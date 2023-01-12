ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield Art Museum to offer, expand 360-degree virtual tours

By John Paul Schmidt
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gepAF_0kCaOdR400

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Art Museum will provide visitors with tours of its exhibits without requiring the visitors to leave their homes.

The art museum is partnering with a Houston-based company called CloudPano to provide people with 360-degree virtual tours of its art galleries. The virtual tours were first offered at the museum during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

Art Museum to hold ribbon-cutting for expansion

“I’m very excited about this novel way to access the Museum,” wrote Museum Director Nick Nelson in a press release. “Accessibility is a priority for the Springfield Art Museum and these virtual tours underscore this fact. They will help us reach more people and allow more people to reach us, despite physical distance.”

The museum’s lobby and the Thielen, Badgley, SMMA and Musgrave galleries will be accessible through the virtual tours . Throughout 2023, the museum plans to scan all of its galleries and exhibitions.

Renowned sculptor, creator of Springfield’s “French Fries” dead

Admission to the museum is free and taking the virtual tours will be free as well.

The virtual tours allow the user to access individual rooms and displays. Some of the art pieces have clickable buttons that allow the user to zoom in on the item and read information about it.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Dr. King’s legacy celebrated, voting urged at local theater

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Saturday, Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, along with the Springfield NAACP sponsored a free showing of ‘Selma’ at The Moxie in downtown Springfield. “Any collaboration in the community where we come together as one is important,” said Dennis Davis of Alpha Phi Alpha. “Sharing the legacy of Dr. King with members of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Free Narcan training to educate Taney County community

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – People across the Ozarks have the opportunity this week to become trained on how to use Narcan.  Narcan, a medication used for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose, is available in Taney County. The Brook Wellness Center is offering the free nasal spray to anyone who needs it, […]
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri treehouse on Airbnb called “Rental of our dreams”

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — It seems like real treehouses are popping up all over the country (and even the world), as most of them are built for the purpose of becoming vacation rentals. People love these high-up romantic getaways for their unique locations and overall designs, giving visitors a different option when it comes to travel […]
CASSVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield driver killed in Stone County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was killed in a car crash in Stone County today, Jan. 16. Brent M. Sexton, 36, of Springfield, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer on Highway 13 in Branson West, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. At 10:40 a.m., troopers began an investigation into a crash […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

New preschool helping working families in Monett

MONETT, Mo. – Parents in Monett now have a new option for childcare for their kids.  This week, Life360 Community Services just opened a new preschool for the area. “There are so many of the large companies around here that are dying for employees, but the employees can’t work because there’s no one to watch […]
MONETT, MO
933kwto.com

New Marijuana Rules Recommended in Springfield

New rules are being recommended after the Springfield Planning and Zoning Committee voted on where new marijuana dispensaries in the city can be placed. Officials say some of the rules include no dispensaries being located within one-thousand feet of a school, daycare or church, and must close at ten p.m. The city council will vote on the proposal on January 23rd.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Missing Ava girl found safe and unharmed

UPDATE 1/16/23 – According to the Douglas Co. Mo Sheriff’s department, the missing Ava girl who was last seen two days ago has been located. She was located with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Police say she is safe and unharmed. DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for […]
AVA, MO
KOLR10 News

Families react after Ash Grove attempted abduction

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Families in Ash Grove are reacting after an investigation continues into an attempted abduction. Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night they were called to assist with a reported abduction of an 11-year-old girl. In a release, officials said the 11-year-old told them she was playing in her […]
ASH GROVE, MO
KOLR10 News

Nootbaar looks forward to different 2023 Cards campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–There was snow on the diamond at Hammons Field Friday but baseball was in the air. As the St. Louis Cardinals caravan rolled through Springfield. Pitchers Zack Thompson, Gordon Graceffo and outfielder Lars Nootbaar met with fans at Hammons Field. And toured the children’s wings at both Mercy and Cox hospitals. Nootbaar played in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

38th Annual Bass Pro Tournament of Champions kicks off

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 38th Bass Pro Tournament Of Champions is making its annual return to the Ozarks. Eight teams will make an appearance with several highly touted basketball prospects scheduled to play in this tournament. Three of those teams are representing the State of Missouri, Kickapoo High School from Springfield, Staley High School from […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy