‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Montclair History Center’s oral history project shares stories of Montclair a century ago
In honor of Montclair’s 150th anniversary in 2018, the Montclair History Center began work on an oral history project, hoping to collect and share the memories of longtime Montclair residents, especially those whose histories have often gone unrecognized. Oral histories provide a “specialized history” that cannot be captured through...
Obituary: Joyce L. Goldman
Joyce L. Goldman, a longtime political activist and resident of Montclair who served as a key aide to two Essex County executives, died on Dec. 15, 2022. She was 82. Ms. Goldman, who served in several positions in the administration of Essex County Executive Peter Shapiro from 1978 to 1986, became the first woman to serve as director of the Essex County Division of Buildings and Grounds in 1985, where she managed more than 300 employees and a $12 million budget.
Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store
Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
Two more women accuse Montclair’s township manager of abuse
Already facing separate discrimination lawsuits from two women accusing him of creating a “hostile work environment,” Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford is now being confronted with similar claims from two other women, both former municipal employees, according to sworn statements obtained by Montclair Local. The fresh accusations, from...
A long time coming, a design for Montclair’s Edgemont Park bridge is here
Edgemont Memorial Park’s little bridge that used to be is a step closer to rising once more, in a new weathered steel incarnation that will restore a jewel to the landscape and a key passageway for visitors. That’s the word from Second Ward Councilor Robin Schlager, who has made resurrecting the bridge a small crusade ever since it was buffeted and all but destroyed by Hurricane Ida more than 16 months ago.
Montclair Planning Board taking up Lackawanna plan again tonight
Amid a mushrooming debate about the Lackawanna Redevelopment Plan and just how large a project it should be, the Montclair Planning Board will hold its first meeting of the year tonight, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m., with Lackawanna front and center. The meeting will follow up on the sharp-edged discussion...
This NJ Barnes and Noble store is moving, while another is closing
A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same. The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer...
Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
Source of mysterious booming sound in Bergen County remains unknown
OAKLAND, N.J. -- Questions are still being asked about the source of a loud noise that was heard across northern New Jersey. Residents reported hearing an earth-shaking boom. But what was it? Michael Mikulich was getting into his car Wednesday afternoon at a strip mall in Oakland when something didn't seem right. "That's when I heard the boom," he said. His service dog was by his side. "She kind of put her ears back and looked at me, like 'Whoa, what was that?'" he said. Barbara Beucler, from Franklin Lakes, said her frightened daughter called her. "She was sitting in a room and she said she heard...
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
Obituary: Mary Vivian Amo-Frimpong
Mary Vivian Amo-Frimpong, a longtime resident of Montclair, died on Nov. 22, 2022. She was 73. Mrs. Amo-Frimpong, popularly known as Auntie Mary or Big Mama, was born in 1949 in Manso Atwere, a town in the Ashanti region of Ghana, to the late Bernard Kwame Asubonteng and Elizabeth Abena Dental, their 11th child.
New Diner Coming To Bergen County
Who could ever say no to more pancakes and eggs? Another diner is preparing to open in Bergen County.This one, in Wallington. Posted by Wallington Diner on Friday, January 6, 2023The checkerboard, turquoise and red diner will be located at 417 Paterson Ave., the former location of Flapjax, …
Code Blue in Effect for Morristown and Morris County This Weekend
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - A Code Blue has been issued for Morris County beginning Friday January 13. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 20's tonight, stated the National Weather Service. Warming Center locations can be found at: https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue
Petitioning Montclair council, hundreds call for scaled-back Lackawanna plan
The churning debate over Lackawanna Plaza has for years embroiled Montclair in a clash of visions over how to revitalize a centerpiece of the town without overwhelming the historic neighborhood surrounding it. A project audacious in its scope, that would include five buildings, as many as 375 residential units and 75,000 square feet for office space, has stoked passions over the plan’s sheer breadth.
Person jumps from Bayonne Bridge, prompting large emergency response, sources say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was pulled from the water after jumping from the Bayonne Bridge on Friday morning, according to sources. The individual was rescued following a search of the waters and taken to an area hospital following the incident, according to preliminary information supplied to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a source with knowledge of the incident.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
Which area of Staten Island is considered a ‘hotspot’ for foreclosures?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island recorded 156 real estate foreclosures in 2022 — making the borough the third-highest locale in the city for such transactions behind Queens and Brooklyn. And according to a new report, one zip code in particular -- 10314 -- is now considered a “foreclosure hotspot.”
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 million
When it comes to single-family home sales prices, the landmarked Fieldston neighborhood in Riverdale in The Bronx continues to be the setting for the most expensive single-family home of the year in the borough.
Police identify teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. The teen’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office […]
fox5ny.com
14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
