.

The vehicle the suspects were driving was reported stolen, according to Baldwin.

Baldwin said the other juvenile who faces a murder charge was identified by a passenger as the driver of the vehicle. That passenger also faces the same charges as these two individuals.

Witnesses say the driver never left the vehicle, Baldwin said.

Shell casings from three different caliber weapons were found at the scene and two firearms were found by police, according to his testimony.

No motive for the shooting has been revealed in testimony.

Both cases have been bound over to Superior Court with no bond set for any charges for either defendant.