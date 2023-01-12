ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KPBS

San Diego’s houseless residents deal with heavy rains, flooding

San Diego has once again opened its inclement weather shelter program. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere tells us the storm that’s just moved on was devastating for many of the region’s unsheltered residents.<br/>. The banks of the San Diego River and the areas around it have increasingly provided shelter...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Q&A: San Diego's food waste recycling program

This Wednesday, some San Diegans will put their shiny new green bins on the curb to be taken to city composting facilities, and for the first time they will include food waste. It’s part of the city's new organics recycling program, which began rolling out last week with the delivery of thousands of new kitchen pails and green bins to local residents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego Unified launches new engagement website for students

San Diego Unified School District launches new student engagement website. Students in the San Diego Unified School District are starting the New Year with a new connection. The district launched an online engagement platform, created by students — for students. "It's really important if you are a student in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego battery industry gets federal boost

A pair of San Diego-based companies were recently awarded federal grants for their efforts to improve electric vehicle batteries. Next, we talk to LA Times reporter Sammy Roth about Imperial County farmland being used to generate solar power. Then, some of the most popular New Year's resolutions are ones about getting in shape. KPBS Health Reporter Matt Hoffman takes a look at how some are getting it done and talks with fitness instructors about how goals can help people stick to their resolutions. And, the Chula Vista Elementary School District is moving ahead with plans to convert two of its campuses to Community Schools. Next, The California Report Magazine spoke with journalist Sam Anderson about his podcast telling the story of a 2016 murder in Mendocino County. Finally, San Diego writer Marissa Crane talks about their new novel “I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Former San Diego Police officer Deputy Darnell Calhoun mourned

Darnell Calhoun was shot and killed while answering a domestic disturbance call in Lake Elsinore Friday. KPBS met Calhoun last year, as part of a story about officers like him transferring to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. We first met Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun last March at his...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
KPBS

Museum of Us seeking public input on race exhibit

The Museum of Man became the Museum of Us in 2020. Now it is reimagining one of its core exhibits, "Race: Are We So Different?" The goal is to shape the new exhibit through the perspectives of local communities. So the museum is inviting the public to share their thoughts on the current exhibit and to even be paid for their time.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego teachers raise concerns over transitional kindergarten

A group of around 100 San Diego Unified teachers gathered last week to say they need more support as schools add more 4-year-olds to the transitional kindergarten program. The event was a listening session between the San Diego Education Association and San Diego Unified Superintendent Dr. Lamont Jackson. Teachers at the union event raised issues about the new grade in California called transitional kindergarten.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Energy and agriculture sectors at odds in Imperial County

Drier and hotter weather is making traditional farming across California more difficult. As more farmers close up shop, the remaining dry plots of land in places like Imperial County are often used for a different kind of farming — generating solar power. In recent years, more and more land...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Chula Vista Elementary District converts two campuses to community schools

The Chula Vista Elementary School District is moving ahead with plans to convert two of its campuses into Community Schools. The California Department of Education has awarded the district a $500,000 grant to add additional services to Harborside and Palomar elementary schools starting August 2023. Additions include, among other things,...
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

Public defender signs report with false statements

Court transcripts show San Diego County Public Defender Randy Mize admitted under oath last month that he signed off on an investigative report knowing it contained false statements. In other news, the Chula Vista Elementary School District is moving ahead with plans to convert two of its campuses to Community Schools. Plus, we rounded up some of the most popular New Year's resolutions, and the most popular ones were about getting in shape.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Storm brings rain, mountain snow and strong winds

A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday with the heaviest activity arriving Monday morning, forecasters said. At 9 a.m. Sunday, radar showed a smattering of showers across San Diego County and all sites reporting rain showed...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

State relief program erases $51.3 million in overdue SDG&E utility bills

Around 113,000 San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) customers with overdue bills incurred during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic have automatically received debt relief through the California Arrearage Payment Program, it was announced Tuesday. Over the weekend, the CAPP erased a total of $51.3 million in overdue balances...
SAN DIEGO, CA

