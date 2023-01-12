ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Stray of the Day: Meet Whitney

By Mallory Smith
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gXm5Z_0kCaIX1A00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Whitney, a 6-to-9-month-old, female, black-and-white kitten. She was found on the 1300 block of 38th street.

The shelter says she’s a sweet girl who loves belly rubs and snuggles. Whitney could be the purr-fect addition to your family.

Whitney is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Kevin

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Kevin, a 6-to-9-month-old, male, Labrador retriever mix puppy. He was found abandoned at the shelter. The shelter says he’s a handsome guy that’s the perfect age for training. He’ll need an active family and plenty of room to run and play. As […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Mork & Mindy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Meet Mork and Mindy. They’re both 9-to-12-month-old, cream-and-white kittens. These two are brother and sister. They were surrendered to the shelter after their former owner passed away. The shelter’s hoping to find them a home together. Not only do they have the cutest faces, […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
algonaradio.com

More Elk Sightings being Reported in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says elk sightings are becoming more common in Iowa as the number of trail and outdoor cameras has increased. The D-N-R’s Tyler Harms says the source of the elk is not as certain as it used to be. But he says the wildlife...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Winter Storm Watch

(Omaha) Forecasters say heavy snow is possible, with snow accumulations greater than four inches for portions of west-central and southwest Iowa. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday morning through Wednesday night for Monona, Harrison, Pottawattamie, Mills, and Shelby Counties. Plan on slippery road conditions that could impact travel, including the evening commute on Wednesday and the morning commute on Thursday.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Force stave off late Muskies push, defeats Sioux City 2-1

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Fargo Force defeated the Sioux City Musketeers by a final score of 2-1.  Fargo netted their first goal at the 8:29 mark of the first period on Jacob Napier’s fourth goal of the season to strike the scoreboard first.  The Force doubled their lead early in the second period on […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
doniphanherald.com

Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter

OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
OMAHA, NE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy