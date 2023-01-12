Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Updated guidelines open door for Louisiana kids to receive diet pills and weight-loss surgery
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Thousands of Louisiana kids may be eligible for diet pills or weight-loss surgery based on updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). “In the US, we’ve got over 14 million children...
Free health checks available through Baton Rouge General
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A local hospital and grocery store are teaming up to provide free health checks over the coming months. Nursing staff from Baton Rouge General clinics will be available at separate Rouses locations. BRG says that as part of these events, individuals will be able...
YMCA in Mid City investing $30M to build new facility, apartments
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The YMCA in Mid City plans to invest $30 million in building a new facility and apartments. Over 100 apartments will be constructed as part of the state’s workforce housing program in partnership with the Office of Community Development and Bearing Point Properties, according to the YMCA. Plans include building one, two and three-bedroom apartments.
Extraordinary Educators: Maura Lewis from Woodlawn Middle School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If this class were an equation, she would be the exponent. A teacher who’s more than a problem solver. “I tell them exactly what we are going to do. How it’s going to work. I tell them when there are tough things that are going to come up. When the easier things come, we interact, we try to have fun,” said Maura Lewis.
YMCA to bring new apartment complex to Mid-City
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The YMCA is building the first building of its kind in the area. The organization wants to help bring more housing opportunities by building new apartments on South Foster Drive. “I think it’s a huge improvement for District 7,” cheered LaMont Cole, Mayor Pro-Tem,...
Grieving LSU sorority says Madison Brooks’ organs donated to save others
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Alpha Phi chapter at LSU remembers sophomore member Madison Brooks after she died from her injuries after a Sunday crash. The sorority called Brooks a “hero” after learning her heart and kidneys were donated. Read LSU Alpha Phi’s full statement:
Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for homeownership program
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a home, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge wants to help. The nonprofit housing organization announced it is now accepting applications for its homeownership program. To apply for the Habitat Homeownership program, you’ll have to register to...
Bleeding and in Pain, a Pregnant Woman in Louisiana Couldn’t Get Answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
Where can you eat during Baton Rouge Restaurant Week?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For those of you who are trying to keep up with your New Year’s resolutions, there is now another possible temptation to overcome. Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is coming back next week and there are 21 restaurants to choose from this time. The...
Lawmakers mull special session to address insurance crisis
BATON ROUGE, LA. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is in an insurance crisis and the state’s top lawmakers are considering calling legislators back to Baton Rouge to pass a bill aimed to help. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has been asking legislators for months to call a special session to allocate...
Baker PD: Missing teen found safe
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – UPDATE:. According to the Baker Police Department, Trevyon Collins has been found and was “returned home safely.”. Baker Police are asking the public to assist in their search for a missing teenager. According to police, Trevyon Collins, 15, was last seen on Jan....
Baton Rouge duo caught with 200 pounds of marijuana in California
REDDING, Calif. (BRPROUD) – Two people from Baton Rouge were arrested by a California police officer after the department says they were discovered with a large amount of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, an officer saw a rental car parked at a gas station on Eureka Way...
Replacement for mac's grocery store in Jeanerette
Jeanerette, La (KADN)- Some communities have a grocery store on every major corner, but in Jeanerette that hasn't been the case. "It meant a lot to the community." "This was the only store in Jeanerette." It's been seven months since a fire destroyed mac's sugar city market. Kenneth Johnson says...
I-10 lane closures expected in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana transportation leaders want drivers to know about planned nightly lane closures along parts of I-10 in the Baton Rouge area. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the lane closures will be in place between Monday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will last from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. each night.
LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
Nightly I-10 lane closures in Baton Rouge from Monday to Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Drivers should expect nightly lane closures on I-10 in East Baton Rouge Parish starting Monday. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said interstate lane closures will be for utility relocation work for the widening project. Closures will be on the far-right lane between Dalrymple Drive and Perkins Road from Monday, Jan. 16 to Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to officials.
Woman fell asleep while frying food, sparking accidental fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An accidental fire was sparked after a woman says she was attempting to fry food and then fell asleep, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The fire happened on Friday, Jan. 13 around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Ozark Street near Winbourne Avenue.
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee Drive
Former McDonald's restaurant on West Lee Drive purchased. Former McDonald's restaurant, 355 West Lee DrivePhoto byM Henderson. The McDonald's Restaurant at 355 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, has been sitting empty ever since the company moved to a location across the street. The newly developed Arlington Creek shopping center at the corner of Burbank Drive and West Lee was already home to wildly successful fast food restaurants like Atomic Burger, Chick-fil-A, and Whataburger.
