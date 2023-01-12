Sooners offer 3-star 2024 tackle Bennett Warren

Oklahoma’s recruiting focus is firmly set on the 2024 class. They’re days from welcoming their 2023 early enrollees on campus. While the 2023 recruiting ride was fun, but to be considered elite, they must stack top five classes together.

Their most recent offer went to a three-star offensive tackle out of the Houston area, Bennett Warren. Warren is a large young man who will invoke flashbacks to Orlando Brown Jr with his size. He stands 6-foot-8 and is a massive young athlete. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has had success developing players in the mold of Warren and Brown. Brown was named to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time this year.

A quick glance at the young offensive tackle’s offer list suggests he has the attention of the Big 12. He also has offers from TCU, Texas Tech, Kansas, Oklahoma State, and future Big 12 member, BYU.

Bennett Warren’s Recruiting Profile

Film

HUDL

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN — — — —

Rivals N/A — — —

247Sports N/A — — —

247 Composite N/A — — —

On3 Recruiting 3 — 108 33

On3 Consensus N/A — — —

Vitals

Hometown Sugar Land, Texas

Projected Position Offensive Tackle

Height 6-8

Weight 305 lbs

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

TCU

BYU

Oklahoma State

Houston

Kansas

Texas Tech

Rice

UTSA

Grambling State

Colorado State

