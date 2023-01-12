The Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation has announced that its 2023 Scholarship applications are now available. The deadline to submit is March 15. Students of all ages are welcome to apply for scholarships towards college classes, certificate programs, graduate level programs, and other higher education or career-training educational programs. Scholarships typically range in size from $1,000 to $15,000, depending on a student’s need and the availability of funds.

10 HOURS AGO