Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Police looking for armed robber
Legislature discusses Mental Health and Education-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As much as ARPA funds have helped the state of Wyoming create supportive programs, the sunset date for these funds is around the corner, causing legislators to come up with new ways to sustain these projects’ financing. On Thursday legislature focused on mental health and education.
cowboystatedaily.com
Take That, California! Wyoming Legislators Draft Resolution Banning Electric Vehicles By 2035
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering a resolution to phase out sales of new electric vehicles in the Cowboy State by 2035. The resolution’s sponsors say Senate Joint Resolution 4 is a response to laws other states are implementing to eliminate gas-powered...
If You Hit a Deer in Wyoming, Can You Legally Take the Antlers?
So apparently this is a famous question being asked. I mean, I got curious myself. If I do accidentally hit a deer while driving down to Fort Collins on 287, can I take the antlers? I have a friend who loves them, so it would be a great gift, no?
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. “The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
county17.com
Wyoming Arts Council: Writers wanted for 2 literary awards￼
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting applications for two writing awards showcasing works from either women writers or those inspired by a relationship with the natural world. As of Jan. 17, the application window for both the 2023 Frank Nelson Doubleday Memorial Award and theNeltje...
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: The calm before the winter storm...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you have errands to run or groceries to get, Tuesday is the day to get it done as the weather will head in the wrong direction as we head into the day on Wednesday with snow, ice, and wind leading to a day where travel will be difficult, and your time will be better spent staying indoors than trying to venture outside.
county17.com
Dusting of snow, temps near freezing for MLK Day/Equality Day holiday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, or Equality Day in Wyoming, will be a cold and potentially snowy one for Gillette as a cold front is draped over the area. Rain should change to light snow this morning with many places seeing no more than...
Wyoming Residents Now Need to Have a REAL ID Compliant Driver's License by May 7, 2025 - In Order to Board Planes Then
Wyoming's DMV does not have a special section describing the REAL ID rule, as almost all other states do. It also has not updated the latest deadline from the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS).
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Farmer Says She’s Sick Of Having To Pay For Neighbor’s Fences
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming wheat farmer Lois Van Mark would like to build new fence around the roughly 100 acres of property she just bought, but says she can’t afford to because she keeps having to pay for fences for her new neighbors.
'The Longmire Defense' set for release Sept. 5
Author Craig Johnson has announced his next mystery novel, "The Longmire Defense," will be released on Sept. 5.
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
usustatesman.com
Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’
Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
KEVN
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne
A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
county17.com
Dense Fog Advisory in place this morning; dusting of snow possible today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It will not be a sunny winter morning today as dense fog settled into the region overnight and snow chances pick up this afternoon. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has issued a Dense Fog Advisory in place through noon today. It warns of visibility being reduced to a half mile throughout Campbell County.
cowboystatedaily.com
Convicted Murderer Suing Dept Of Corrections Because They Took Away His PlayStation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man serving between 50 years and life in the Wyoming prisons system for murdering a man and confining and sexually assaulting a woman is suing the director of the Wyoming Department of Corrections and certain staffers for taking away his PlayStation and not giving it back.
