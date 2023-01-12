ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Sylvia Hensley
5d ago

I bet those are going to be expensive. Pretty soon we will have no mountains just old apartments to look at . Destroying natural habitats for wildlife . poor bears have no place to go

WLOS.com

15 spots left in Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The original application period for Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program closed Friday with 135 people declared eligible. The plan was to offer 150 people who work in downtown Asheville the opportunity to apply for a reduced-rate monthly parking pass at the 40 Coxe Ave. parking deck. The cost of a reduced rate pass is $40 a month.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Any plans to widen I-40 from Waynesville into Asheville?

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Is there a road widening project in the works that would help Waynesville area commuters?. News 13 viewer Austin said his route along Interstate 40 is always congested and even the back roads get that way because of people wanting to bypass the interstate. So,...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

2 Asheville businesses close, but could reopen soon

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two businesses in Asheville have shut their doors. Family-owned Isis Music Hall closed at the end of 2022 after 10 years. The owners left a message on their website to patrons, saying they hoped to find someone else to take over the space. And fans...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Early traffic woes spark updates to Asheville’s trolley system, 1923-24

When it came to the issue of traffic, Asheville Mayor John H. Cathey did not mince words. “I would be willing to allow the Asheville Power and Lights company to operate their cars through the City Hall if it would stop the congestion on Pack Square,” he declared to members of the Civitan Club during a luncheon on Nov. 7, 1923.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Rutherford County Fire Marshal and the SBI are investigating a house fire that killed two small children on Friday. The victims, ages two and three, were reportedly left alone in the home just outside of Forest City. Firefighters found the children in a bedroom and performed CPR, but both children died at the hospital.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

Two Toddlers Die in Fire, Gas Prices Steady in WNC, Reparations Documented

(Rutherford County, NC) -- Details behind a tragic fire are being investigated in Rutherford County. It was last Friday morning when flames swept through a home on Bostic Sunshine Highway. A two- and three-year-old died as a result from injuries in the fire. Investigators say they believe the blaze started in the living room, but the cause is unknown.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Police seek information on suspects after break-in at Merrimon Avenue business

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville Police Department is seeking information on people involved in a breaking and entering of a business on Merrimon Avenue. Police say early Friday morning, Jan. 13, several people broke into General Equipment, located at 289 Merrimon Avenue, and stole multiple pieces of equipment, including chainsaws and generators.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Fire destroys home, vehicles & camper, officials say

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire along Faith Baptist Church Road in Marion. Officials tell News 13 no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire appears to have spread to multiple vehicles, including...
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

Small children home alone at time of deadly fire, officials say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after two small children were killed in a house fire Friday morning. Officials tell News 13 on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at around 9:50 a.m. Rutherford County emergency responders were dispatched to a home along Bostic Sunshine Highway after a passerby reported seeing a structure on fire.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC

