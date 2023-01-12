Read full article on original website
Josh Shapiro sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Josh Shapiro was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor on Tuesday highlighting bipartisanship and democracy. “I am humbled to stand before you today as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor,” Shapiro said at the start of his remarks from the podium. “Along the winding road that has led to this moment, I have been grounded in my faith and family.”
Mild and unsettled weather will prevail for a couple more days
Tonight will become breezy to almost windy with a fair amount of clouds. A few spots will have a touch of drizzle or a shower. Lows tonight will be in the middle to upper 30s. We will have more clouds than sunshine on Wednesday. It will still be breezy, but that breeze will diminish some by the end of the day. Highs will range from the upper 30s on some of the ridges in the Laurel Highlands to as highs as the middle to upper 40s in the deeper valleys east of I-99.
