Babylon’s Li Jun Li talks Hollywood history and paying tribute to Anna May Wong
Li Jun Li, or LiLi as she prefers to be called, knew she had to play Lady Fay Zhu in Babylon from the moment she first heard about the project. In a film packed with powerhouse performances, Lady Fay stands out as a badass queer icon who can sing, dance, and suck snake venom from Margot Robbie’s neck—and look fabulous while doing it all. It sounded like a dream role to her, except that she originally thought she was signing on to play Anna May Wong.
Jeremy Renner source claims 'it's much worse than anyone knows' after actor's sister gives health update amid his snowplow accident recovery, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 9: Jeremy Renner is still ailing from a New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition, and he's facing a long road to recovery. On Jan. 16, a source told Radar Online that "it's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," noting that "the right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury." A second source told the webloid that "word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery," claiming that friends have said it could be two years before he's, as Radar put it, "back in fighting shape."Sister Kym Renner has remained positive, telling People magazine days earlier on Jan. 10 that Jeremy is doing better than expected at this point. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead." On Jan. 1, the Marvel actor was run over by a 14,000-pound snowcat, which is used for plowing and grooming snow. He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery. MORE: The best photos of Kate Middleton's first months as Britain's new Princess of Wales.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'
Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
Alice, Darling film review: Anna Kendrick paints an affecting portrait of emotional abuse
Alice, Darling’s Simon Lowe (Charlie Carrick) has the body of an athlete, the charm of a salesman, and the English-accented, rarely raised voice of a romance-novel-ready sensitive guy. He’d never hit a woman, or force himself on one in the manner one associates with physical assault. Yet he’s an abuser nonetheless, and perhaps a more insidious one than the kind of openly violent lout whose offenses are overt. He never beats the body, but he batters down self-esteem and manipulates empathy, leaving his girlfriend Alice (Anna Kendrick) so emotionally destroyed that he doesn’t have to say or do anything; the fear of how he might react is enough to keep her on edge forever.
Will the Oscars finally give some love to blockbuster sequels?
It’s a bit of a running joke in Hollywood that movie sequels get the shaft during awards season, especially when it comes to the Best Picture race—or whatever that category is called by the various voting factions. But last week the Producers Guild of America shocked pretty much everyone everywhere all at once by nominating four blockbuster sequels for Best Picture, or, as the category is officially referred to, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. Four! And they are Avatar: The Way Of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Rian Johnson's Poker Face welcomes a murderers' row of guest stars in new trailer
“Now, you may think you know the story, but there’s one more layer of this blooming onion left to peel back.” No, this is surprisingly not a line from Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion. It’s a quote directly from the newly released trailer of his Peacock series, Poker Face. What can we say, the man loves references and Easter eggs.
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Just a few days after the surprisingly compelling (if unsurprisingly low-rated) return of the Golden Globes, it’s time for the shadowy cabal of journalists that comprise the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to step aside and make way for The Critics of the Critics Choice Association. Going into the evening, the big nominees from the film side included Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, and Babylon, though fan-favorites Avatar: The Way Of Water, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Top Gun: Maverick earned loads of nominations as well. (It was a good year for movies, apparently.)
Sorry, Vin Diesel will not make any appearances in the Avatar film franchise
There’s one franchise family Vin Diesel will not be joining anytime soon: The Na’vi. Despite the actor’s own claims about joining James Cameron’s juggernaut in 2019, Avatar producer Jon Landau has verified Diesel’s lack of involvement in any of the forthcoming films. “Vin was a...
Steven Spielberg would’ve directed Mare Of Easttown (had someone asked him)
Steven Spielberg is at a crossroads. Formerly known as the king of blockbusters, Spielberg is now an arthouse indie filmmaker because The Fabelmans failed to make a billion dollars during its obnoxiously short theatrical run. After making such hits as Jurassic Park, Raiders Of The Lost Ark, and Ready Player One (people like to forget that movie grossed more than $575 million in 2018), there’s nowhere to go but into obscurity. C’est le vie. They can’t all be winners—even though people probably would’ve seen Fabelmans had it played in more than a thousand theaters and not dumped on streaming a month after release.
Meryl Streep joins season 3 of Only Murders In The Building
Today, Selena Gomez posted a video on TikTok from the set of Only Murders In The Building alongside co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short (those guys are always hanging out, do you think they’re friends in real life?), followed quickly by appearances from Andrea Martin and new cast member Paul Rudd… but wait, who’s that sitting behind them? It’s Meryl Streep! The famous woman from movies!
Kristin Chenoweth says hair extensions saved her life when she was injured on The Good Wife set
Kristen Chenoweth now says she wishes she had sued the pants off of CBS following her injury on the set of The Good Wife in 2012. In an interview on Watch What Happens Live, Chenoweth explains her reasoning for not going forward with a lawsuit following the gruesome injury. “I...
Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" surpasses her "Blank Space" record
Taylor Swift, indisputable titan of her industry, has broken another record—this time her own. “Anti-Hero,” the first single off her latest album Midnights, just hit eight weeks at #1 on the Billboard charts, toppling her previous record of seven weeks for “Blank Space” from the 1989 album. (Several artists have surpassed the eight-week mark, including Mariah Carey, Drake, and Lil Nas X). The new personal record comes after Swift made history by taking every spot on the top ten with tracks from Midnights.
Cartoon short asks Stephen King a simple question: What's with all the "Indian burial grounds?"
Stephen King has created or popularized a lot of the past century’s most indelible horror imagery. He’s also done the same with racial stereotypes, featuring magical Black characters and using cursed “Indian burial grounds” in a good portion of his sizable catalog of work. The latter...
James Cameron fires Jake Sully as Avatar's narrator, announces new narrator for each sequel
Avatar: The Way Of Water is about to cross the $2 billion mark despite being part of a culturally insignificant, memory-holed franchise. As promised by James Cameron, should anyone show up for his second Pandorian holiday, he would round out the series with another three movies. Now the culture that routinely rejects Cameron’s visions is staring down the barrel of three more sequels.
‘New Amsterdam’ EPs Reveal Spinoff Hopes After Series Finale: The Show ‘Ended Prematurely’ (Exclusive)
Everything came full circle in the New Amsterdam series finale, which aired on January 17. The beginning of the episode features a new doctor, played by Molly Griggs, arriving for her first day at New Amsterdam as the medical director. Over the course of the two-part finale, fans learn exactly why each of our favorite doctors decided they wanted to save lives.
Avatar: The Way Of Water
In its fifth week on the charts, Avatar: The Way Of Water added $31 million to its domestic total, which is now at $562 million, and it’s inching closer and closer to $2 billion worldwide (if it doesn’t hit it this week, it’ll do it next week). Obviously, that’s all way beyond everything else on the box office charts, which makes it not especially exciting to talk about, but that is evidently the curse of the Avatar series—always doomed to make buckets of cash, with nothing much to say afterward other than “that movie was fun, I’m ready for the next sequel.”
Mia Goth promises that MaXXXine will be even better than X or Pearl
It’s not often that a new horror franchise blasts into the mainstream with as much force as Ti West’s X trilogy, which is set to wrap up with the ‘80s-inspired MaXXXine later this year from A24. But for all of the accolades afforded to ‘70s slasher X and its technicolor prequel Pearl (even from famously tough critic Martin Scorsese), it seems the best is yet to come.
Channing Tatum has the rights to Ghost, and he wants to shake things up
Channing Tatum has had a lot of success building an original franchise, as evidenced by the upcoming conclusion to the Magic Mike trilogy based on his own life. He’s also had success rebooting old IP, as seen in the much-beloved 21 Jump Street films. Tatum is overall a very successful guy, so why shouldn’t he set his sights on an iconic property like Ghost?
Lo-fi bone chiller Skinamarink is the latest viral horror film to make a huge return
Whether it made your 2023 in-out list or not, one industry trend from 2022 is already proving its longevity: horror does “making back a production budget” best. After the viral success of Terrifier 2 launched the underdog project to a $12.8 million U.S. box office yield last year, Kyle Edward Ball’s experimental debut Skinamarink appears to be soaring towards another internet-buoyed win.
