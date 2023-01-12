Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KPBS
San Diego’s houseless residents deal with heavy rains, flooding
San Diego has once again opened its inclement weather shelter program. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere tells us the storm that’s just moved on was devastating for many of the region’s unsheltered residents.<br/>. The banks of the San Diego River and the areas around it have increasingly provided shelter...
KPBS
Q&A: San Diego's food waste recycling program
This Wednesday, some San Diegans will put their shiny new green bins on the curb to be taken to city composting facilities, and for the first time they will include food waste. It’s part of the city's new organics recycling program, which began rolling out last week with the delivery of thousands of new kitchen pails and green bins to local residents.
KPBS
San Diego Unified launches new engagement website for students
San Diego Unified School District launches new student engagement website. Students in the San Diego Unified School District are starting the New Year with a new connection. The district launched an online engagement platform, created by students — for students. "It's really important if you are a student in...
KPBS
San Diego battery industry gets federal boost
A pair of San Diego-based companies were recently awarded federal grants for their efforts to improve electric vehicle batteries. Next, we talk to LA Times reporter Sammy Roth about Imperial County farmland being used to generate solar power. Then, some of the most popular New Year's resolutions are ones about getting in shape. KPBS Health Reporter Matt Hoffman takes a look at how some are getting it done and talks with fitness instructors about how goals can help people stick to their resolutions. And, the Chula Vista Elementary School District is moving ahead with plans to convert two of its campuses to Community Schools. Next, The California Report Magazine spoke with journalist Sam Anderson about his podcast telling the story of a 2016 murder in Mendocino County. Finally, San Diego writer Marissa Crane talks about their new novel “I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself.”
KPBS
Heavy rain runoff and sewage spills close down San Diego Bay, several beaches
Several beaches and bodies of water — including San Diego Bay — remain closed Tuesday owing to sewage spills, according to the county's Department of Environmental Health and Quality. The new beach management actions were announced late Monday, and include the closures of Sweetwater Regional Park's Morrison Pond,...
KPBS
Former San Diego Police officer Deputy Darnell Calhoun mourned
Darnell Calhoun was shot and killed while answering a domestic disturbance call in Lake Elsinore Friday. KPBS met Calhoun last year, as part of a story about officers like him transferring to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. We first met Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun last March at his...
KPBS
Museum of Us seeking public input on race exhibit
The Museum of Man became the Museum of Us in 2020. Now it is reimagining one of its core exhibits, "Race: Are We So Different?" The goal is to shape the new exhibit through the perspectives of local communities. So the museum is inviting the public to share their thoughts on the current exhibit and to even be paid for their time.
KPBS
San Diego teachers raise concerns over transitional kindergarten
A group of around 100 San Diego Unified teachers gathered last week to say they need more support as schools add more 4-year-olds to the transitional kindergarten program. The event was a listening session between the San Diego Education Association and San Diego Unified Superintendent Dr. Lamont Jackson. Teachers at the union event raised issues about the new grade in California called transitional kindergarten.
KPBS
Energy and agriculture sectors at odds in Imperial County
Drier and hotter weather is making traditional farming across California more difficult. As more farmers close up shop, the remaining dry plots of land in places like Imperial County are often used for a different kind of farming — generating solar power. In recent years, more and more land...
KPBS
Chula Vista Elementary District converts two campuses to community schools
The Chula Vista Elementary School District is moving ahead with plans to convert two of its campuses into Community Schools. The California Department of Education has awarded the district a $500,000 grant to add additional services to Harborside and Palomar elementary schools starting August 2023. Additions include, among other things,...
KPBS
Several East County school districts to close Tuesday following stormy weather
Several East County school districts will be closed Tuesday, the result of the stormy weather that has battered San Diego County for several days, the San Diego County Office of Education announced. The Julian Union Elementary School District, Julian Union High School District, Mountain Empire Unified School District, Spencer Valley...
KPBS
Public defender signs report with false statements
Court transcripts show San Diego County Public Defender Randy Mize admitted under oath last month that he signed off on an investigative report knowing it contained false statements. In other news, the Chula Vista Elementary School District is moving ahead with plans to convert two of its campuses to Community Schools. Plus, we rounded up some of the most popular New Year's resolutions, and the most popular ones were about getting in shape.
KPBS
Storm brings rain, mountain snow and strong winds
A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday with the heaviest activity arriving Monday morning, forecasters said. At 9 a.m. Sunday, radar showed a smattering of showers across San Diego County and all sites reporting rain showed...
KPBS
Missing Chula Vista woman's father testifies in Millete preliminary hearing
The father of a missing Chula Vista woman allegedly murdered by her husband testified Tuesday that while searching for his daughter, her husband falsely claimed she was in an upstairs bedroom at their home. Pablito Tabalanza testified that two days after his daughter, May "Maya" Millete, disappeared, he traveled to...
KPBS
Gloria set to speak at US Conference of Mayors winter meeting in Washington
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is scheduled to speak Wednesday at the United States Conference of Mayors 91st Winter Meeting on hate and extremism in cities and what mayors can do to combat them and the federal strategic plan to reduce homelessness. Gloria is also scheduled Wednesday to moderate a...
KPBS
State relief program erases $51.3 million in overdue SDG&E utility bills
Around 113,000 San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) customers with overdue bills incurred during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic have automatically received debt relief through the California Arrearage Payment Program, it was announced Tuesday. Over the weekend, the CAPP erased a total of $51.3 million in overdue balances...
