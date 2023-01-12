Read full article on original website
Sylvia Hensley
5d ago
I bet those are going to be expensive. Pretty soon we will have no mountains just old apartments to look at . Destroying natural habitats for wildlife . poor bears have no place to go
WLOS.com
15 spots left in Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The original application period for Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program closed Friday with 135 people declared eligible. The plan was to offer 150 people who work in downtown Asheville the opportunity to apply for a reduced-rate monthly parking pass at the 40 Coxe Ave. parking deck. The cost of a reduced rate pass is $40 a month.
WLOS.com
Community Reparations Commission wants an audit of Asheville, Buncombe policies
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Community Reparations Commission is asking the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to undergo audits to stop policies that harm the African-American community. The audit will ensure compliance with federal and state laws, codes of conduct, court orders and consent decrees. On Tuesday, Buncombe...
WLOS.com
Any plans to widen I-40 from Waynesville into Asheville?
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Is there a road widening project in the works that would help Waynesville area commuters?. News 13 viewer Austin said his route along Interstate 40 is always congested and even the back roads get that way because of people wanting to bypass the interstate. So,...
WLOS.com
2 Asheville businesses close, but could reopen soon
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two businesses in Asheville have shut their doors. Family-owned Isis Music Hall closed at the end of 2022 after 10 years. The owners left a message on their website to patrons, saying they hoped to find someone else to take over the space. And fans...
WLOS.com
More than $800 in lost cash returned to Asheville’s Historic YMI Cultural Center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The YMI Cultural Center is reclaiming an old check -- worth more than $800. During a recent review of data in its system, the Department of State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division, commonly called NCCash.com, identified $802.88 belonging to the cultural center. State Treasurer Dale...
WLOS.com
$1 million grant will go toward supporting early childhood workforce across the mountains
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County nonprofit organization was awarded a $1 million grant to support the early childhood education workforce across the mountains. The Children & Family Resource Center will utilize the grant money from Dogwood Health Trust, in partnership with the Buncombe County Partnership for...
WLOS.com
Groups plan to ask tourism agency to use certain funds for affordable housing
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville hospitality workers plan to unite on Jan. 25 at the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (BCTDA) meeting to request a say in how Occupancy Tax Revenue is spent. “We feel that’s long overdue,” said Ben Williamson with community action group Buncombe Decides. “[We’re...
WLOS.com
Domestic violence calls up for fiscal year 2022, review team tells Buncombe commissioners
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commission leaders were briefed Tuesday night by the Buncombe Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team. Three killings in 2021 were found to be related to domestic violence or intimate partner violence. The team's latest report also found domestic violence related calls were up for fiscal year 2022.
WLOS.com
After pandemic challenges, Duke Energy grant helps Dillsboro businesses 'refresh'
DILLSBORO, N.C. (WLOS) — It's been an economically challenging three years for a lot of businesses. But several Dillsboro businesses are hitting the refresh button in 2023 courtesy of some financial help from Duke Energy. The pandemic brought challenges to manDOGWOOD HEALTH TRUST ROLLS OUT NEW GRANTMAKING PROCESSy businesses,...
Mountain Xpress
Early traffic woes spark updates to Asheville’s trolley system, 1923-24
When it came to the issue of traffic, Asheville Mayor John H. Cathey did not mince words. “I would be willing to allow the Asheville Power and Lights company to operate their cars through the City Hall if it would stop the congestion on Pack Square,” he declared to members of the Civitan Club during a luncheon on Nov. 7, 1923.
WLOS.com
Several mountain residents awarded for making a difference in their communities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein made a trip to the mountains on Tuesday to honor four people with the Dogwood Award. The award is for those who make communities safer, stronger and healthier. Those awarded in Buncombe County on Tuesday included:. State Senator...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Rutherford County Fire Marshal and the SBI are investigating a house fire that killed two small children on Friday. The victims, ages two and three, were reportedly left alone in the home just outside of Forest City. Firefighters found the children in a bedroom and performed CPR, but both children died at the hospital.
iheart.com
Two Toddlers Die in Fire, Gas Prices Steady in WNC, Reparations Documented
(Rutherford County, NC) -- Details behind a tragic fire are being investigated in Rutherford County. It was last Friday morning when flames swept through a home on Bostic Sunshine Highway. A two- and three-year-old died as a result from injuries in the fire. Investigators say they believe the blaze started in the living room, but the cause is unknown.
WLOS.com
All Henderson County Public School students now get free healthy breakfast
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s the most important meal of the day and at Henderson County Public Schools, they are making sure students can start their day the right way with a nice nutritious breakfast. Universal Breakfast is a free breakfast program offered to all 23 HCPS...
WLOS.com
Police seek information on suspects after break-in at Merrimon Avenue business
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville Police Department is seeking information on people involved in a breaking and entering of a business on Merrimon Avenue. Police say early Friday morning, Jan. 13, several people broke into General Equipment, located at 289 Merrimon Avenue, and stole multiple pieces of equipment, including chainsaws and generators.
WLOS.com
Fire destroys home, vehicles & camper, officials say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire along Faith Baptist Church Road in Marion. Officials tell News 13 no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire appears to have spread to multiple vehicles, including...
WLOS.com
Take part in week-long community 'Puzzlefest' while supporting rescue mission's sock drive
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — Mills River Presbyterian Church is hosting its annual Puzzlefest this week, which kicked off Sunday, Jan. 15. The week-long event features all things puzzles. The public is welcome to stop by any time from now until Jan. 21 to piece together their own creation...
WLOS.com
Small children home alone at time of deadly fire, officials say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after two small children were killed in a house fire Friday morning. Officials tell News 13 on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at around 9:50 a.m. Rutherford County emergency responders were dispatched to a home along Bostic Sunshine Highway after a passerby reported seeing a structure on fire.
WLOS.com
Parton Lumber employee dies after being hit with forklift
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was killed in a workplace accident Friday in Rutherford County, authorities said. The Rutherford County Sheriff's said the worker died after being hit by a forklift at Parton Lumber. The worker's name has not been released.
WLOS.com
Amid increased hospitalization numbers, getting specialized care can be tricky
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina hospitals have been dealing with higher admissions with the recent increase in respiratory illnesses such as pneumonia, flu, RSV and COVID-19. Pardee UNC Health Care CMO Dr. Greg McCarty said the high number of admissions with respiratory illnesses is typical for this time of year.
