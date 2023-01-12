ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How Long Does A Child Have To Be In A Carseat In Texas? Answers To 5 Questions Every Parent Has

When in need of a sitter, most parents have it covered. Grandma, aunt, or the teenage neighbor typically come through but every now and again in an emergency situation, what is a mom/dad to do? Who will watch your children for a couple of hours while you head to the office? Should you leave your 12-year-old home alone with her 8-year-old little brother? Is it even legal?
Every Texans Dream! Get A Tamale Subscriptions Box

Tamales are a staple of life for most Texans! We can eat tamales anytime, for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Tamales seem to be in higher demand around the holidays, but the truth is we Texans will eat tamales anytime. Another thing that is super popular right now is subscription boxes. You can get a subscription box for anything from makeup to dog food. One company decided to put the two together and now you can get your very own tamale box subscription.
Is Having That Loud Exhaust On Your Ride Illegal In Texas?

There are a handful of things in this world that I don't mind being loud. Let me give you a couple of examples, babies, either laughing or crying loudly, don't bother me because I have 3 children of my own, been there and done that. Music, for obvious reasons. Crank it up, especially when I'm in the zone, cleaning, cooking, or doing laundry. Movies when I'm at Cinergy. That surround sound is something else when you're watching a movie, especially a good one, action-packed, there's nothing like it!
Rare Words Come From “Other” New York Giants Owner

John Mara is president and CEO of the Giants. Mara is the person that most Big Blue fans recognize as the team owner. The other owner, Steve Tisch, is the team's chairman and executive vice president. However, Tisch has spent most of his tenure in the behind the scenes, especially over the past few years after suffering a loss of his daughter in August of 2020. Following the Giants' 31-24 victory on Sunday, the 73 year-old film and television producer had some enthusiastic words about his team.
