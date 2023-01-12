ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gucci Mane Accused Of Lying About Killing Jeezy Associate

By Preezy Brown
Gucci Mane has been accused of lying about his role in the 2005 killing of a man who was shot during a robbery attempt.

Deb Antney , Gucci’s former manager, recently challenged the validity of the rapper’s claims during an appearance on the Ugly Money Podcast . Antney, who helped steer Gucci to stardom during his early ascent, says that her former client misrepresented the scenario publicly in order to elevate his street cred.

“Technically, you really didn’t kill anybody,” Antney said in reference to Gucci taking credit for the death of late Jeezy associate Henry Lee Clark III, better known as “Pookie Loc.” “All these kids think that you’re the number one killer so let’s stop talking about it because now you’re a dad, you got two sons. Think about your kids looking at you a certain kind of way off something that’s fictitious. It was done for rap.”

When asked to clarify whether Gucci Mane was behind Pookie Loc’s death, Antney simply responded, “No,” before doubling down on her statement.

Antney’s remarks came in the midst of the 61-year-old sharing her reaction to Gucci squashing his beef with Jeezy during their 2020 Verzuz battle, where the former foes performed their classic song “Icy” together onstage. The moment helped bookend the lengthy history of discord between the two, which first boiled over during the mid-’00s, with the pair becoming at odds over ownership of their hit collaboration “Icy.”

In May 2005, Gucci was visiting the home of a female companion when armed intruders broke in and robbed and assaulted the rapper. However, when a struggle ensued, Gucci was able to grab hold of a firearm and shot at the intruders as they fled the scene. Several days later, the body of Pookie Loc was discovered by a middle school not far from where the home invasion took place. The victim, an associate of Jeezy, was believed to have been sent by the Thug Motivation rapper in an attempt to settle the rival score at the height of their beef .

Gucci would be arrested and charged with Pookie Loc’s murder, but the charges were ultimately dropped due to a lack of evidence. Guwop would reference Pookie Loc’s death in multiple songs throughout his career, most notable on the scathing Jeezy diss “The Truth,” which he performed during their Verzuz matchup. “Go dig your partner up, ni**a, bet he can’t say sh*t,” the “Freaky Gurl” creator jabbed at The Snowman during one tense exchange, later adding that he was “smoking on Pookie Loc tonight.”

Gucci has since voiced his regret over dissing Pookie Loc and mocking his death.

Watch Deb Antney’s Ugly Money Podcast interview below.

Big Scarr’s Brother Allegedly Shoots Video At Rapper’s Funeral

Big Scarr’s brother, Quezz Ruthless, was spotted shooting a new music video outside of his brother’s funeral. A viral video has shown the Ruthless with an alleged entourage of family and friends, flashing camera lights as he raps into a camera. Big Scarr’s 1017 chain can also be seen on Quezz’s neck as he posters and performs the song “Frozen Heart.”More from VIBE.comBig Scarr's Father And Sister Address Gucci Mane's Funeral ContributionGucci Mane Signee Mac Critter Arrested On Murder ChargesBig Scarr, Rising Memphis Rapper, Dead At 22 Quezz released the official music video, featuring Bankroll Tink, for the Big Scarr tribute on...
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Takeoff Shooting Allegedly Caused By Argument Over Loaded Dice

According to comedian Shawty Shawty, Takeoff’s death was the result of an argument over loaded dice. During an appearance on the Ugly Money Podcast, Shawty spoke about the tragic shooting that claimed the Migos rapper’s life and gave insight into how one of Quavo and Take’s cousins told him what really transpired.  “I have to say ‘alleged’ because I was told this over the phone from a reliable source,” he began. “They say Quavo dominates in a whole lot of different things — basketball, all of this. So they say that they had been shooting basketball earlier and then they got...
HOUSTON, TX
Rotimi Details Why He Left His G-Unit Record Deal In 2017

Rotimi recently revisited the topic of leaving his 2017 record deal with G-Unit. To clear up any speculations, the actor-singer explained that leaving Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s imprint was his own decision and that it was “all love.” As Rotimi is best known for his role as Dre in 50’s hit series Power, fans soon began to learn about the Maplewood, NJ-native’s musical side, following his departure from the show. With the support of Fif, Rotimi spent three years on the label after signing in 2014. More from VIBE.com50 Cent Explains Why He Wishes Tony Yayo Was The Superstar Of G-Unit50...
Tory Lanez Dad Says Megan Thee Stallion Has Been “Forgiven” By His Family

Tory Lanez’s father shared that he, Tory, and their family have forgiven Megan Thee Stallion for her allegations that his son shot her. In an Instagram Live on Thursday (Jan. 12), Lanez’s dad, Sonstar Peterson, expressed on camera: “This might come as a shock to many of you, but guess what? Both my son, myself, and others of our family have long decided that we are not going to hold any animosity against Megan Pete a.k.a. Megan Thee Stallion. We forgave that girl a long time ago. A long time ago.”More from VIBE.com50 Cent Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Jussie Smollett...
Moneybagg Yo Tells GloRilla He’s “On What U On” In New Music Video

Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla have channeled their inner Yvette and Jodie from Baby Boy in new music video “On What U On.” The Collective Music Group label mates have come together for the first time to trade bars as they “cleverly break down a lover’s quarrel… over a classic, bass-heavy beat and propulsive piano arrangement,” states CMG via Commercial Appeal.More from VIBE.comFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella HeadlinerThe Weeknd Asks "Is There Someone Else?" In New Music VideoGloRilla, Muni Long, Armani White, And More Named In RIAA Class Of 2022 List Bagg spits: “F**k my ho*, f**k that bi**h/ I don’t give...
Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Confirm Relationship With Instagram Post

Last year, speculations began to swarm social media that Lori Harvey and Snowfall actor Damson Idris were dating. After being spotted on a dinner date in West Hollywood back in December, the pair have confirmed that they are indeed an item with an Instagram post. On Thursday (Jan. 12), Idris posted an IG story showing him and Harvey boo’d up as he kissed her cheek. On the image, he vaguely wrote “Happy Birthday Nunu [heart emoji].”More from VIBE.comKanye West Secretly Marries Yeezy Designer: ReportThe Game Is Ready To Put A Ring On It: "All You Gotta Do Is Show Up For...
R. Kelly Says Tasha K Is Sabotaging His Case With Jail Call Interview

R. Kelly has expressed during a jail call with radio personality Natasha Simona that gossip blogger Tasha K has tried to sabotage his sex crimes court case. Per an audio recording, the infamous R&B crooner has accused Tasha K of “witness tampering” and leaking his personal information to his “girlfriends” ahead of his New York trial. He believes her actions are what caused his multiple partners to “turn on him.”More from VIBE.comJudge Orders Tasha K To Pay $4M To Cardi B Or Secure FundingAaliyah's Uncle Allegedly Continued Business With R. Kelly Despite Abusive RelationshipR. Kelly Issued Non-Disclosure Agreement To Aaliyah After...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Janelle Monáe On Identifying As Non-Binary: “It’s About Honoring Your Truth”

Janelle Monáe is in the midst of “honoring” her truth. The non-binary actor, who made the announcement last year, explained their approach to spotlighting their identity and how it can help others. “I think it’s all about just honoring your truth and your authenticity, and whatever that may look like,” Monáe told SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. “I’m not this arrogant person that thinks I have all the answers, so I think for me, it’s about making sure I’m also saying to people, ‘Further investigate who you are,’ you know?”More from VIBE.comHere's Why Whitney Houston Turned Down The Role Of Denise Huxtable On...
50 Cent Reacts To His Music Being Played At Ja Rule Concert

50 Cent has shared his reaction to a clip of his 2003 single “In Da Club” being played at a Ja Rule concert. Video of the moment, which occurred prior to Ja’s performance at Power 106.9’s Jingle Jam concert in Omaha, Nebraska in December 2022, recently surfaced and shows members of the “Put It On Me” rapper’s team scrambling in an attempt to have the DJ cut the song off as it blared from the speakers.More from VIBE.comJa Rule's Team Reacts To 50 Cent's Music Being Played At His Concert50 Cent Says Eminem Turned Down $9M To Perform At The...
OMAHA, NE
Tory Lanez Sentencing Delayed Following Conviction In Megan Thee Stallion Trial

The date for Tory Lanez’s prison sentencing has been delayed, as the rapper recently revamped his legal team in anticipation of seeking an appeal for a new trial. The sentencing was pushed from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28 in order to give the Canadian’s new counsel a window of time to file motions on their client’s behalf. More from VIBE.comTory Lanez's "The Color Violet" Cracks Billboard Hot 100 Post-ConvictionTory Lanez Hires Suge Knight's Former Lawyer David KennerSoulja Boy Blasts Rap Community For Not Supporting Megan Thee Stallion Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, appeared in court on Tuesday (Jan. 10) for the first...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kanye West Secretly Marries Yeezy Designer: Report

Kanye West has quietly become a married man, once again. TMZ reports that Ye tied the knot with one of his employees, Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori. The duo recently held a private wedding ceremony to commemorate their love, although the newlywed couple has yet to file for official marriage certificates. More from VIBE.comLori Harvey And Damson Idris Confirm Relationship With Instagram PostGhostface Killah Announces New Album Exclusively On Stem PlayerThe Game Is Ready To Put A Ring On It: "All You Gotta Do Is Show Up For Me" West and Censori are said to have known each other for a few...
21 Savage Snitches On Himself During Clubhouse Argument

21 Savage may have possibly incriminated himself during a heated argument on Clubhouse. On Monday (Jan. 16), a 50-second clip from the Clubhouse conversation began to make the rounds on social media, with the Her Loss rapper turning up on a group of unspecified men.  As the argument began to grow out of control, implications of violence were mentioned by both parties. Finally, the rapper, legally known as Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, grew agitated and began detailing past beef and urging the men that he does this in “real life.”More from VIBE.comDrake And 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' Breaks Ceiling With 1 Billion Spotify Streams21...
GEORGIA STATE
Eddie Murphy Jokes About Infamous Will Smith Oscars Slap At Golden Globes

During his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille award on Tuesday night (Jan. 10) at the Golden Globes, Eddie Murphy advised aspiring entertainers to leave Will Smith’s wife alone.  “I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity, and peace of mind,” Murphy said. “It’s a blueprint, and I’ve followed it my whole career. It’s very simple, just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”More from VIBE.comAngela Bassett's Golden Globe For 'Black Panther: Wakanda...
Beyoncé And Britney Spears’ Visual Collab Reportedly Scrapped As “CUFF IT” Climbs ‘Billboard’ Charts

Beyoncé and Britney Spears were reportedly set to collaborate in a new music video that has since been shelved, according to Page Six. There’s no word on why the partnership didn’t come to fruition, but it would’ve been refreshing to see the singers reunite. The respective icons have previously worked together in the early 2000s for a Pepsi commercial, singing Queen’s hit single, “We Will Rock You.” Additionally, the news of this visual is the first since Bey issued the teaser for “I’M THAT GIRL” from her Grammy-nominated album, RENAISSANCE. In spite of the album not having any full music videos...
Black Thought And El Michels Affair Announce ‘Glorious Game’ Album

Black Thought is teaming up with Brooklyn-based group El Michels for a collaborative album titled Glorious Game. The album, which will include 12 new songs and is scheduled to be released April 14 on Big Crown Records, is led by the single “Grateful,” which finds Philly rep volleying couplets atop a track laden with hard-hitting percussion and vocal samples. “Three for the money, two for the hustle and/ One for the night time spread over the city like a comforter/Prime time for the predators who come to hunt for the chumps/Carryin’ them high notes like a trumpeter,” the 49-year-old spouts during the course of two...
DJ Drama Asserts He Resurrected Mixtape Culture

DJ Drama took to social media on Monday (Jan. 9) to dub himself as the savior of the mixtape circuit with a post featuring the entertainer adjusting his chain and declaring he’s in “album mode.” Drama also took the time to show love to Tyler, the Creator whom he collaborated with for the Grammy award-winning album, Call Me If You Get Lost.  “Brought The Mixtape Game Back 2 Life (Thanks Tyler?), If You Can Think It, You Can Achieve It…ALBUM MODE?IM REALLY LIKE THAT.”More from VIBE.comQuentin Miller Says He Never Had A "Good Experience" With Meek MillJuelz Santana And DJ Drama Set...
MONTANA STATE
Frank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella Headliner

Frank Ocean has been confirmed as one of three headlining acts performing during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The R&B singer was first announced as a lead talent in August 2021 after his scheduled 2020 showing was pushed back due to the then-new coronavirus pandemic. Although the festival returned in 2022, the annual desert party was headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, the Weeknd, and Swedish House Mafia. The dates did not align with the Channel Orange musician’s availability. More from VIBE.comGloRilla, Muni Long, Armani White, And More Named In RIAA Class Of 2022 ListMetro Boomin Leaks Original...
Childish Gambino Is Back In The Studio: “I’m Making Music Right Now”

While backstage at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino confirmed that he’s been back in the studio making music. As he’s been more focused on TV and film lately with shows like Atlanta, many fans began to think that they wouldn’t get another Childish Gambino song for a while, as Glover has hinted at retiring his musical moniker for some time now. “I’m making music right now. I love it,” stated Donald Glover backstage. “I’m actually in the studio. I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, working on little things. I’ve been just making it for...
Watch Hulu’s Final Season Trailer For ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

One of the greatest Hip-Hop stories ever chronicled for TV is returning to Hulu next month. Wu-Tang: An American Saga has released the official trailer for its third and final season. The trailer for its last installment shows the Wu-Tang Clan beyond their initial success as they reap the fruits of their labor. From multi-million dollar mansions, champagne showers, and going on nationwide tours together, viewers will get to see members of the Clan stepping into their own. More from VIBE.com'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Announces Third And Final SeasonGarcelle Beauvais Cast In Hulu's 'The Other Black Girl'WWE Superstars Bianca Belair...
