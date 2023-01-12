ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

cleveland19.com

Reward being offered in case of missing Huron County mother

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults announced Tuesday, an anonymous donor is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who helps locate a missing Huron County mom last seen more than five years ago. Amanda Dean was the victim of domestic abuse and was...
HURON COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man pleads guilty to killing a Cleveland mother of 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court to killing a Cleveland mother of five children. Charm Gray, 32, was convicted of five counts; including, involuntary manslaughter. Gray shot and killed Tara Howard on May 6, 2022. Howard, 44, was found...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Plea expected from Cleveland man accused of killing a mother of 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering a Cleveland mother of five children is expected to plead guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday afternoon. Charm Gray, 32, is accused of shooting and killing Tara Howard on May 6, 2022. Howard, 44, was found inside her...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals arrest Toledo murder suspect in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a 26-year-old murder suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Garfield Heights. According to a news release, Titus Crittendon is accused in the fatal shooting of Everett White, 24, in Toledo. The shooting took place Dec. 18, 2021 near a home...
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Man charged with aggravated murder in fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Cleveland Heights, police say

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A Euclid man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Monday, according to police. Joshua Ward, 37, was charged Tuesday with aggravated murder in the death of Shievon Seats, 43, of Cleveland Heights, according to spokesman from the Cleveland Heights Police Department. Seats was pronounced at the scene.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

$5M bond set for Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of fatally shooting four family members and injuring his eight-year-old niece at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court Tuesday morning. Cleveland police said Martin Muniz, 41, shot the victims Jan. 13 at a home in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Homeless Man Faces 16 Charges in Alliance Incident

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 46-year-old man listed as homeless and previously with a Massillon address faces kidnapping and other charges in Alliance. They say Jason Krach used a knife to force a female driver and another person in a car to continue driving, despite a police pursuit, according to Alliance police.
ALLIANCE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man killed at gas station in city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood; 2 women arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was fatally shot Monday at a gas station in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the man as Victor Simuel, 38, of Cleveland. Police received a ShotSpotter alert at 5 a.m. that gunshots were detected near East 130th Street and Buckeye Road. ShotSpotter is gunshot technology that informs police when shots are fired in specific areas.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for stealing generator from Cleveland business, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of stealing a generator from a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect stole the generator from Mystic Chemical Products at 4510 West 160th St. on Jan. 4, according to police.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Geauga County teen thwarts burglary by pointing mom’s gun at home intruder

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Geauga County mother is still on edge days after her teenage son had to stop a home intruder by pointing a gun at him. “Now I have cameras in my house which I’ve never wanted before and I never thought I’d have and I’m at work like with my phone propped up with cameras now watching my front door,” said Ashleigh Jarrett.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH

