2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
Major restaurant chain opens new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMadison, WI
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OTThe LanternColumbus, OH
nbc15.com
The last Roman Candle Pizzeria is about to close
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The last remaining Roman Candle Pizzeria is fizzling out. Its owners revealed Tuesday that, in a little more than two weeks, the Middleton restaurant will close for the last time. “The decision to close after years of serving our beautiful community comes with a heavy...
nbc15.com
MPD: One injured after stabbing on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday after a stabbing on Madison’s north side, police stated. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said that officers were called around 5:20 p.m. to the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue. Police said the victim was taken...
nbc15.com
Fire crews respond to Stoughton house fire
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Area firefighters are battling a Stoughton house fire Tuesday night. The fire occurred at 1417 Kings Lynn Road, according to Dane County Dispatch. Stoughton Fire, EMS and Police responded to the scene. Officials believe the fire started in the garage. The scene remains under investigation.
nbc15.com
No injuries reported after Madison trash compactor fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department battled a fire at a trash compactor on the east side Monday. At approximately 9:30 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of East Springs Dr. after an employee called 911 to report the fire. The caller noticed smoke coming...
Person suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing on Madison’s north side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing on Madison’s north side Tuesday night, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the stabbing happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue. First responders took the victim to a hospital for medical treatment. Police said they do not have...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie police advise to avoid HWY 151 due to fatal crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie after a fatal three vehicle crash. Sun Prairie PD said drivers should avoid US HWY 151 northbound near exit 100 (Grand Ave.) through exit 101 (W. Main St.). Just before 9:30...
nbc15.com
UWPD investigates suspicious package near biochem labs
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspicious item found outside the biochemistry laboratories on the University of Wisconsin campus Tuesday morning was determined not to be a threat, the UW Police Department confirmed. In an update to its earlier post asking people to avoid the area, UWPD explained the Dane...
nbc15.com
Verona Police Department searching for stolen trailer
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department is asking area residents for help finding a trailer that was stolen from a construction site. On Jan. 15 between 3:45 and 4 p.m., an 8′x12′ K&K Manufacturing trailer was stolen from a construction site in the 400 block of Robin Hill Rd. in the City of Verona. The trailer is black and has dual axels with white rims and a single, center rear door. There are no markings on the trailer’s exterior.
nbc15.com
U.S. Marshals join search for State St. shooting suspect
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The United States Marshals Service has joined the hunt for the man wanted in connection with a November shooting in downtown Madison. In an update posted Tuesday morning, the Madison Police Department assured residents that its Violent Crime Unit is still pursuing the case and now federal authorities are helping out.
radioplusinfo.com
1-16-23 fatal crash on 151 bypass in fdl
Investigators say speed and alcohol are factors in a fatal crash on the Highway 151 Bypass near Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 6pm Saturday a pickup truck traveling at highway speed plowed into the back of a car, and SUV that were stopped for a traffic signal on southbound 151 near I-41. The car driver, a 58 year old Waukesha man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, a 62 year old Waukesha woman, was transported to the hospital where she was in stable condition. The occupants of the SUV were not injured. The pickup truck driver, a 56 year old Oshkosh man, was transported to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
nbc15.com
Residents displaced after fire at Beaver Dam home
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Residents of a Beaver Dam home are displaced after a fire resulted in smoke and water damage to the building, firefighters stated Tuesday. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said a fire was reported on the second floor of a home just after 8:40 a.m. on the 500 block of Stone Street in Beaver Dam. The residents of the single-family home had escaped before firefighters got there.
nbc15.com
Highland Community Schools closes after threat
Recent studies from MDPI attribute roughly 12% of children’s asthma to gas stove emissions. It’s been an unseasonably warm start to the year for southern Wisconsin, and the steady stretch of above-freezing temperatures is slowing down winter activities.
nbc15.com
Alliant Energy: Brooklyn power being restored after morning outages
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most of the power in Brooklyn has been restored just after noon Sunday after thousands of customers were experiencing power outages, Alliant Energy said. Alliant Energy officials said all of the power has been restored, except the Dollar General, that started the original problem. Officials said...
nbc15.com
Highland Community Schools to resume classes Tuesday following potential threat
HIGHLAND, Wis. (WMTV) – Highland Community Schools will resume classes Tuesday after a potential threat resulted in classes being canceled Monday. In a press release Monday, District Administrator Dr. Randy Refsland said that the investigation by the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office found that the threat was not credible.
Three people hurt in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
nbc15.com
Mercyhealth in Janesville reopens South Urgent Care
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Mercyhealth in Janesville has reopened South Urgent Care to improve access and reduce wait times. South Urgent Care is located at 849 Kellogg Ave., Janesville, and is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mercyhealth urgent care services are now available on the city’s north, east and south sides.
One killed, two injured in crash on Highway 69 near New Glarus
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — One person died and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 69 north of New Glarus Friday morning, the Green County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. on Highway 69 near Highland Drive. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said 57-year-old Peter Weix of New Glarus was...
nbc15.com
Poynette man arrested after throwing fentanyl out car window
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Poynette resident after he allegedly threw fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia out of his car window while driving impaired. Shortly after midnight Tuesday, a Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over a 1999 Chevrolet minivan. As the deputy approached...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. sheriff stands alongside three predecessors in plea for new jail
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three former Dane County sheriffs are putting politics aside to support Sheriff Kalvin Barrett in his fight for a new and improved jail. Sheriff Barrett stood alongside former sheriff’s Gary Hamblin, David Mahoney and Rick Raemisch at a Tuesday press conference where the men urged the county board to hear their pleas ahead of their Thursday meeting. During the conference the four shared their experiences in the sheriff’s position, all of them claiming to have fought for a more modern facility during their term.
