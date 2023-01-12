Read full article on original website
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Scholarships Available for All Ages
The Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation has announced that its 2023 Scholarship applications are now available. The deadline to submit is March 15. Students of all ages are welcome to apply for scholarships towards college classes, certificate programs, graduate level programs, and other higher education or career-training educational programs. Scholarships typically range in size from $1,000 to $15,000, depending on a student’s need and the availability of funds.
vineyardgazette.com
Lazy Frog Hops to It
Martha’s Vineyard Community Services has announced that donations from its partner The Lazy Frog, the Oak Bluffs game store, have now exceeded $7,900. That figure encompasses two years of the ongoing partnership and surpasses the original goal. The donations are based on sales of Vineyard-Opoly, the Martha’s Vineyard version...
vineyardgazette.com
Lifting Up Civil Rights Leaders' Legacy of Hope and Solidarity
The walls of the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center echoed hope on Friday night, as voices from many faiths and races mingled in the singing of Jewish hymns and African American spirituals. There, community leaders for racial justice gathered for an interfaith Shabbat service to honor the shared memory of...
vineyardgazette.com
Dr. Ala Stanford Talks Covid Vaccination Equity at NAACP Event
For its annual Martin Luther King Day event, the NAACP of Martha’s Vineyard welcomed as keynote speaker a Philadelphia pediatrician whose Covid-19 crusade to test, vaccinate and treat people in the city’s poorest neighborhoods led to her appointment as a federal health official last year. Frustrated by the...
vineyardgazette.com
Ingenuity on Display at High School Science Fair
At the intersection of passion and scientific rigor, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School students astounded judges and spectators alike with project presentations at the 24th annual Science and Engineering fair this Saturday. Though coffee and snacks were provided at the door that morning, many of those who entered the...
Comments / 0