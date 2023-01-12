ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KCTV 5

Greenwood man pleads guilty to murdering woman in 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, admitting to murdering a woman inside a residence in Greenwood, Missouri, in 2019. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 48-year-old Dana C. Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.
GREENWOOD, MO
KCTV 5

Judge approves settlement in deadly Westport firetruck crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Jackson County, Missouri, judge approved a settlement in the deadly Westport fire truck crash. The crash happened in December of 2021. A pumper driven by Dominick Biscari ran a red light, smashing into an SUV carrying two people. The collision also killed pedestrian Tammi...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Update: KCPD investigating fatal shooting outside apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened outside an apartment building on Tuesday evening. The KCPD said they were called to the 10300 block of E. 42nd St. at about 6:10 p.m. after someone heard gunshots. While they were on the way, it was upgraded to a shooting call.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC police trying to ID suspect following shooting on bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying to identify a suspect following a shooting that happened on a KCATA bus in late December. According to the police, the shooting happened inside a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus in the area of E. 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue on Dec. 30 shortly after 5 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man charged in October crash that killed woman in Overland Park

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man is facing charges, accused of driving while intoxicated, following a fatal crash that happened in Overland Park on Oct. 30. Court documents state that 22-year-old Alexander Grayson Kohrs has been charged with second-degree murder or, in the alternative, DUI - involuntary manslaughter. The...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Blue Springs police ask for surveillance video following home invasion

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department is asking residents to share their surveillance video following a home invasion earlier this week. Blue Springs police officers went to the 9000 block of SW 10th St. at 7:10 a.m. on Monday after someone called and said a home invasion had taken place overnight.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Theft and vandalism force Kansas City building to shut down, closing daycare

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local daycare has had to close because of theft and vandalism damage, leaving families to quickly find other child care. Upper Room Early Learning Center had been leasing space from the Swope Ridge Geriatric Center, which moved out of its building at 5900 Swope Parkway last spring. The building is owned by Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD looking for missing woman last seen Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing woman who has not been seen since Wednesday, Jan. 11. Deshauna Roberts, 50, was last seen leaving the University Health hospital around 6 p.m. that day. The hospital, which was formerly known as Truman Medical Center, is located at 2301 Holmes Road.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Local families join forces to hand out flyers for unsolved murders

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) -- A pair of local families met in Raytown to hand out flyers for two unsolved murders Saturday afternoon. Jackie Mitts’ daughter, Alexuas Acord, passed away in April 2020. Rhonda Herring’s son, Brandon Herring, passed away in 2017. Both mothers still grieve for their loss, but they say taking action helps ease their pain.
RAYTOWN, MO
KCTV 5

School bus catches fire in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday afternoon. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Ward Parkway and Wornall Road. No students were on the bus at the time. The driver was not...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Teacher investigated for using duct tape on Topeka children

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teacher is under investigation for tying up children with duct tape at a Catholic school in Topeka. The allegations involve a teacher at Most Pure Heart of Mary School. A parent told 27 News he filed a police report Wednesday, claiming the teacher tied up his student and two other children […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Man charged after 2 people die following crash, KCKPD pursuit

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged after two people died when he allegedly crashed into their vehicle while fleeing from police. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says 30-year-old Charles T. Matthews Jr. has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder or, in the alternative, first-degree involuntary manslaughter. He has also been charged with resisting a lawful stop and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
KANSAS CITY, KS

