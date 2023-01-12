Read full article on original website
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Initial Reactions to Hiring of Jim Schwartz as Browns Defensive Coordinator
Cleveland is where Jim Schwartz's NFL career began. One of the "slappies" with the Browns under Bill Belichick from 1993 to 1995, Schwartz returns to where it all began 30 years later, tasked with maximizing a talented but flawed defense coming off a rabidly inconsistent season. The Browns interviewed a...
The Smallest Player on the Field, Boston Scott is a Giants Slayer
PHILADELPHIA – Boston Scott saw the social media memes, the ones of how excited he was when it was learned on Sunday that the New York Giants would be the Eagles’ opponent in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Scott is a Giants killer and has been his...
Seahawks counting on Jamal Adams’ return to improve the defense. But when will that be?
Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs sat next to each other on folding chairs. They were quietly talking, inside an even quieter locker room. It was Saturday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, moments after the Seahawks’ season ended with a thud. A 41-23 runaway by the superior San Francisco 49ers further exposed Seattle’s defense.
Bears Put Kevin Warren Completely in Charge
Kevin Warren will be in charge of the Chicago Bears, of this there can be little doubt. At least he will be in early spring, possibly in April when he is finished with Big Ten responsibilities. This much was made clear Tuesday at Halas Hall when the new president and...
Vikings Hold 23rd Pick in 2023 NFL Draft, Just Four Total Picks
With the Vikings' season ending on Sunday, their position in the 2023 NFL Draft is set. They have the 24th overall pick, which is actually the 23rd pick because the Dolphins, at 21, forfeited their pick due to tampering violations. So let's just refer to it as the 23rd pick.
Cowboys Confident in Afterthought, ‘Shaky’ Kicker Brett Maher?
Last August in Oxnard, Brett Maher was an afterthought. Now, heading to San Francisco, he's giving the Dallas Cowboys second thoughts. The kicker who set an NFL record and made America collectively cringe by missing four extra points in Monday night's blowout playoff win wasn't even supposed to be a Cowboy this season. Dallas went to training camp in California last July counting on a competition between Jonathan Garibay and Lirim Hajrullahu to bear a young, trustworthy leg.
Versatile Lineman Signed to Futures Contract
View the original article to see embedded media. The Tennessee Titans might not know exactly where John Leglue fits best into their offensive line. The good news is that they likely will be able to look at him in multiple places. The Titans signed the veteran blocker to a futures...
Browns Glenn Cook odd man out for Titans General Manager job
Cleveland Browns assistant general manager Glenn Cook will be with the team at least a bit longer after not landing the Tennessee Titans general manager job. Cook is being interviewed for general manager jobs for a second straight offseason. According to a report, the Titans went with Ran Carthorn from...
Kellen Moore Cowboys Coach Replacement: Schottenheimer vs. Hackett?
TAMPA - There is a version, inside The Star, of an ideal world: Some how, some way, the Dallas Cowboys, starting their playoff run with a Monday victory here at Tampa Bay, both win the Super Bowl and retain coach Mike McCarthy's top aides. But defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will...
