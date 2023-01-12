Read full article on original website
FOX 8 I-Team: Cuyahoga prosecutors fight release of suspect in firefighter death
Prosecutors say video evidence shows Bissell, “Drove around two police roadblocks, then drove through a closed lane of traffic at a high rate of speed, hitting Firefighter Johnny Tetrick.”
Reward being offered in case of missing Huron County mother
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults announced Tuesday, an anonymous donor is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who helps locate a missing Huron County mom last seen more than five years ago. Amanda Dean was the victim of domestic abuse and was...
Man pleads guilty to killing a Cleveland mother of 5
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court to killing a Cleveland mother of five children. Charm Gray, 32, was convicted of five counts; including, involuntary manslaughter. Gray shot and killed Tara Howard on May 6, 2022. Howard, 44, was found...
Plea expected from Cleveland man accused of killing a mother of 5
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering a Cleveland mother of five children is expected to plead guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday afternoon. Charm Gray, 32, is accused of shooting and killing Tara Howard on May 6, 2022. Howard, 44, was found inside her...
US Marshals arrest Toledo murder suspect in Garfield Heights
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a 26-year-old murder suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Garfield Heights. According to a news release, Titus Crittendon is accused in the fatal shooting of Everett White, 24, in Toledo. The shooting took place Dec. 18, 2021 near a home...
Man charged with aggravated murder in fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Cleveland Heights, police say
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A Euclid man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Monday, according to police. Joshua Ward, 37, was charged Tuesday with aggravated murder in the death of Shievon Seats, 43, of Cleveland Heights, according to spokesman from the Cleveland Heights Police Department. Seats was pronounced at the scene.
$5M bond set for Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of fatally shooting four family members and injuring his eight-year-old niece at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court Tuesday morning. Cleveland police said Martin Muniz, 41, shot the victims Jan. 13 at a home in the...
Brook Park man accused of causing deadly crash pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24-year-old Brook Park man accused of causing a deadly crash on Cleveland’s West Side while driving a stolen car last August entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Raymond Francis was indicted on the charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide,...
Homeless Man Faces 16 Charges in Alliance Incident
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 46-year-old man listed as homeless and previously with a Massillon address faces kidnapping and other charges in Alliance. They say Jason Krach used a knife to force a female driver and another person in a car to continue driving, despite a police pursuit, according to Alliance police.
Parma City Schools Board of Education Vice President arrested for felony forgery
PARMA, Ohio -- Newly elected as Parma City Schools Board of Education Vice President last week, Amanda Karpus was also arrested on Wednesday (Jan. 11) for felony forgery regarding an incident that allegedly occurred in September. “We are aware of an investigation into one of our members,” Parma City School...
Detectives investigating leads in I-680 homicide
It has been just over a week since 19-year-olds Marquis Whitted and Kylearia Day were shot and killed along Interstate 680. On Monday, we asked Youngstown police where they are in the case.
Cleveland utility worker shot in attempted aggravated robbery, persons of interest wanted, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A utility worker was shot during an attempted aggravated robbery on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying two persons of interest. The attempted aggravated robbery happened in the area of West 31st Street and Mapledale Avenue around 10:30 p.m....
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Lorain apartment complex, police source says
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain police source confirmed to 19 News that one man died and another is in the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Tower Boulevard around 3 p.m. Tuesday. 19-year-old Abraham Thomas Jr. was pronounced dead...
Police: Woman attacked at red light in Akron
A motorist told police she was assaulted during a robbery attempt by a man while stopped at a red light on Monday in Akron.
Cleveland man killed at gas station in city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood; 2 women arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was fatally shot Monday at a gas station in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the man as Victor Simuel, 38, of Cleveland. Police received a ShotSpotter alert at 5 a.m. that gunshots were detected near East 130th Street and Buckeye Road. ShotSpotter is gunshot technology that informs police when shots are fired in specific areas.
Man wanted for stealing generator from Cleveland business, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of stealing a generator from a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect stole the generator from Mystic Chemical Products at 4510 West 160th St. on Jan. 4, according to police.
Court records reveal more about Brooklyn Center quadruple homicide case
Authorities have released new information about what happened inside a Brooklyn Centre home last Friday where a man is accused of killing his father, sister, nephew and another man.
Akron police, U.S. Marshals arrest 2 for murder of man at Akron skate park
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police detectives and members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two suspects for the murder of a man at an Akron skate park in December 2022. Akron police said Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, were arrested at two separate locations...
Geauga County teen thwarts burglary by pointing mom’s gun at home intruder
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Geauga County mother is still on edge days after her teenage son had to stop a home intruder by pointing a gun at him. “Now I have cameras in my house which I’ve never wanted before and I never thought I’d have and I’m at work like with my phone propped up with cameras now watching my front door,” said Ashleigh Jarrett.
Man charged with killing four people in Cleveland shot victims in separate rooms, records say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 41-year-old man accused of killing four people and wounding an 8-year-old girl in a Friday night shooting has been charged with aggravated murder. Martin Muniz is expected to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court on Tuesday for an arraignment.
