Guest Commentary | It is worth it to buy a house

A retired minister and his wife had never owned a house. They had spent all their married lives living in housing provided by churches. At age 65, they bought a house and financed it for 15 years. They had been frugal and had saved a good down payment. They paid for the house by age 80. The value of the house increased over the years and at age 83 they sold the house and received a very nice check. The money from the sale was enough to help them fund their next ten years in a nice assisted living apartment. While taking on a mortgage at 65 appeared crazy to some it afforded them financial security further down the road.
Denied a home loan? Steps you can take to avoid it

Good credit demonstrates responsible money management and gives you more purchasing power. StatePoint Media - You have researched the best areas to live within your budget. Spent countless hours visiting homes or viewing them online and talked to seasoned homeowners to ensure you haven't missed anything. You finally make an offer on your dream home that is accepted, and then the worst happens, the bank won't okay your loan.
