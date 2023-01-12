Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape penJade Talks CrimeKansas City, MO
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
In effort to prevent case going cold, police renew push for info in 2020 homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Dec. 12, 2020, someone shot and killed a man 12 days before his 30th birthday. Kansas City, Kansas, police reported that Enice Fuel was sitting in his blue 2011 Dodge Journey in the area of North 11th Street and Orville Avenue when his life was taken.
KCTV 5
Greenwood man pleads guilty to murdering woman in 2019
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, admitting to murdering a woman inside a residence in Greenwood, Missouri, in 2019. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 48-year-old Dana C. Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.
KCTV 5
Judge approves settlement in deadly Westport firetruck crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Jackson County, Missouri, judge approved a settlement in the deadly Westport fire truck crash. The crash happened in December of 2021. A pumper driven by Dominick Biscari ran a red light, smashing into an SUV carrying two people. The collision also killed pedestrian Tammi...
KCTV 5
Update: KCPD investigating fatal shooting outside apartment building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened outside an apartment building on Tuesday evening. The KCPD said they were called to the 10300 block of E. 42nd St. at about 6:10 p.m. after someone heard gunshots. While they were on the way, it was upgraded to a shooting call.
KCTV 5
KC police trying to ID suspect following shooting on bus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying to identify a suspect following a shooting that happened on a KCATA bus in late December. According to the police, the shooting happened inside a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus in the area of E. 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue on Dec. 30 shortly after 5 p.m.
KCTV 5
Brandon Herring’s mother searches for justice 6 years after her son’s homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother is on a mission to get justice for her son six years after searchers discovered his body in a creek bed near Swope Park. Brandon Herring was just 21 years old at the time of his death. His mother, Rhonda Herring, said someone...
KCTV 5
Man charged in October crash that killed woman in Overland Park
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man is facing charges, accused of driving while intoxicated, following a fatal crash that happened in Overland Park on Oct. 30. Court documents state that 22-year-old Alexander Grayson Kohrs has been charged with second-degree murder or, in the alternative, DUI - involuntary manslaughter. The...
KCTV 5
Blue Springs police ask for surveillance video following home invasion
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department is asking residents to share their surveillance video following a home invasion earlier this week. Blue Springs police officers went to the 9000 block of SW 10th St. at 7:10 a.m. on Monday after someone called and said a home invasion had taken place overnight.
KCTV 5
Overland Park police look for suspect after patrol vehicle is rammed
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The authorities are looking for a suspect in Overland Park after a man driving a stolen Jeep rammed one of their patrol vehicles. According to the police, this all happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. At that time, Overland Park police received a call about a...
KCTV 5
Theft and vandalism force Kansas City building to shut down, closing daycare
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local daycare has had to close because of theft and vandalism damage, leaving families to quickly find other child care. Upper Room Early Learning Center had been leasing space from the Swope Ridge Geriatric Center, which moved out of its building at 5900 Swope Parkway last spring. The building is owned by Kansas City.
KCTV 5
Vigil held on what would have been Dustin Niehaus’ 30th birthday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - He told his mother he was stopping for cigarettes and that was the very last time Valerie Niehaus spoke to her son. On Nov. 28, 29-year old Dustin Niehaus was shot and killed at the Cloud 9 liquor store in Kansas City, Missouri. Now, more...
KCTV 5
Ray County sheriff asks for information about woman whose remains were found by mushroom hunter
RAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Ray County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a woman’s death as a homicide after her skeletal remains were discovered by a mushroom hunter near Richmond in Ray County on April 27 of last year. The remains were recently publicly identified as those of...
KCTV 5
Public asked for help in obtaining info on girl’s remains found in Ray County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman whose remains were found in rural Ray County in April of last year has been identified. The Ray County Sheriff’s Office said skeletal remains were discovered by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area on April 27, 2022. Sheriff Scott Childers said...
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for missing woman last seen Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing woman who has not been seen since Wednesday, Jan. 11. Deshauna Roberts, 50, was last seen leaving the University Health hospital around 6 p.m. that day. The hospital, which was formerly known as Truman Medical Center, is located at 2301 Holmes Road.
Kansas City suspect accused of shooting, killing man in botched fentanyl deal
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused of shooting and killing another man in a botched fentanyl drug deal at an Independence gas station.
KCTV 5
Local families join forces to hand out flyers for unsolved murders
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) -- A pair of local families met in Raytown to hand out flyers for two unsolved murders Saturday afternoon. Jackie Mitts’ daughter, Alexuas Acord, passed away in April 2020. Rhonda Herring’s son, Brandon Herring, passed away in 2017. Both mothers still grieve for their loss, but they say taking action helps ease their pain.
KCTV 5
School bus catches fire in Kansas City, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday afternoon. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Ward Parkway and Wornall Road. No students were on the bus at the time. The driver was not...
Suspected road rage led to deadly shooting on I-435 in Lenexa
Lenexa police are investigating a suspected case of road rage that turned deadly. Investigators say someone shot and killed a 59-year-old.
Teacher investigated for using duct tape on Topeka children
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teacher is under investigation for tying up children with duct tape at a Catholic school in Topeka. The allegations involve a teacher at Most Pure Heart of Mary School. A parent told 27 News he filed a police report Wednesday, claiming the teacher tied up his student and two other children […]
KCTV 5
Man charged after 2 people die following crash, KCKPD pursuit
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged after two people died when he allegedly crashed into their vehicle while fleeing from police. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says 30-year-old Charles T. Matthews Jr. has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder or, in the alternative, first-degree involuntary manslaughter. He has also been charged with resisting a lawful stop and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
Comments / 1