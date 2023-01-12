Everyone deserves the chance to fly. An 11-year-old boy has gone viral after his mom posted videos on TikTok of him singing Broadway show tunes in the car. Nathan Braxton from Orange County, California, has become a TikTok sensation — with one video gaining 146,000 views and 22,100 likes. “Let’s just call this Nathan’s audition for Matilda the Musical,” his mom, Samantha, captioned the video. Now, Delta Air Lines wanted to help the boy see his first Broadway show and is sending him and his family to New York. “I am in shock,” she tweeted. “Delta airlines is sending Nathan and the entire family to...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO