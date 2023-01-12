Renew Moline is partnering with Davenport-based Bush Development to give new life to 1701 5th Avenue in Moline. The property (built in 1956) was formerly the headquarters of the RiverStone Group and includes a two-story 35,064-square-foot building and a parking lot directly north of the building. The RiverStone Group donated the property to Renew in August 2022 to spur new life and economic development into downtown Moline, according to a Tuesday release from Renew.

