IGN
Forspoken - Official PC Features Highlight Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Forspoken to see some of the PC features of the upcoming action RPG, including graphical customization, AMD FidelityFX and AMD FSR 2 support, and more. Forspoken will be available on January 24, 2023.
IGN
Remnant: From the Ashes - Official Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for the reveal that Remnant: From the Ashes is coming soon to Nintendo Switch, and get another look at this action RPG. Humanity is struggling to survive, but they possess the technology to open portals to other realms and alternate realities. Are you brave enough to travel through these portals to uncover the mystery and take back what's yours?
IGN
The Last of Us HBO Series Impressions
The crew at Podcast Beyond had early impressions on HBO's The Last of Us series. Is The Last of Us a worthy adaptation of thecritically acclaimed game? Does it fall flat on its face? What things in The Last of Us series work well on TV that don't necessarily work well in the game? We explore what we've seen so far of the series and try to answer certain questions in the most spoiler-free way possible!
IGN
Anno 1800 - Official Console Reveal Trailer
Anno 1800 is a strategy game that gives players the opportunity to show off their leadership skills: build gigantic metropolises, set up efficient and profitable logistical networks, colonize an exotic new continent, charter expeditions to the four corners of the globe, and dominate their opponents diplomatically, commercially, or militarily. Coupling the game's massive success on PC, it's arriving to current-gen consoles in 2023. Anno 1800 is releasing on March 16 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
IGN
Aussie Deals: Historic Low on PS5 GoW Ragnarok, Discounted DualSense Edge and Cheaper Steam Decks!
The RRP of the much coveted (yet expensive) DualSense Edge has been dulled today. Not by much, admittedly—but every buck counts when you're chasing that premium life, no? And take it from a guy who got mitts on...it very much is. Speaking of living the high life, I've noticed Kogan's prices on the Steam Deck have inched even lower recently. Tempting stuff, Valve's recent warning notwithstanding.
IGN
Dead Island 2 - Official Meet the Slayers: Amy Trailer
Meet Amy and learn about this slayer's innate abilities and more in this trailer for Dead Island 2. Dead Island 2 will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC via the Epic Games Store on April 28, 2023.
IGN
Alphadia Neo - Official Trailer
Learn about the story, get a peek at the world, meet the characters Alt, Souffle, Enah, and Carlo, and take a glimpse at their resonant skills, as well as the fishing activity in this trailer for the fantasy RPG Alphadia Neo. Alphadia Neo is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch, as well as PC and mobile.
IGN
Black Myth: Wukong - Official Release Window Short Film
Black Myth: Wukong is coming in Summer 2024. The release window for the upcoming action-adventure RPG was revealed by developer, Game Science, in a stop-motion short film created in celebration of Chinese New Year. Black Myth: Wukong is set in the 16th Century and focuses on traditional Chinese folklore.
IGN
Sneaking Out
This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough for the Sneaking Out Story Mission. During this mission, you will infiltrate one of Hydra's headquarters to try and save Wanda. Before The Mission. When you wake up, get out of your room. If you check the Mirror Table,...
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage - Official Fire Emblem For All Trailer
Get a deep dive into Fire Emblem Engage, including a look at the characters, classes, gameplay mechanics, and a breakdown of unit types and their strengths and weaknesses. The trailer also showcases features available for players new to the Fire Emblem series, like the battle forecast and more, as well as highlights leveling up units, skirmishes, and changing classes.
IGN
Walkthrough (Key Quests)
This walkthrough covers story quests in Monster Hunter Rise that begin with Village Key Quests but then switch over to Multiplayer Hub Key Quests. The sections for IGN's walkthrough and strategy guide are below -- and note that this Monster Hunter Rise walkthrough works for the original Nintendo Switch and PC versions as well as the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S versions that launched in January 2023.
IGN
The Bell Tolls…
This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough for The Bell Tolls... Story Mission. During this mission, you will face Fallen Venom to try and retrieve a live symbiote sample from him. Before The Mission. Before starting this mission, you need to talk to Tony and then...
IGN
The Bill Comes Due
This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough of The Bill Comes Due Story Mission. This page also covers everything that unlocks in the Abbey before and after the mission—like using the Forge during the day and exploring and interacting with characters at night. Before the...
IGN
LoL 13.2 ADC Update Details
The League of Legends 13.2 Update is coming, and bringing with it a deluge of changes and tweaks to better balance Champions and the game overall. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the notable changes and improvements coming in 13.2, as well as links to full Patch Notes and PBE datamines.
IGN
Genshin 3.4 New TCG Cards
New cards are arriving to Genius Invokation TCG in the form of Klee and Beidou, debuting in the Version 3.4 update alongside corresponding talent cards. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new cards coming to Genius Invokation TCG in the Version 3.4 Update. Looking for something...
IGN
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: The Final Preview
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty might be an action game, but after playing through brand new areas for about five hours, I went away realizing that it innovates on the exploration loop in Soulsborne games more than anything else. While the game’s challenging combat is as stellar as you would expect from a Team Ninja game, it is the Morale Rank system that truly feels like it’s shaking things up.
IGN
Will the PSVR2 Be Worth the Wait? - Beyond 784
With the release of the PSVR 2 just on the horizon coming February 22, 2023, the Podcast Beyond crew get into what the different things that will make or break its release. Will the PSVR 2 be worth the wait or has the ball been dropped due to the momentum of the first generation's game releases slowing to a crawl? Plus, the release of the first episode of HBO's The Last of Us series has us all in its grips, but what does the Beyond audience think about it? Jada Griffin gives us the lowdown. And speaking of Jada, our resident trophy hunter, what game is currently on her s--- list on her quest to racking up her trophy count? Join Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, and Brian Altano in our latest episode of Podcast Beyond!
IGN
Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 to Be Split Into Two Parts; Scheduled to Come This March
Attack on Titan’s Final Season Part 3 is coming. The official Twitter account of the series has revealed that the anime will start airing in Japan on March 3. But the Final Season will not air in its entirety. It will be divided into two parts, and the first part will air in March. The second part of the Final Season Part 3 will air sometime in 2023.
