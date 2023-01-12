ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

How ‘Glass Onion’ production designer Rick Heinrichs found inspiration in an actual onion [Exclusive Video Interview]

By Joyce Eng
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXSkg_0kCaLUY200

When production designer Rick Heinrichs joined “ Glass Onion ,” he knew exactly where to begin his research for the titular dome atop tech billionaire Miles Bron’s ( Edward Norton ) Grecian estate in Rian Johnson ’s murder mystery sequel. “I took an onion out of the fridge literally and started to cut the layers,” he tells Gold Derby ( watch above ). And what did the Oscar winner learn?

“That you cry when you cut into them,” Henrich quips. “ realized how structural it all was and how thick the layers were. And in the scale of the dome that we ended up using for ‘Glass Onion,’ I could see, just by cutting it, how I wanted to deal with the front face, the side that you first see the onion dome at. It was very inspirational, and I feel like no one’s made that exact glass onion dome before, so I felt very good about that.”

While the exterior of the dome was added via VFX on top of the real Villa 20 at Amanzoe in Porto Heli, Greece, the interior — Miles’ office — was built on a soundstage in Belgrade. In keeping with the film’s glass onion metaphor and things hiding in plain sight, the space featured clear furniture and lots of empty spaces — not unlike Miles’ empty ideas and vapid personality.

SEE Janelle Monae on the many layers to Andi in ‘Glass Onion’

“It’s quite a task to [have] the job of creating the most vapid set imaginable. I grabbed hold of that and took it as far as I could,” Henrichs says. “[The furniture] just needed to feel organic to what the whole concept of a glass onion is. And of course, that is probably as far I imagined Miles’ imagination would go — certainly not his bank account. He could’ve afforded a lot more if he wanted to. … It just felt like somebody who was above it all and almost a little bit of a god himself would plant himself on top of this.”

The other part of Miles’ narcissistic personality is captured in the atrium, where the bulk of the action takes place. While the Glass Onion is pretty sparse, the atrium is a chaotic melting pot of garish, ostentatious designs, color and artwork, including a shirtless painting of Miles himself. Heinrichs, who previously worked with Johnson on “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (2017), wanted the spacious area, which includes a long dining table and a pit with couches, to be “emblematic of what’s going on in his head” — you know, the one that came up with Klear, his hydrogen-based alternative fuel.

“Sure, it’s empty, but at the same time, the neurons are firing at all directions at the same time. It was playing a bit with that duality of the emptiness and the extravagant over-energy and abundance,” Heinrichs explains. “It’s an explosion of color and art and extravagant living. The office of the Glass Onion itself feels a little bit more like a temple in a way, partly because of the way it’s set up to begin with and partly the simplicity and almost holiness of the place feels very much like something Miles, with his faux mysticism, would build for himself.”

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees by Jan. 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why? https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNHdI_0kCaLUY200

More from GoldDerby
Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

2023 Critics Choice Awards winners list: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ leads the way with 5 wins

The biggest night of the year for critics ended with “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” The beloved multiverse movie that almost defies genre classification won five awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Original Screenplay for the Daniels, Best Editing, and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan. That “Everything Everywhere” would dominate the show was far from a surprise: the movie led all features with 14 nominations, including four acting citations for Quan, Michelle Yeoh (who lost Best Actress to Cate Blanchett for “TAR”), and Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis (who both lost in the Best...
GoldDerby

Simon Franglen (‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ composer) on ‘hugely satisfying’ success and 1-word tease for ‘Avatar 3’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“First of all, I’m astonished,” Simon Franglen reveals about the mega-success of Disney’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the box office and with awards groups, where it’s one of the 15 films on the Oscar shortlist for Best Score. The composer and co-writer of “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” adds, “I’ve been working on this for five years, so there’s a sense of relief as well. There were 3,800 people working on this film. For my team, I had a 105-piece orchestra, which we recorded in Los Angeles. There’s three hours of finished score in this film...
GoldDerby

Film Shorts roundtable: ‘Almost Home,’ ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,’ ‘The Elephant Whisperers,’ ‘The Flagmakers’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

What do you enjoy the most about the art of short films? How do you decide if a story should be a short film or feature length? How have streaming platforms impacted short films? What were the most difficult scenes to cut in order to keep your film under 40 minutes? These were some of the secrets revealed by four of today’s top filmmakers when they joined Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with Film Shorts Oscar contenders: Nils Keller (“Almost Home”), Peter Baynton (“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”), Doug Blush (“The Elephant Whisperers”) and...
GoldDerby

‘Meet the Experts’ Documentary Feature roundtable: ‘Fire of Love,’ ‘Retrograde,’ ‘The Territory’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

The filmmakers behind three of the documentaries shortlisted for this year’s Oscar for Best Documentary Feature sat down with Gold Derby recently and discussed several subjects including their reactions to making the shortlist, the documentaries that influenced them and how they determine what subject they’ll devote the time and effort to chronicle. This was all part of Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts panel on Film Documentaries that included Sara Dosa (“Fire of Love”), Matthew Heineman (“Retrograde”) and Alex Pritz (“The Territory”). You can watch the film documentary group panel above with the people behind these three projects. Click on each person’s...
GoldDerby

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ re-recording mixer Jon Taylor knew ‘Ciao Papa’ was ‘going all the way’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

For acclaimed re-recording mixer Jon Taylor, getting the chance to work on “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” was an entirely new experience.  “I’ve never done a film like this before,” Taylor, a four-time Oscar nominee for “Unbroken,” “Birdman,” “The Revenant” and “First Man,” tells Gold Derby about the stop-motion animated feature in an exclusive video interview as part of our Meet the Experts: Sound panel. The medium, Taylor says, provided the sound team with many advantages, but also some challenges. Watch the exclusive video interview above. “It’s all so precise in the sound that there’s nowhere to hide. You just don’t add extra...
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
GoldDerby

‘Meet the Experts’ film songwriters roundtable: ‘RRR,’ ‘Spirited,’ ‘Tell It Like a Woman’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I just love to do it. It’s breathing to me. If I couldn’t do it, I wouldn’t be able to live. What I love more than anything is writing songs. It’s that simple,” says Diane Warren about what being a songwriter means to her. Her original song “Applause” from the anthology film “Tell It Like a Woman” made the Oscars shortlist this year along with M.M. Keeravani‘s “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” and Benj Pasek‘s “Good Afternoon” from “Spirited.” We talked to the three artists for our “Meet the Experts” film songwriters panel. Watch our group discussion above. Click on each...
GoldDerby

Meet the Experts sound panel: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“All Quiet on the Western Front” supervising sound editor Frank Kruse and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” re-recording mixer Jon Taylor found themselves in a position so many industry artisans face in this modern era: working on a theatrical film for a streaming platform, in this case, Netflix. But both say that the work they do in creating sonic landscapes for the screen doesn’t really change regardless of where the audience eventually finds the film. “You always are thinking about the end user. So if you’re mixing theatrically and then you do a separate mix for home, how’s that going to translate?”...
GoldDerby

Nathan Johnson (‘Glass Onion’ composer) on ‘giddy feeling’ of making the Oscar shortlist [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We’ve been working on this movie for the last couple years and it’d kind of a giddy feeling to finally get it out in the wild and to let people start responding to it,” reveals Nathan Johnson, the composer of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on Netflix. His soundtrack is one of only 15 that made it onto the Oscar shortlist for Best Score, which means he’s one step closer to a potential nomination. He continues on, “In a way, just seeing people’s response to the movie kind of feels like when [director Rian Johnson] first sent me the...
GoldDerby

Critics Choice 2023: Clayton Davis (Variety) tops all Experts predicting movie winners

Congratulations to our Expert Clayton Davis (Variety) for a great score of 66.67% when predicting the 2023 Critics Choice movie winners on Sunday night. He is best among 16 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores. Almost 3,000 people worldwide predicted these film champs with our top scorer getting 14 of 21 categories correct. That included tough ones like Best Actor (Brendan Fraser), Best Supporting Actress (Angela Bassett) and Best Picture (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). The ceremony was hosted by Chelsea Handler in Los Angeles. SEE 2023 Critics Choice Award winners complete list You can see how your...
GoldDerby

Oscars 2023: ‘RRR’ makes its push for a Best Picture nomination

Few if any movies from last year have enjoyed the kind of grassroots and word-of-mouth success as S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR,” a three-hour Telegu-language epic that has left audiences around the world standing on their feet and awards voters infatuated as well. The blockbuster, the most expensive Indian production of all time, has grossed more than $170 million worldwide and enjoyed sold-out screenings in major cities across the United States since last March. In those 10 months, “RRR” – a blend of numerous hits and Oscar winners, including Rajamouli favorites such as “Braveheart” and “Gladiator” – has become a legit sensation on...
UTAH STATE
GoldDerby

Doug Blush (‘The Elephant Whisperers’ executive producer): ‘It’s a universal story between any parent and child’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The shortlist is this amazing validation, especially for Kartiki [Gonsalves],” says Doug Blush, who executive produced “The Elephant Whisperers” on Netflix. The film was directed by Gonsalves and is among just 15 movies selected for a potential Best Documentary Short nomination at the 95th Oscars. “She’s been working on this film for five years in a really remote, wild area in Southern India.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. The short doc follows Bomman and Bellie, a couple in South India who devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a family like no other that...
GoldDerby

‘Spirited’ songwriter Benj Pasek on ‘Good Afternoon’: It was ‘our own PG-13 or R-rated Mary Poppins’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We are really proud to be a part of ‘Good Afternoon,’ and it’s been really exciting to see how it has sort of taken on a life outside of the film,” says songwriter Benj Pasek about the musical number from the film “Spirited” that has made the Oscars shortlist for Best Original Song. “The idea was actually pitched originally by Ryan Reynolds to say, what if actually this term really in the 1800s did mean FU.” We talked to Pasek as part of our “Meet the Experts” songwriters panel. Watch our exclusive video interview above. SEE‘Spirited’ trailer: Ryan Reynolds and Will...
GoldDerby

Film composers Oscar shortlist panel: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘Glass Onion’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Three of the composers who made it onto the 2023 Oscars shortlist for Best Score recently sat down with Gold Derby to talk about their films: Volker Bertelmann (Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front”), Simon Franglen (Disney’s “Avatar: The Way of Water”) and Nathan Johnson (Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”). Among other topics, the men reveal what iconic movie scores from their childhoods helped influence their decisions to become composers, what film genres they would love to work on in the future, and how the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on their production schedules. We talked with Bertelmann, Franglen...
GoldDerby

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ editor): ‘Editing is like painting with all the different elements of film making’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Editing is like painting with all the different elements of film making,” declares Oscar-winning editor Mikkel E.G. Nielsen A.C.E. (“Sound of Metal”) about his work on “The Banshees of Inisherin.” For our recent webchat he adds, “You have a script, you have the actors giving an interpretation of the script and then you have the elements of sound and visuals and music,” he says. “It’s about trying to bring all these amazing performances together with a great script and then try to find as good a balance as possible and take you through this whole journey.” Watch our exclusive video...
MISSOURI STATE
GoldDerby

Sharon Liese (‘The Flagmakers’ director): We will ‘never look at the American flag the same way again’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It is humbling, I feel honored and I’m also terrified,” admits director Sharon Liese, whose National Geographic film “The Flagmakers” has been shortlisted for Best Documentary Short at the 95th Oscars. “This is very new territory for me. My co-director Cynthia Wade has been here before, but I have not so it’s a whole new world, but it’s great.” Wade won an Oscar in this same category for “Freeheld” in 2008. Watch our exclusive video interview above. “The Flagmakers” poses one of today’s most pressing questions: who is the American flag for? Employee-owned Eder Flag in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, sews and...
OAK CREEK, WI
GoldDerby

Nils Keller on his Oscar shortlisted live action short ‘Almost Home’: ‘I hope it touches as many people as possible’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s been an amazing ride,” says director Nils Keller, whose film “Almost Home” won a Student Academy Award and has since been shortlisted for Best Live Action Short at the 95th Oscars. “It was a student project. We didn’t have much money. We had high-flying dreams. We hope that the story will come across that we kept all the technical aspects. In the end, we wanted to tell a heartfelt story that I hope touches as many people as possible and feels relevant. This is the ultimate dream to be shortlisted for the Oscars.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. The...
GoldDerby

Charlie Mackesy (‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ director): ‘It was a journey of acceptance and love’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s a strange combination of feeling shocked and grateful,” says Charlie Mackesy, whose film “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” has been shortlisted Best Animated Short at the 95th Oscars. “If I could have played this video to me three years ago, I would have been overwhelmed. I never dreamt we would make a book, let alone a film. It’s an honor and a shock.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. “Having always felt very alien to the human race and always feeling a bit strange, my discovery is that we have so much more in common than...
GoldDerby

Costume Designers Guild Awards nominations: Oscar frontrunner ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ …

Four of our five predicted nominees for Best Costume Design at the 2023 Oscars reaped bids on January 12 for the Costume Designers Guild Awards. “Babylon,””Elvis,” and “The Woman King” contend here in the period picture category against “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” and “Don’t Worry Darling,” which rank seventh and 21st in our Oscar odds respectively. The Oscar frontrunner, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” vies here in the sci-fi/fantasy race against “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Hocus Pocus 2” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Our fifth predicted Oscar nominee, “The Fabelmans,” can take heart that the guild often...
GoldDerby

Regina King movies: 10 greatest films ranked from worst to best [PHOTOS]

Over the course of a film career that has grown over three decades, writer/director Regina King has built one of the most impressive sets of credits of any actor working today. From her early performances in films by John Singleton, King has worked with such other distinguished directors as Cameron Crowe, Taylor Hackford and Barry Jenkins, delivering performances that have showcased her skills in comedy, romance and even action films. All of this work culminated in an Academy Award win for her stunning performance in 2018’s “If Beale Street Could Talk.” SEEOscar Best Supporting Actress Gallery: Every Winner in Academy Award History King’s...
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy