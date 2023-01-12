ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas City, IN

Indiana Supreme Court upholds murder conviction, sentence for Gas City woman who strangled 10-year-old stepdaughter

By Matt Adams
cbs4indy.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrtv.com

Howard County woman accepts plea, will serve 3 years in prison for death of baby

HOWARD COUNTY — A Kokomo woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after accepting a plea agreement following the death of her 10-month-old son in April 2021. Nicole Groleau was sentenced this week to six years, with three years to be served in prison, after pleading guilty to Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. The previous charge of Battery with Death to a Person Under 14 and two previous charges of Battery Resulting Bodily Injury Person Under 14 were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Court docs: Father in Beech Grove incident says gun brandished by child belonged to cousin

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A father arrested after his son was seen on TV pointing a loaded gun at people told police the firearm belonged to a cousin. Beech Grove police arrested Shane Osborne, 45, on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent in connection with the Jan. 14 incident. His son appeared on “On Patrol: Live,” a reality TV show that follows the Beech Grove Police Department.
BEECH GROVE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police arrest woman in connection with north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a 36-year-old woman in connection with a Sunday shooting on the north side. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Northwest District were dispatched to the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive in response to a shooting. They found a woman...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana lawmakers consider longer cooling off period for people arrested for alleged domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS — As an advocate who works with survivors of domestic violence, Caryn Burton has become used to hearing the same thing from many of them. “'I don’t even know why I even bothered to call police. He was right back on my doorstep before I had the chance to clean everything up,'” Burton, who is with the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said survivors tell her.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
PERU, IN
WTWO/WAWV

17-year-old detained, led officers on pursuit

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a news release from the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have detained a minor following a short pursuit that took place around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday. A deputy witnessed a vehicle speeding in the early hours on Sunday morning on U.S. 36 near Midway Road. After officers attempted […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Walmart

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a “serious violent felon” has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Walmart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart store on W. State Road 45 in Bloomington to investigate a […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dies in house fire

A man is dead following a house fire on Indy's northwest side. A man is dead following a house fire on Indy's northwest side. Some Indiana lawmakers want to set new limits on which criminal offenders have the right to bail. ‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of …
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD aims for double-digit violent crime decrease in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Fewer people were murdered in Indianapolis last year than the year before when homicide numbers broke previous records. “Criminal homicides were down about 15% in 2022, that was our goal, ten percent, and we met that goal,” said IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey. “We think that is a good legitimate area we can sustain.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses

Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses. Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike …. Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses. Mother, 2 children lose everything in Indianapolis …. Mother, 2 children lose everything in Indianapolis fire, coworkers stepping in to help.
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD bodycam video shows fatal struggle with man in mental illness crisis

INDIANAPOLIS — Raw IMPD body-worn camera video, released under an order by a Federal Court, shows the 10-minute-long effort patrol officers engaged in with Herman Whitfield III before deployment of a department-issued electronic stun device that contributed to the man’s fatal heart attack while in the midst of a mental health crisis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Drunk driver arrested after US27 crash

FORT WAYNE – Yesterday evening at approximately 6:40pm, Troopers from the Fort Wayne Post responded to a personal injury crash at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Flatrock Road, Allen County. The crash resulted in two adults being injured (non-life threatening), and one driver being arrested for alleged driving...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy