Stray of the Day: Meet Whitney

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Whitney, a 6-to-9-month-old, female, black-and-white kitten. She was found on the 1300 block of 38th street.

The shelter says she’s a sweet girl who loves belly rubs and snuggles. Whitney could be the purr-fect addition to your family.

Whitney is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

