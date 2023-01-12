Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report January 17
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers received a report in the 2600 block of Summer Meadows Drive. Damage was done to vehicle windows. The case is under investigation. Officers received a report of theft in the 1400 block of Fifth Street. The case is...
Creston Woman faces Forgery and Drug Possession Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Creston woman early Sunday morning on two Union County Warrants. Police arrested 20-year-old Emily Marie Dohorn at Birch and Fremont Streets. Dohorn was wanted for Forgery, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana, 1st Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Interference with Official Acts, and Providing False Identification Information.
One Person Hurt in Madison County Crash
(Madison County) One person suffered injuries in a three-vehicle chain reaction accident in Madison County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Monday on G68 Truro Road. Authorities identified the injured person as 16-year-old Tyler J. Heitink of Truro, Iowa. According to the report, a...
One dead, another injured in West Des Moines shooting
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man shot his girlfriend inside of a West Des Moines townhome before turning the gun on himself, according to West Des Moines Police. The woman survived, and police are investigating the crime as an attempted murder-suicide. Police responded to the 9000 block of Copper Drive just before 4 pm […]
Arrest made, victim identified in Des Moines stabbing death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 33-year-old man is dead following a stabbing in Des Moines. Police arrested and charged 28-year-old Jason Gene Parker with first-degree murder. Police say there's evidence that shows Parker stabbed the victim, Michael Clayton, with a knife that was recovered at the crime scene. He was also observed on surveillance video running from the scene.
No Injuries Reported In Saturday Fire At Carroll Apartment
No injuries were reported following a fire at an apartment over the weekend in Carroll. The Carroll Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Monterrey Drive at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Saturday. According to Fire Chief Dan Hannasch, an unattended stove had ignited, causing smoke to fill the unit and nearby hallways. First responders extinguished the small fire quickly and remained on the scene to clear smoke from the structure. No significant damage was reported following the incident.
Des Moines police respond to crash on I-235 near 42nd Street
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police and firefighters are investigating the cause of a crash on Interstate 235 on Monday night. The crash happened on the freeway west of the downtown area. Video footage from an Iowa Department of Transportation camera shows traffic backed up past the 42nd...
'It's just all chaos': Des Moines woman witnesses deadly stabbing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Katie Rahmlow was asleep in a Des Moines apartment Saturday when she woke up in the middle of the night. Her boyfriend and two others, Jason Parker and Michael Clayton, were all awake seconds before Rahmlow witnessed a deadly attack. Rahmlow describes the moment to...
Man dies in overnight crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, IOWA — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash into a Des Moines building on Saturday night. At 9:38 p.m., Des Moines Police Department officers and Des Moines Fire Department personnel responded to a crash in the 1700 block of Keo Way. Once on scene, officers found a pickup truck off the […]
Des Moines Police, Fire on scene of serious injury crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say officers and firefighters are at the scene of a serious injury crash. Police tweeted saying drivers should expect delays on Keo Way & Lynn Street. People are asked to stay alert for first responders. KCCI will update this story with more...
Creston Woman Arrested for Harassment
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 26-year-old Tiffany Jo Scott of Creston at 302 N. Pine Street for 1st Degree Harassment. Officers transported Tiffany Scott to the Union County Jail. Authorities released Scott after she posted bond.
Des Moines laundromat torn down after fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A family-owned laundromat on Ingersoll Drive in Des Moines has been torn down. Busy Bubbles is now an empty lot after a devastating fire. Our crew found a "For Sale" sign on the property there. In October, the building caught fire. Less than a week...
Man dies after central Iowa crash on Highway 6
The victim was suffering from severe injuries and was extricated from the vehicle and then flown by air ambulance to Mercy hospital in Des Moines. He later died as a result of his injuries.
DSM man charged with animal neglect after dogs found living in filth
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man was arrested after officers discovered several dogs in a house severely underweight and living in filth. Eric Lavern Hill, 38, was charged with one count of animal neglect – no death or serious injury and two counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death. According to […]
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead at Des Moines hotel
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating the death of a man at a hotel near the Des Moines International Airport as a homicide. Emergency crews responded to 4817 Fleur Drive around 4:10 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a person bleeding and in cardiac arrest, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des […]
Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of a central Iowa massage therapist for allegedly making improper sexual contact with a client. The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy charged therapist Hugh Parker of Nevada in June 2022 with the offense of either making improper sexual contact with a client or co-worker or making improper […] The post Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Animal Rescue League of Iowa Receives Grant for Dog Adoption Program
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is receiving a grant to help get more dogs adopted. The $14,600 grant will help fund the ARL's training program to get dogs behavior training prior to adoption. Last year, the ARL housed over 4,500 homeless dogs. More information is...
