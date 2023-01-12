Indiana Supreme Court upholds murder conviction, sentence for Gas City woman who strangled 10-year-old stepdaughter

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Howard County woman accepts plea, will serve 3 years in prison for death of baby
HOWARD COUNTY — A Kokomo woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after accepting a plea agreement following the death of her 10-month-old son in April 2021. Nicole Groleau was sentenced this week to six years, with three years to be served in prison, after pleading guilty to Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. The previous charge of Battery with Death to a Person Under 14 and two previous charges of Battery Resulting Bodily Injury Person Under 14 were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Court docs: Father in Beech Grove incident says gun brandished by child belonged to cousin
BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A father arrested after his son was seen on TV pointing a loaded gun at people told police the firearm belonged to a cousin. Beech Grove police arrested Shane Osborne, 45, on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent in connection with the Jan. 14 incident. His son appeared on “On Patrol: Live,” a reality TV show that follows the Beech Grove Police Department.
Police arrest woman in connection with north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a 36-year-old woman in connection with a Sunday shooting on the north side. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Northwest District were dispatched to the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive in response to a shooting. They found a woman...
Indiana lawmakers consider longer cooling off period for people arrested for alleged domestic violence
INDIANAPOLIS — As an advocate who works with survivors of domestic violence, Caryn Burton has become used to hearing the same thing from many of them. “'I don’t even know why I even bothered to call police. He was right back on my doorstep before I had the chance to clean everything up,'” Burton, who is with the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said survivors tell her.
ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
17-year-old detained, led officers on pursuit
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a news release from the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have detained a minor following a short pursuit that took place around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday. A deputy witnessed a vehicle speeding in the early hours on Sunday morning on U.S. 36 near Midway Road. After officers attempted […]
2 arrested in series of Kokomo overdoses, several of which resulted in deaths
KOKOMO, Ind. — Two Kokomo residents were arrested Tuesday for their roles in a series of overdoses, some of which were fatal, that happened in a matter of days across the area. Kokomo police said they were called to "multiple" possible overdoses between Friday, Jan. 13 and Monday, Jan....
‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Walmart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a “serious violent felon” has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Walmart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart store on W. State Road 45 in Bloomington to investigate a […]
FBI commits thousands of dollars to renewed Herb Baumeister investigation
WESTFIELD, Ind. — 13News has learned exclusive details about a new development in the notorious case of Indiana serial killer Herb Baumeister. The push to bring peace to family members of the victims is getting a big financial boost from the FBI. Cadaver dogs that scoured Fox Hollow Farm...
‘They’re not going to kill him, are they?’ mother of Herman Whitfield III asked police
Gladys Whitfield, the mother of Herman Whitfield III, asked officers if they were going to kill her son minutes after they arrived for an apparent mental health crisis, new body camera footage released Jan. 14 shows. Whitfield, 39, died April 25 after his mother called 911 and said her son...
Man dies in house fire
Sheriff: Man arrested after witnesses report fight at Bloomington Walmart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday night after witnesses say he and another male were in a fight at Walmart, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were called about 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart at 3585 W. State Road 45. That’s west...
IMPD aims for double-digit violent crime decrease in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Fewer people were murdered in Indianapolis last year than the year before when homicide numbers broke previous records. “Criminal homicides were down about 15% in 2022, that was our goal, ten percent, and we met that goal,” said IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey. “We think that is a good legitimate area we can sustain.”
Anderson man arrested for the death of his father, police rule father’s death as homicide
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A son shot and killed his father Friday evening in Anderson over an altercation. According to Anderson Police Department, just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 500 block of W. 2nd Street. As officers arrived in the area,...
Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase
A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield.
Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses
Beech Grove man arrested after toddler with gun caught on camera, shown on live TV
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — An incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex that involved a toddler holding a handgun resulted in a man’s arrest for child neglect being broadcast on live television. Cameras following officers with the Beech Grove Police Department captured the arrest incident, which occurred Saturday....
Teen dies in Randolph County crash, another hospitalized
A teenager died and another was transported to a local hospital after a single vehicle crash in Randolph County on Sunday.
IMPD bodycam video shows fatal struggle with man in mental illness crisis
INDIANAPOLIS — Raw IMPD body-worn camera video, released under an order by a Federal Court, shows the 10-minute-long effort patrol officers engaged in with Herman Whitfield III before deployment of a department-issued electronic stun device that contributed to the man’s fatal heart attack while in the midst of a mental health crisis.
Drunk driver arrested after US27 crash
FORT WAYNE – Yesterday evening at approximately 6:40pm, Troopers from the Fort Wayne Post responded to a personal injury crash at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Flatrock Road, Allen County. The crash resulted in two adults being injured (non-life threatening), and one driver being arrested for alleged driving...
