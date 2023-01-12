Read full article on original website
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
The Chicago entertainer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area ResidentsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you check your eligibility?Mark StarChicago, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
orangeandbluepress.com
$150 Worth of One-Time Payment from Surplus Money Worth $18.4 Million To Be Mailed Soon, Are You Qualified?
Several Americans can anticipate worth $150 of Checks in the mail soon. Mayor Tom Daily originally offered the initiative to provide tax rebates to Schaumburg village residents in Chicago, Illinois. Thanks to surplus money worth $ 18.4 million from the northwest suburb’s general fund that was fueled by a strong recovery from the pandemic.
wybeaconnews.org
An Extra $391 For You
You probably have hundreds of dollars that you don’t even know about. Some of you received a food-benefit debit card in the mail last month and you shouldn’t throw it away. Students who are enrolled in Chicago Public Schools were supposed to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) cards with...
fox32chicago.com
ComEd seeks record-high $1.5 billion rate hike over next four years
CHICAGO - Chicago-area households could see their electric bills bump up by $6.72 per month next year — and that would only be the first of three straight annual hikes under a record-high $1.5 billion rate increase request filed by ComEd on Tuesday. The utility’s four-year, phased-in rate hike...
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocket
Here's some fantastic news that will encourage you if you're struggling financially right now during this time of inflation. In Chicago, inflation is right around 6.8%, which is much higher than the average amount. (source)
Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)
The Cook County Assessor’s Office will join the Chicago civic tech community group Chi Hack Night to introduce a new tool called the Property Tax Simulator or PTAXSIM. PTAXSIM is a software code package implemented in the coding language R and designed to recalculate changes to Cook County property tax bills. It uses real assessment, exemption, TIF, and levy data to generate historic, line-by-line tax bills for any Cook County property from tax years 2006 to 2020 (for bills issued from 2007 through 2021).
$150 Is Coming To The Accounts Of Northeastern Illinois Locals: Will You Benefit?
Some Northeastern Illinois residents can look forward to financial relief soon. A rebate bill received approval. It will return monies collected from state filings. Mayor Tom Daily first proposed the bill after noticing the sizable amount the state collected for tax payments. Where did the government source the funds? It comes from a surplus of $18.4 million in the northwest suburb's general fund. The area's good recovery from the pandemic caused such a high collection. Inflation meant people had to pay more. Some residents also had significant income boosts because of stimulus checks and funding from other government programs.
Costco, USPS, Schools: List of Stores, Offices Open and Closed on MLK Day
Across the country, many businesses and community spaces will honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday by hosting community events or sponsoring acts of service. However, some offices and schools across the state will close in observance of the federal holiday. Here's an overview of what's open and closed on...
Is There Chicago Garbage Pickup on MLK Day? How Garbage Collection Works on Holidays
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which falls this year on Monday, Jan. 16, is a federal holiday across the country, meaning banks, government offices, and the United States Post Office is closed. It also means your regular garbage, trash and recycling pickup and collection may be impacted. According to the...
fox32chicago.com
UIC faculty union goes on strike after failing to reach agreement with administration
CHICAGO - About 1,500 faculty members of the University of Illinois-Chicago have walked out of their classrooms and onto the picket line. It is the first faculty strike at the college in nearly a decade. Some — but not all — classes were canceled. The strike came after...
fox32chicago.com
Work Chicago elections and earn $17 an hour — what to know
CHICAGO - The Chicago Board of Elections is hiring. Early voting officials will earn $17 an hour at early voting sites across the city, and up to $230 if they work on Election Day. Training will be provided. You can apply on the city Board of Elections website.
Employee says he was stiffed by home remodeling company
CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Thursday night, we told you about a suburban home remodeling company accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars in deposits and disappearing.We have already met some of the victims. On Friday, we heard from a former employee – who says he is owed a large amount of money.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke to the former sales manager of Window Depot USA of Chicago - who said not only were customers taken advantage of, but so was he.On top of it all, he said his own family has fallen victim as well."I can't believe this...
fox32chicago.com
CTU demands Lightfoot follow up on promise of more parental leave for teachers
CHICAGO - The Chicago Teachers Union is demanding Mayor Lori Lightfoot do something after they say she broke her promise when it comes to parental leave. The hot button issue has now become an election sticking point just a month and a half out from the mayoral election. Currently, CTU...
Chicago positivity rate of 9.3 percent highest in five months
As the holiday surge pushed COVID-19 positivity rates to double digits in many Black neighborhoods, Chicago’s average rose to 9.3 percent on January 9, the highest in five months, according to a Crusader analysis of data from the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH). It was the biggest jump...
Chicago homeowner says she worked tirelessly to get property tax bill mistakes fixed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An average work week for most people is 40 hours – and they get a paycheck for it.But one Chicago homeowner said she has easily put in 40 hours of work trying to get mistakes on her property tax bill fixed – and all she has gotten is a headache.She turned to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov for help.Leslie, who wants to keep her name private, is a North Side condo owner.She spent months trying to fix exemption and address mistakes on her Cook County tax bill. She has a full file folder with the massive...
Homeowners out thousands after they say home remodeling company never showed up
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen customers of a suburban home remodeling company are out big bucks -- tens of thousands of dollars in some cases.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, the window installing contractors disappeared, and now the homeowners are turning to us for answers.Jordan and Vicki Kerr were ready to make a major cosmetic investment to their Buffalo Grove home."It was going to look so nice," said Vicki Kerr. "We saved up for this. It took us five years to finally do something about it."The Kerrs cut a check for $19,741 to Window Depot...
What Businesses Will Be Closed For Martin Luther King Jr. Day?
With Monday marking the nationwide observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some government services and businesses will be impacted by the holiday. As Martin Luther King Jr. Day is recognized as a federal holiday, post offices and other public offices and buildings, such as public libraries, are closed in observance.
Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community Protests
Members of a South Side Chicago neighborhood protest housing migrants in shuttered elementary school saying the needs of the community should come first. A report published in October of 2022 stated that there were at least 65,000 homeless people living in Chicago. Added to this number are the migrants who have arrived in Chicago since September that the city must find resources to help settle. Since last fall about 4000 asylum-seekers were sent by Texas and other states have sent over 1400. Of those, the city remains responsible for approximately 1,500. There have also been over 4,000 Ukrainians that have come to Chicago from Feb. through December 2022, fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.
fox32chicago.com
Good News: Chicago-based Tiesta Tea hoping to deliver 3,000 'warmth kits' to homeless shelters
CHICAGO - A Chicago-based company that keeps its customers cozy all winter long is celebrating a milestone. For the past eight years, they’ve provided that warm, fuzzy feeling to the less fortunate as well. "It kind of hit us: What can we do to help warm these people up...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois so definitely live your suggestions below.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Chuy Garcia snags major endorsement, outlines women's policy platform
CHICAGO - Illinois Rep. Robyn Gabel endorsed U.S. Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia for mayor of Chicago on Tuesday. The newly promoted House majority leader and political veteran has worked closely with Garcia in Mayor Harold Washington's city hall. Gabel's endorsement came at a news conference where Garcia promised,...
