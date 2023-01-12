Read full article on original website
Salem Planning Commission to consider new special use for former Paradise Flowers Shop
The Salem Planning Commission Tuesday night will consider a new special use that could then be considered for the vacant Paradise Flower Shop at 730 North Broadway. The special use would be for a property management office. The company would have to be licensed through the State of Illinois and utilize a site that has been used exclusively for commercial uses during the past 20 years. The same sign regulations as a home occupation would apply.
Salem City Council raises water and sewer rates 15%
The Salem City Council has voted to raise water and sewer rates by 15 percent. City Manager Rex Barbee says the increase will catch the city up from 13 years of no increases before a 25-percent increase was approved a year and a half ago. “With the approval of the...
Centralia issues boil order for South East part of town
Due to a water main break, a boil order has been issued for the following area:. Please contact the Centralia Public Works Department with any questions or concerns.
Marion County Fair Queen and talent winners to compete at State this weekend
Marion County Fair Queen Delaney Kell of Salem will compete this weekend for the title of Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. She is among 72 county fair queens seeking the title. Kell says she has been practicing for the competition that gets underway Friday at the Crown Plaza and Convention...
Marion County’s 200th Birthday Celebration begins next Tuesday
A yearlong 200th Birthday Celebration for Marion County is set to begin next Tuesday, January 24th. County Board Chair Debbie Smith and Bicentennial Committee Chair Adam Smith are inviting everyone to the kickoff at the Marion County Courthouse. Doors will open at 5:30 and the program will begin at six.
Centralia Recycling Center closed Saturday, January 21st
The Centralia Recycle Center will be closed on Saturday, January 21st. Our staff has a scheduled appointment.
2023 01/21 – Crystal Lynn Helton
Crystal Lynn Helton, 50, of Salem, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the home of her loving cousin and caregiver, Melissa LeMarr Gordon. Crystal was born on June 30, 1972, the daughter of Becky Helton (Joey Wimberly) of Salem and Steve (Sherry) Helton of Iuka. Crystal was surrounded by her family and close friends when her battle with pancreatic cancer ended.
One person injured in Centralia crash
An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
2023 01/19 – Myah Jean Wills
Myah Jean Wills passed on to heaven on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Myah will be dearly missed by her parents: Cameryn Wills and Deziree Smith. She is also survived by her sister: Victoria Wills, grandparents: Tiffany Donahoo and Ryan Donahoo of Centralia and Kim Prather of Plainfield, IL; great-grandparents: Vickie Smith and Ronnie Smith of Mt. Vernon, and Debbie Donahoo; aunts: Gia Donahoo of Centralia, Sadie Donahoo of Centralia, Kylie Wallace of Centralia, Miranda Canada of Centralia, Jessica Wills of Kansas, Madison Wills of Plainfield, and Jennifer Thomas of Marion; great aunt: Sonya McKinney and husband Jason; and cousins: Lillian McKinney and Hannah McKinney.
2023 01/18 – Elizabeth ‘Ann’ Tanner
Elizabeth “Ann” Tanner, age 68 of Salem, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Twin Willows Nursing Center in Salem with her family by her side. Funeral arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
2023 01/18 – Terri Garden
Terri Gwen Garden, age 64 of Salem, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. Terri was born on May 19, 1958, in Centralia the daughter of Charles and Mary (Phillips) Freeman. She is survived by her son, Charles Garden, and wife Cheryl...
Rural Odin man charged with theft from Domino’s Pizza in Salem
A 30-year-old rural Odin man has been charged in Marion County Court in connection with the felony theft of money from Domino’s Pizza in Salem. Stephen Kantner of Delmar Avenue was picked up by Salem Police while he was in Salem on Monday. Police had been looking for him since last October.
Monday morning fire damages Centralia home
Fire damaged a Centralia home Monday morning. The fire was at the Darrell Jones, Sr. home at 1002 North Maple. No one was home when the fire was spotted by a neighbor. The fire caused heavy damage to the attic but did not burn through the roof. While most of the fire was kept out of the living area, there was heavy heat and smoke damage.
Kaskaskia College receives over $1.7-million bequest to further two scholarships
The Kaskaskia College Foundation has received a bequest of $1,714,471 from the Joe Pat Knight Charitable Remainder Unitrust to benefit future awardees of the Joe P. Knight Endowed Scholarship and the Jane Knight Memorial Scholarship. Kaskaskia College President George Evans says it’s exciting to grow the two scholarship endowments to...
Police Beat for Monday, January 16th, 2023
A 56-year-old rural Odin woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery. Jill Simonton of Westline Road is accused of shoving deputies and resisting being handcuffed. Deputies had initially been called to Simonton’s home to a domestic dispute. 30-year-old Xavier Goostree of Belle Rive...
National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
Illinois State Police investigating in-custody death of Jefferson County inmate
Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an in-custody death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Initial findings include that during the early morning hours of January 15, Jefferson County Correctional Officers located 31-year-old...
Eagle Watch set in Carlyle as local Eagle population continues to grow
The US Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with the Case-Halstead Library, will be hosting an Eagle Watch on Saturday, January 28th, at the library. Starting at 8:30 am, Park Rangers will have replicas of a bald eagle skull, talons, and feathers on display and will assist visitors with making eagle-themed crafts. At 9:30 am and 10:30 am, the World Bird Sanctuary will present “All About Eagles”, an interactive presentation with a live bald eagle that demonstrates the majestic flight and nature of the beautiful birds.
Police Beat for Sunday, January 15th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old homeless Centralia woman for theft and obstructing ID. Samantha Olston was taken to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a self-propelled roofing trailer from a business on US 50 just west of the overpass in Odin. The trailer is valued at $38,000. The theft was reported on Saturday.
Orphans Open With Win, MTC Starts, NIT & BIT are in action along with Okawville Tournament
The Centralia Orphans opened up the West Frankfort Mid-Winter Tournament last night with an easy 63-31 win over West Frankfort. The tournament continues tonight as the Orphans will play Cairo at 6 followed by West Frankfort and Herrin. The MTC Tournament got underway as Grayville beat Patoka/Odin 76-61. They advance...
