Raleigh, NC

Charles Johnson: Death of former NFL player, Heritage High assistant AD ruled a suicide

 3 days ago

The State Medical Examiner has ruled the death of former NFL player Charles Johnson a suicide.

Johnson, who died July 17 at age 50, was a former Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and was working as assistant athletic director at Heritage High School in Wake Forest.

Raleigh Police found Johnson's body in a hotel on Spring Forest Road last summer. He had been reported missing July 16.

A medical report concluded he died from toxicity from a mix of prescription drugs and stated that the overdose was not accidental.

The Medical Examiner's report said Johnson had no active prescriptions but previously had one for hydrocodone, one of the drugs found in his system.

Johnson, who played wide receiver at Colorado, was the first-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1994. He played nine seasons in the NFL for four different teams.

He won a Super Bowl ring in 2001 as a member of the Patriots and retired after one season with the Buffalo Bills in 2002.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.

Raleigh, NC
