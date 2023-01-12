ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game would be played in Atlanta

By Andrew Crane
New York Post
 5 days ago

The AFC Championship Game could be heading to Atlanta.

If the Bills and the Chiefs both advance to the conference title game, it’d be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the NFL announced Thursday .

The need for a neutral-site location arose after the cancellation of Buffalo’s game against Cincinnati following the collapse of Damar Hamlin , which allowed Kansas City to claim the AFC’s No. 1 seed based on winning percentage. The Chiefs finished the regular season 14-3. Buffalo, playing 16 games, finished 13-3.

“We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin in his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top of mind for the entire NFL community,” commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement . “We are also grateful to Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons for agreeing to host the AFC Championship Game in Atlanta should the Bills and Chiefs advance.

“We thank both of those clubs for their assistance in the planning process. We know, if necessary, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will provide a world class atmosphere for the competing teams, our fans and partners.”

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has hosted the College Football Playoff title game and a Super Bowl in recent years.
Quarterback Josh Allen leads the Bills into the postseason as the AFC’s No. 2 seed.
The Bills’ Week 17 game on Jan. 2 against the Bengals was temporarily suspended and then ultimately canceled after Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety, suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field after making a tackle. The NFL later revealed contingency plans for seeding in the postseason, which also included a potential coin flip for home-field advantage if the Ravens defeated the Bengals in Week 18.

That wasn’t necessary after the Bengals won, but since both the Bills and the Chiefs could’ve been the AFC’s top seed based on the outcome of the Buffalo-Cincinnati game, plans for a neutral-site location followed. A Bills win would have tied them with the Chiefs and they would have been the top seed based on their regular-season win in Kansas City.

If one of the two teams are eliminated, however, the AFC Championship’s location would revert to normal — where the highest-remaining seed hosts.

The indoor stadium will have a different atmosphere than the outdoor, cold-weather environments of Highmark Stadium in Buffalo and Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. But Mercedes-Benz Stadium has hosted major events, like the College Football Playoff title game and Super Bowl LIII, in recent years.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have clinched the AFC’s top seed in three of the last five seasons.

Buffalo begins its postseason Sunday with a home wild-card matchup against the Dolphins, while Kansas City awaits the lowest-remaining seed in the Divisional Round following a bye.

