ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Montclair Local

Obituary: Joyce L. Goldman

Joyce L. Goldman, a longtime political activist and resident of Montclair who served as a key aide to two Essex County executives, died on Dec. 15, 2022. She was 82. Ms. Goldman, who served in several positions in the administration of Essex County Executive Peter Shapiro from 1978 to 1986, became the first woman to serve as director of the Essex County Division of Buildings and Grounds in 1985, where she managed more than 300 employees and a $12 million budget.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store

Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Montclair Local

Two more women accuse Montclair’s township manager of abuse

Already facing separate discrimination lawsuits from two women accusing him of creating a “hostile work environment,” Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford is now being confronted with similar claims from two other women, both former municipal employees, according to sworn statements obtained by Montclair Local. The fresh accusations, from...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

A long time coming, a design for Montclair’s Edgemont Park bridge is here

Edgemont Memorial Park’s little bridge that used to be is a step closer to rising once more, in a new weathered steel incarnation that will restore a jewel to the landscape and a key passageway for visitors. That’s the word from Second Ward Councilor Robin Schlager, who has made resurrecting the bridge a small crusade ever since it was buffeted and all but destroyed by Hurricane Ida more than 16 months ago.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
CBS New York

Source of mysterious booming sound in Bergen County remains unknown

OAKLAND, N.J. -- Questions are still being asked about the source of a loud noise that was heard across northern New Jersey. Residents reported hearing an earth-shaking boom. But what was it? Michael Mikulich was getting into his car Wednesday afternoon at a strip mall in Oakland when something didn't seem right. "That's when I heard the boom," he said. His service dog was by his side. "She kind of put her ears back and looked at me, like 'Whoa, what was that?'" he said. Barbara Beucler, from Franklin Lakes, said her frightened daughter called her. "She was sitting in a room and she said she heard...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Mary Vivian Amo-Frimpong

Mary Vivian Amo-Frimpong, a longtime resident of Montclair, died on Nov. 22, 2022. She was 73. Mrs. Amo-Frimpong, popularly known as Auntie Mary or Big Mama, was born in 1949 in Manso Atwere, a town in the Ashanti region of Ghana, to the late Bernard Kwame Asubonteng and Elizabeth Abena Dental, their 11th child.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

New Diner Coming To Bergen County

Who could ever say no to more pancakes and eggs? Another diner is preparing to open in Bergen County.This one, in Wallington. Posted by Wallington Diner on Friday, January 6, 2023The checkerboard, turquoise and red diner will be located at 417 Paterson Ave., the former location of Flapjax, …
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Montclair Local

Petitioning Montclair council, hundreds call for scaled-back Lackawanna plan

The churning debate over Lackawanna Plaza has for years embroiled Montclair in a clash of visions over how to revitalize a centerpiece of the town without overwhelming the historic neighborhood surrounding it. A project audacious in its scope, that would include five buildings, as many as 375 residential units and 75,000 square feet for office space, has stoked passions over the plan’s sheer breadth.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Person jumps from Bayonne Bridge, prompting large emergency response, sources say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was pulled from the water after jumping from the Bayonne Bridge on Friday morning, according to sources. The individual was rescued following a search of the waters and taken to an area hospital following the incident, according to preliminary information supplied to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a source with knowledge of the incident.
BAYONNE, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police identify teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. The teen’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
BROOKLYN, NY
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
771
Followers
4K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy