Can we chat in the DMs? Fans are prepping their charcuterie boards and printing out their brackets as they await the premiere of The Bachelor season 27. The list of the 32 women competing for Zach Shallcross’ final rose was released in January, and the hopefuls also announced the big news on their respective Instagram accounts. Keep scrolling for more info about all the contestants, their social media handles and more.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO