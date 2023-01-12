GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Geauga County mother is still on edge days after her teenage son had to stop a home intruder by pointing a gun at him. “Now I have cameras in my house which I’ve never wanted before and I never thought I’d have and I’m at work like with my phone propped up with cameras now watching my front door,” said Ashleigh Jarrett.

GEAUGA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO