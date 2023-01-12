On Saturday January 14, 2023, members of the BPD Fugitive Unit arrived at the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, FL, for the rendition of 33-year-old David Pena. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an outstanding warrant sought out of Dorchester District Court on a murder charge stemming from the death of Felicia McGuyer. Felicia was last seen on Sunday, October 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Dorchester. She was 32 years of age when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.

