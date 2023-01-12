Read full article on original website
Europe's ban on Russian diesel could send pump prices even higher
CNN — Europe is scrambling to buy diesel fuel from Russia before a ban on imports comes into force in early February, but the frantic stockpiling is unlikely to prevent a new price shock for truckers, drivers and businesses. In the first two weeks of January, European countries snapped...
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
Russia's war in Ukraine sparked a historic food crisis. It's not over
CNN — Grain is once again leaving Ukrainian ports. The price of fertilizer is falling sharply. Billions of dollars in aid has been mobilized. Yet the world is still in the grips of the worst food crisis in modern history, as Russia's war in Ukraine shakes global agricultural systems already grappling with the effects of extreme weather and the pandemic. Market conditions may have improved in recent months, but experts do not expect imminent relief.
No recession after all? Business leaders are more hopeful as China reopens
CNN — Bullishness about the global economy has been in short supply among business leaders in recent months, with fears of recession clouding the outlook and restraining investment. Now, cautious optimism is peeking through. That's thanks in large part to China, whose sudden removal of strict coronavirus restrictions late...
One Chinese province spent $22 billion on eliminating Covid before policy U-turn
CNN — A number of regional governments in China have revealed the enormous sums they've spent on fighting the pandemic, reinforcing a previous state media report suggesting that mounting costs were a key reason why the country abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy. On January 8, when China reopened its...
India is set to become the world's most populous country. Can it create enough jobs?
CNN — India will overtake China this year to become the world's most populous country. The likelihood of India passing that major milestone within a few months shot up Tuesday, when China reported that its population shrank in 2022 for the first time in more than 60 years. This...
Global air traffic may return to pre-Covid levels in June, with China leading the way
CNN — Global air traffic will boom this year, returning to pre-pandemic levels in June, according to a new report. On Monday, international aircraft leasing company Avolon said it expected a full recovery in passenger traffic over the coming months, led by the reopening of markets in Asia, especially China.
Yen falls after Bank of Japan maintains ultra-easy policy
CNN — The yen plunged on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan decided to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy, defying market expectations that rising inflation could force the central bank to move away from low interest rates. The BOJ kept its yield curve control (YCC) targets unchanged as it...
UK government blocks Scotland's new gender recognition law
CNN — The UK government has blocked a new law intended to allowed trans people in Scotland to change their legal gender without a medical diagnosis -- a controversial move that has added fuel to the already highly emotional debate over Scottish independence. Scottish Secretary Alister Jack announced on...
China posts one of its worst economic performances in decades because of Covid
CNN — China's economy expanded by just 3% in 2022, far below the government's own target, marking one of the worst performances in nearly half a century. Growth was impacted heavily by months of widespread Covid lockdowns and a historic downturn in the property market. Still, the number came...
Covid broke supply chains. Now on the mend, can they withstand another shock?
CNN — The pandemic dislodged the global supply chain, hurling once smoothly running businesses, industries and economies into a state of disarray. After almost three years of enduring wild swings and extremes, the system is slowly getting up to speed and into better sync: Ocean freight timelines are on a steady decline, ports are less congested, labor strikes have been narrowly averted, product and worker shortages have eased, prices have fallen, warehouses are full (maybe too full), friendshoring, nearshoring and reshoring efforts have accelerated and China has lifted its "zero Covid" policy.
China records first population decline in 60 years
CNN — China's population shrank in 2022 for the first time in more than 60 years, a new milestone in the country's deepening demographic crisis with significant implications for its slowing economy. The population declined in 2022 to 1.411 billion, down some 850,000 people from the previous year, China's...
Former Wagner commander flees to Norway and seeks asylum
CNN — A former commander in Russia's Wagner private military company has fled to Norway and is seeking asylum after crossing that country's arctic border, according to Norwegian police and a Russian activist. Andrei Medvedev, in an interview with a Russian activist who helps people seek asylum abroad, said...
The top 1% captured nearly twice as much new wealth as the rest of the world over last two years
CNN — The world's wealthiest residents have been getting far richer, far faster than everyone else over the past two years. The top 1% have captured nearly twice as much new wealth as the rest of the world during that period, according to Oxfam's annual inequality report, released Sunday. Their fortune soared by $26 trillion, while the bottom 99% only saw their net worth rise by $16 trillion.
