Fort Myers man sentenced for 2020 murder of pregnant girlfriend
Serge Lefevre was sentenced Tuesday morning for the death of Cassandra Clermont and her unborn twins at Cypress Court Apartments in Fort Myers.
Trio wanted for vehicle burglary at a Marco Island Publix
The Marco Island Police Department is asking for help identifying three people who worked together to steal from a woman at a Marco Island Publix. Police say a Hispanic man wearing a mask approached an older woman as she was putting groceries in her car. They say the man distracted the victim by pointing out ketchup smeared on her bumper.
Couple arrested for stealing packages
Lee County Police have arrested a couple in connection to multiple robberies. Amber Debord and Justin Marecz were arrested for stealing packages from apartment complexes in the area.
Punta Gorda man arrested for hit-and-run crash
An 87-year-old Punta Gorda man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash on Monday. Troopers say it happened on Riverside Drive in Charlotte County around 5:45 p.m.
Man leads deputies on chase from Hendry County to Lee County
A man led deputies on a Sunday night chase from Hendry County into Lee County before being arrested on First Street in Fort Myers. This chase happened within one week of another high-speed chase in Lee County, which ended on I-75 at Alico Road. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night’s car chase began in Hendry County and only ended in Lee after the suspect’s vehicle ran out of gas and he took off running.
Man arrested for Charlotte County hit-and-run that left motorcyclist seriously injured
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash Monday evening (January 16) that left a motorcyclist seriously injured in Charlotte County. 87-year-old Robert Moses of Punta Gorda was driving a Toyota Camry east on Riverside Drive, approaching Glenholm Avenue. The 61-year-old motorcyclist was riding west...
Fort Myers authorities trying to identify person behind Pizza Hut theft
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are trying to identify a man who removed cash from a Pizza Hut. The incident took place at the Pizza Hut located at 11591 Gladiolus Drive in Fort Myers during New Years Eve. The man was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark Bermudas, a black hat and red shoes.
One airlifted following crash on SR 82 in Lehigh Acres
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – All lanes on State Road 82 are shut down at Owen Avenue South in Lehigh Acres after a car crash with a semi-truck. One person was airlifted by a Leeflight helicopter to a trauma center. Lee County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene and traffic...
Death investigation on Tower Road in Naples
A death investigation began unfolding in Naples on Monday evening. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is in the 300 block of Tower Road. The call came into CCSO just before 3 p.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes...
Authorities search for owner of abandoned dog in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the owner of an abandoned dog that was found in North Fort Myers. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a white female pitbull terrier mix found on Garden Street in the Suncoast Estates community on January 2. She was found in her kennel with a blanket and food/water bowls.
Cecil Pendergrass’ assistant, arrested for DUI, tries to evade trouble by name-dropping
A woman threw out some big names while being arrested for a DUI during a traffic stop in Lee County. 35-year-old Christine Deramo was pulled over shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 7. Ordinarily, WINK News would provide her mugshot. However, it’s been blacked out on the Lee County website....
Eight individuals facing charges in FWC investigation of snake trafficking ring
Eight individuals facing charges in a state investigation exposing a venomous snake trafficking ring
Lee County commissioner assistant accused of using position to evade DUI charges
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A county commissioner assistant was arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Lee County website, Christine Deramo is Pendergrass’s executive assistant. Deputies say that Deramo mentioned that she worked for County Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass in what seemed to be an attempt to...
47-year-old woman missing in Naples
Collier County Sheriff's office is looking for Dominique Brogan. CCSO officials say she was last seen on Monday Morning in the East Naples area
FMPD looking for missing or endangered North Fort Myers man
The Fort Myers Police Department is looking for Rene Louizor, 85, after being reported missing on Jan. 9, 2023. According to the FMPD, Louizor lives at the Wickshire Senior Living facility in North Fort Myers. He never returned to Wickshire Senior Living after getting discharged from Lee Memorial Hospital. Louizor...
Collapsed Fort Myers home turns into neighborhood trash pile
SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Neighbors on Bahamas Road in Fort Myers are speaking out while a collapsed home continues to sit untouched in the neighborhood since Hurricane Ian. Ashley Tiseo lives across from the demolished house and said it’s having a bad effect on the area and the environment as people are dumping their trash and adding on to the pile.
Man dead after dirt bike crash in Lee County canal
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — One man died Sunday after crashing his dirt bike into a Lee County canal. The man was driving north on a dirt path in the area of Loraine Avenue South and 17th Street SW, drove off the south side embankment, launched over a water canal, and smashed into the north side embankment.
Experts warn against legal practice of citizen’s arrest in Florida
You could be placed under a citizen’s arrest in Florida. That means someone in plain clothes could walk up and detain you for something they perceive as a crime. Even though this is legal, it’s not exactly recommended by law enforcement. Citizens making arrests date back decades. TikTok...
Fentanyl, meth, and more found in Naples woman’s vehicle
Rebecca Resnik, 39, faces multiple felonies after a trafficking quantity of methamphetamine and more were found during a traffic stop Thursday night in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 p.m., Resnik was pulled over for a traffic violation close to Airport-Pulling Road and Poinsettia Avenue in Naples.
Florida man accused of illegally trafficking venomous snakes from his home
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Florida man was among eight people accused of snake trafficking, authorities said Thursday. Paul Miller, 48, of Cape Coral, was issued a notice to appear for second-degree misdemeanor violations that included cage or secondary containment, unsafe or unsanitary conditions for captive wildlife, improper cage labeling and cage or secondary containment, according to WGCU Radio reported.
