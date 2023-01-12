ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm damage photos from across the Tennessee Valley

By Kait Newsum
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

ALABAMA (WHNT) — Strong storms caused multiple reports of damage across the Tennessee Valley, from overturned semi trucks to downed power lines and debris.

News 19 will provide updates and images of the damage as these reports start to roll in. To send in your pictures, click the link below.

Damage Reports: Send in photos, videos of storm damage to The Weather Authority
Highway 20 (Brad Clasgens)
Highway 20 (Brad Clasgens)
Highway 20 (Brad Clasgens)
Highway 20 (Brad Clasgens)
Highway 20 (Brad Clasgens)

A lot of the damage seemed to initially be focused along portions of Highway 20 in Decatur near Linda Lane, as well as Ingalls Harbor and Jay’s Campground.

Firefighters could be seen working to pull a semi-truck driver out of the overturned vehicle.

Some power poles were snapped, while pieces of tin were wrapped around other lines. Power outages began to affect larger areas as the storms progressed.

The Lawrence County Hospital was also damaged, and one viewer snapped this picture of it:

The Decatur Police Department has been sharing photos of damage from across the city:

    (Decatur Police Department)
    (Decatur Police Department)
    (Decatur Police Department)
    (Decatur Police Department)
    (Decatur Police Department)

A viewer sent in this photo of hail in Albertville:

Hail in Albertville (Telitha Taylor)

A viewer from Hampton Cove sent in this photo of a tree that had been struck by lightning and caught on fire.

(Credit: Chandler Myers)

If there’s storm damage in your area, let us know here!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

WKRN News 2

