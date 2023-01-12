NBC News And MSNBC Undergo Layoffs; Impact Is In “Double Digits” Among Workforce Of 3,500

NBC News and MSNBC were undergoing a round of layoffs on Thursday, although the impact appeared to be less severe than the staff reductions at other media entities.

The layoffs were in the double digits, according to a source, out of a workforce of about 3,500. CNN reported that the number was around 75. The staff cuts also were scattered across the divisions, according to the source. No on-air talent was expected to be impacted.

This follows the announcement earlier this week of layoffs across the parent company NBCUniversal , numbering in the dozens.

The layoffs come a day after a reorganization of NBC News, with Noah Oppenheim departing as president and his duties split among three top executives, with each reporting to NBCU News Group chairman Cesar Conde. The network has been adding positions in recent years to areas like streaming. Like other networks, NBC News has been positioning for growth in that area as viewers habits change.

CNN last month went through a round of layoffs that impacted hundreds of employees, while other outlets, like NPR, have instituted hiring freezes. A softening of the ad market has led to belt tightening throughout the industry, although some companies, like Warner Bros. Discovery, are grappling with a huge debt load.