ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Trio wanted for vehicle burglary at a Marco Island Publix

The Marco Island Police Department is asking for help identifying three people who worked together to steal from a woman at a Marco Island Publix. Police say a Hispanic man wearing a mask approached an older woman as she was putting groceries in her car. They say the man distracted the victim by pointing out ketchup smeared on her bumper.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man leads deputies on chase from Hendry County to Lee County

A man led deputies on a Sunday night chase from Hendry County into Lee County before being arrested on First Street in Fort Myers. This chase happened within one week of another high-speed chase in Lee County, which ended on I-75 at Alico Road. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night’s car chase began in Hendry County and only ended in Lee after the suspect’s vehicle ran out of gas and he took off running.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation on Tower Road in Naples

A death investigation began unfolding in Naples on Monday evening. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is in the 300 block of Tower Road. The call came into CCSO just before 3 p.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Authorities search for owner of abandoned dog in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the owner of an abandoned dog that was found in North Fort Myers. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a white female pitbull terrier mix found on Garden Street in the Suncoast Estates community on January 2. She was found in her kennel with a blanket and food/water bowls.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FMPD looking for missing or endangered North Fort Myers man

The Fort Myers Police Department is looking for Rene Louizor, 85, after being reported missing on Jan. 9, 2023. According to the FMPD, Louizor lives at the Wickshire Senior Living facility in North Fort Myers. He never returned to Wickshire Senior Living after getting discharged from Lee Memorial Hospital. Louizor...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Collapsed Fort Myers home turns into neighborhood trash pile

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Neighbors on Bahamas Road in Fort Myers are speaking out while a collapsed home continues to sit untouched in the neighborhood since Hurricane Ian. Ashley Tiseo lives across from the demolished house and said it’s having a bad effect on the area and the environment as people are dumping their trash and adding on to the pile.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man dead after dirt bike crash in Lee County canal

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — One man died Sunday after crashing his dirt bike into a Lee County canal. The man was driving north on a dirt path in the area of Loraine Avenue South and 17th Street SW, drove off the south side embankment, launched over a water canal, and smashed into the north side embankment.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fentanyl, meth, and more found in Naples woman’s vehicle

Rebecca Resnik, 39, faces multiple felonies after a trafficking quantity of methamphetamine and more were found during a traffic stop Thursday night in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 p.m., Resnik was pulled over for a traffic violation close to Airport-Pulling Road and Poinsettia Avenue in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Florida man accused of illegally trafficking venomous snakes from his home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Florida man was among eight people accused of snake trafficking, authorities said Thursday. Paul Miller, 48, of Cape Coral, was issued a notice to appear for second-degree misdemeanor violations that included cage or secondary containment, unsafe or unsanitary conditions for captive wildlife, improper cage labeling and cage or secondary containment, according to WGCU Radio reported.
CAPE CORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy