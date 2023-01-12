Read full article on original website
How Long Does A Child Have To Be In A Carseat In Texas? Answers To 5 Questions Every Parent Has
When in need of a sitter, most parents have it covered. Grandma, aunt, or the teenage neighbor typically come through but every now and again in an emergency situation, what is a mom/dad to do? Who will watch your children for a couple of hours while you head to the office? Should you leave your 12-year-old home alone with her 8-year-old little brother? Is it even legal?
Every Texans Dream! Get A Tamale Subscriptions Box
Tamales are a staple of life for most Texans! We can eat tamales anytime, for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Tamales seem to be in higher demand around the holidays, but the truth is we Texans will eat tamales anytime. Another thing that is super popular right now is subscription boxes. You can get a subscription box for anything from makeup to dog food. One company decided to put the two together and now you can get your very own tamale box subscription.
Is It Illegal To Throw Trash In Another Person’s Trash Dumpster In Texas?
Sure enough, someone has DUMPED a bunch of stuff in my dumpster before. No biggie, I mean I figured trash is trash and if you want to use it go ahead and dump some stuff. But, what if you are not COOL with it? Or what if you have been using someone's else dumpster without permission? The question comes up, Is it illegal to dump your trash is someone else's dumpster?
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
5 Cities In Texas Guaranteed To Have A Bad Vibe! Avoid Them If You Can
Misery loves company, right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their poor me, nothing good ever happens to me attitude. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
3 Places To Travel To In Texas In 2023 That Are Budget-Friendly!
Day 9 of January, I don't think it is too soon for anyone to have broken any New Year resolutions. If you are like me and still mentally thinking about your list, let me add one for you. Travel. But travel in a way that is budget-friendly. If you take trips that won't break the bank, you have the opportunity to travel more, it's a win-win.
McDonald’s Testing Fascinating New Automated Restaurant Here in Texas
McDonald's is trying out a new version of their restaurants and they picked Texas as the place to test it out. The new restaurant concept they are testing out is a restaurant where customers can order through an app or on a kiosk and get their order without any human interaction.
First Muslim Texas State Representatives Sworn Into Office on Tuesday
History was made on Tuesday as two state representatives who are Muslim and immigrated to Texas from Pakistan were sworn into the 88th legislative session. Salman Bhojani and Dr. Suleman Lalani both took their oaths of office as the Texas Legislature began the 88th session. The two men also made...
Midland Man Makes Texas 10 Ten Most Wanted! DPS Has Upped The Reward
Why is it that every time I hear about a large crime bust or a police chance, or see a most wanted picture all I can hear is "Bad Boy, Bad Boy, whatcha gonna do when they come for you." So in writing this just know that song was playing in my head the whole time.
Is Having That Loud Exhaust On Your Ride Illegal In Texas?
There are a handful of things in this world that I don't mind being loud. Let me give you a couple of examples, babies, either laughing or crying loudly, don't bother me because I have 3 children of my own, been there and done that. Music, for obvious reasons. Crank it up, especially when I'm in the zone, cleaning, cooking, or doing laundry. Movies when I'm at Cinergy. That surround sound is something else when you're watching a movie, especially a good one, action-packed, there's nothing like it!
Top 5 Most Popular Car/Truck Colors In Texas! What Color You Driving?
I bet you can guess the most popular car and truck color in Texas! Hey, just look around as your diving the streets of the Lone Star State! I see cars dot com recently put out its info on car and truck color when it comes to States and here is how it all looked!
Texas Roundabout Laws and Ways To Be Safe in One
The one thing we have added to traffic in Midland/Odessa is the roundabout, here are the laws in Texas and the ways to be safe entering, while in, and exiting those roundabouts. Most of my friends think a roundabout is a stupid way to get traffic around a tricky intersection,...
Mega Millions Soars To $1.3 Billion! Here’s How Texas Residents Can Buy Tickets Online
There was no winner last night for the Mega Millions Jackpot which has grown to over a billion dollars. With no one having winners after last night's drawing the jackpot is now up to $1.35 billion. The estimated cash payout is $707.9 million. The next drawing will be Friday, January 13th.
Rare Words Come From “Other” New York Giants Owner
John Mara is president and CEO of the Giants. Mara is the person that most Big Blue fans recognize as the team owner. The other owner, Steve Tisch, is the team's chairman and executive vice president. However, Tisch has spent most of his tenure in the behind the scenes, especially over the past few years after suffering a loss of his daughter in August of 2020. Following the Giants' 31-24 victory on Sunday, the 73 year-old film and television producer had some enthusiastic words about his team.
