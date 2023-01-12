Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Firing incidents have once again in Florida,at martin Luther king celebrations, 8 people badly injuredSikaraFort Pierce, FL
$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall HeistSilence DoGoodMesquite, TX
Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher Misses Four Extra Points in Wildcard GameSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s scorching run has Shaq calling out MVP slander against Memphis star
Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to another lopsided win on Monday with a 136-106 blowout victory over a shorthanded Phoenix Suns side. The All-Star point guard led the charge for Memphis, going off for 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting, to go along with two rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and one turnover in just 27 minutes of play. Ja didn’t even get off the bench in the fourth with the game already in the bag for Memphis.
2 players Celtics must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Boston Celtics are roaring with life right now. After losing in the Finals last season, the men in green have looked dominant this season. The star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken turns in taking over games for them, winning in outstanding fashion. Despite all of their talent, though, there’s certainly room to grow for this roster.
Ja Morant calls out NBA after 7th drug test this season
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is arguably the greatest athlete at his position that the league has ever seen. He almost levitates off the ground when skying for a dunk or chase-down block, and because of this, he’s essentially guaranteed to produce one highlight play every night. But if there’s one downside to Morant’s […] The post Ja Morant calls out NBA after 7th drug test this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley blasts Timberwolves over ‘stupid’ Rudy Gobert trade
Halfway through the 2022-23 season and Charles Barkley still can’t believe the Minnesota Timberwolves traded the farm for Rudy Gobert. And well, who can blame him? On Monday after the Timberwolves lost to the Utah Jazz, Barkley couldn’t help but diss the franchise for giving up a ton just for Gobert. Not only has Minnesota […] The post Charles Barkley blasts Timberwolves over ‘stupid’ Rudy Gobert trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers
Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys veteran left tackle Jason Peters will not return to Monday night’s NFC Wild-Card Round game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after exiting the field with a hip injury (h/t Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News). Cowboys have ruled out LT Jason Peters (hip) for the game’s remainder. For our […] The post Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous
Anthony Edwards had himself a game on Monday night. The Minnesota Timberwolves star dropped 29 points, four rebounds, five assists, and three steals against the Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, his heroics weren’t enough as the Jazz escaped with a 126-125 victory. Edwards also dropped four 3-pointers on the evening, which allowed him to set a wild […] The post Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Harden drops truth bomb on developing chemistry with Joel Embiid in Sixers offense
The duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid is highly talented but still somewhat of a work in progress. Even as the Philadelphia 76ers’ two stars learn to play together, they are providing some exciting results. In the Sixers’ win over the Utah Jazz, they came together on the biggest play of the game to get the win.
Ex-Wizards star John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook blockbuster trade with Rockets
There were a lot of broken hearts when the Washington Wizards announced their decision to trade John Wall to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook back in 2020. Wall, who now plies his trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, was Washington’s cornerstone superstar for many years, so it was indeed a dark day […] The post Ex-Wizards star John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook blockbuster trade with Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision
For the second time in as many nights, the Philadelphia 76ers recorded a one-point road win. First against the Utah Jazz and then against the Los Angeles Lakers. As Joel Embiid and James Harden continue hitting a stride together, Doc Rivers is working on ways to surround them with the best combination of talent the […] The post Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks make crucial Khris Middleton move
The Milwaukee Bucks have been rolling along this season without Khris Middleton, who is currently dealing with a knee injury. He’s played in just seven games in 2022-23, but it appears Giannis Antetokounmpo’s co-star isn’t far off finally returning. Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Middleton is heading to the Bucks’ G-League team, the Wisconsin […] The post Bucks make crucial Khris Middleton move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL Odds: Kraken vs. Oilers prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/17/2023
A premier Western Conference showdown will be on tap tonight as the Seattle Kraken head up north to take on the Edmonton Oilers. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Kraken-Oilers prediction and pick will be unveiled for all betting fanatics to see. Enduring the most success they...
Lakers star LeBron James’ injury status vs. Kings, revealed
LeBron James is coming off another majestic performance from Monday night after exploding for a season-high 48 points against the Houston Rockets. The four-time NBA champ led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets, but it looks like he’s now come out of the matchup a bit worse for wear.
Steve Kerr reacts to Stephen Curry’s 41-point heroics vs. Wizards
The Golden State Warriors certainly didn’t reach their peak against the Washington Wizards, and perhaps rightfully so. Not only were they playing on the second leg of a rare matinee back-to-back on Sunday, but the defending champions were missing Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Jonathan Kuminga. Frustrating as another loss to an inferior foe would’ve […] The post Steve Kerr reacts to Stephen Curry’s 41-point heroics vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA rumors: Timberwolves’ D’Angelo Russell trade talks now in full swing
D’Angelo Russell could be coming up on his last days with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team has been fully engaged in trade talks for the 26-year-old guard as the Feb. 9 trade deadline date looms ahead. The Timberwolves have been unable to build off of last season’s success, currently...
Brook Lopez throws major shade at refs after ejection vs. Raptors
Milwaukee Bucks big man Brook Lopez had an early shower Tuesday night, as he was sent out of the playing court in the middle of the fourth quarter of a road game against the Toronto Raptors after getting into a bit of skirmish with the Raps. No one was seriously hurt during that brief scuffle, but it resulted in Lopez’s ejection after getting two technical fouls.
Luka Doncic gets status upgrade, but Mavs hit with more injury blow
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic could make his return to the team on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks after a brief stint on the sidelines. However, it’s not all good news on the injury front for the Mavs. Doncic has been upgraded to probable for the Hawks showdown, per Mavs PR. He missed the second […] The post Luka Doncic gets status upgrade, but Mavs hit with more injury blow appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Wall sheds light on Houston tanking, prompting Justin Patton clap back
John Wall doesn’t have plenty of fond memories of his short two-year stint with the Houston Rockets before coming over to be part of the Los Angeles Clippers. After several years of being the face of the Washington Wizards franchise, Wall was sent to Houston in a trade that got the Wizards Russell Westbrook, and […] The post John Wall sheds light on Houston tanking, prompting Justin Patton clap back appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks’ Brook Lopez left furious in heated altercation with Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby
Things got chippy between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. Brook Lopez found himself in a lot of trouble after he was unable to contain his emotions during a heated juncture in the game. The Bucks big man was forced to take an early shower after getting himself ejected from the […] The post Bucks’ Brook Lopez left furious in heated altercation with Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You gotta take that smoke’: Stephen Curry calls out Wizards fans who broke ‘cardinal rule’
A couple of Washington Wizards fans got under Draymond Green’s skin on Monday night. Stephen Curry wanted them to eat their words after the Golden State Warriors forward had himself a breakout night. Green was extra motivated offensively, scoring 17 emphatic points while stuffing the stat sheet with 10...
