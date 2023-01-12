Read full article on original website
Does Eating Fiber Help Control Breakouts?
When breakouts occur, the first goal is to identify what is causing the flare-up. Although acne typically results from pores getting clogged, the root of what is blocking them is the key to finding out what's causing the breakout. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, one of the most common causes of acne is hormones. Hormone surges can make oil glands in the skin bigger, which causes more oil to be produced. More oil production leads to more pores becoming clogged.
Should You Be Taking Hyaluronic Acid Supplements?
Hyaluronic acid is well known for being useful in beauty products. Typically, it's used in anti-aging and eye creams and is also found in lotions, serums, shampoos, gels, and ointments. However, the popular acid is also available in supplement form and is thought to help improve several conditions. The first...
Can Adding Pumpkin To Your Diet Help Control Breakouts?
The role of a pumpkin reaches far beyond Halloween and Thanksgiving celebrations, per Medical News Today. This brightly-hued vegetable has a surprising number of health benefits. It doesn't have a lot of calories and can be consumed in numerous ways, adds Healthline. The name pumpkin has an interesting origin, reports...
Why TikTok's 'Proffee' Trend Might Not Be Ideal For Your Health Goals
Millions of people wake up and have a cup of coffee every day. This ritual makes for a perfect opportunity to do some habit stacking. Some people will add their daily ashwagandha supplement to give their joe a healthy boost or add coconut oil for a dose of MCT. However, it's hard to keep up with the latest trending supplements and know whether or not we should actually incorporate them into our day-to-day.
Research Says Cervical Cancer Screenings Are Still Pivotal For Women Over 65
Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that affects the cells in the cervix, per Cleveland Clinic. In the United States, nearly 14,000 people discover that they have cervical cancer annually, and these folks are most commonly between 35 and 44 years old. Consequently, according to the CDC, if you are over the age of 21, you should begin getting pap tests to screen for cervical cancer, but most doctors recommend that you stop getting cervical cancer screenings after turning 65 if you have had normal screenings in the past.
