Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Related
ourquadcities.com
Transgender solo musical coming to Augustana
A singular solo show — “Asexuality! The Solo Musical” — will be presented free of charge on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at Augustana College’s Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island, in the Black Box Theatre. The performer/writer is Rebecca McGlynn, a...
ourquadcities.com
Quad City Storm announces theme games vs. Rivermen
Fresh off weekend victories, the Quad City Storm announced upcoming theme games of great hockey action versus the Peoria Rivermen. Thursday, January 19 is the Storm’s first ever School Day Game, as more than 3000 kids from across the QCA will be cheering on the Storm. Puck drop is 10:30 a.m., and during the game,
ourquadcities.com
Bush to convert Moline 5th Ave. building to residential
Renew Moline is partnering with Davenport-based Bush Development to give new life to 1701 5th Avenue in Moline. The property (built in 1956) was formerly the headquarters of the RiverStone Group and includes a two-story 35,064-square-foot building and a parking lot directly north of the building. The RiverStone Group donated the property to Renew in August 2022 to spur new life and economic development into downtown Moline, according to a Tuesday release from Renew.
ourquadcities.com
Pet of the Week | Dorcas
It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Dorcas is a sweet baby bunny and is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
ourquadcities.com
QC’s German-American center hires new chief
A veteran of the Figge Art Museum is the new executive director of the German-American Heritage Center and Museum, Davenport. Brian Allen, 37, started his new job Tuesday at the four-story center at the corner of 2nd and Gaines streets, succeeding Kelly Lao, who in late October became the second vice president of museum experiences at the Putnam Museum & Science Center, Davenport.
ourquadcities.com
Silvis woman seeks help to save home on Hero Street
Owning a home is dream that many have in their lifetime, but not all always achieve this goal. Sheila Garvey shared this same dream and decided to cash in all of her 401K to purchase her home., settling on a house on Silvis’ historic Hero Street. “We bought the...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island Unplugged: Public Q&A with city officials
Make your voice heard! You can participate in a public forum Q&A event with Rock Island city officials and department directors outside the city hall setting on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Stern Center, downtown Rock Island. Community Engagement Manager Sarah Hayden stopped by Local 4 to talk about the upcoming Rock Island Unplugged.
ourquadcities.com
QC NOW and QC Women’s March to recognize Roe v. Wade anniversary
The Quad Cities Chapter of the National Organization for Women and the Quad Cities Women’s March will recognize the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Rock Island Township Hall, 2827 7th Ave., Rock Island, according to a news release.
ourquadcities.com
76-year-old injured in single-vehicle Moline crash
The Moline Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 2400 block of 39th Avenue that occurred Tuesday afternoon. On Jan. 17, 2023 at approximately 2:24 p.m., Moline Police responded to a report of a single-car crash. A maroon Buick had been driven by a 76-year-old woman, who was the sole occupant.
ourquadcities.com
Tony Perkins scores career-high 22 to lead Hawkeyes past Maryland
Tony Perkins scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting, Kris Murray made 8 of 15 from the field and finished with 19 points and Iowa won its fourth consecutive game Sunday, shooting a season-high 60% from the field in an 81-67 win over Maryland. Ahron Ulis hit a jumper...
ourquadcities.com
Reiter named 1st assistant city administrator
The City of Bettendorf will hire its first assistant city administrator. On Tuesday, the City Council approved the position of assistant city administrator and has extended the opportunity to Jeff Reiter, who currently serves as the city’s economic development director, according to a news release. “We’ve talked about succession...
ourquadcities.com
Enjoy great beers and help injured QC police officer
You can enjoy some delicious beers and win prizes while helping out an East Moline police officer recovering from severe injuries sustained in a violent attack. Susan Walters from Pour Bros. Craft Taproom dropped in on Local 4 to talk about their Pour For A Cause event to benefit Sgt. William Lind.
ourquadcities.com
No injuries after nursing facility fire
No one was injured after firefighters were called to a nursing facility in Mucatine on Monday night, according to a news release. The Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Monday for a possible electrical fire in a room at Addington Place, 3515 Diana Queen Drive, a nursing facility in Muscatine, the release says.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect in teen’s stabbing jailed
A 20-year-old woman sought in connection with the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in December 2022 is now in custody in Scott County Jail. According to a Dec. 8, 2022, news release, the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Destiny T. L. Thomas, of Rock Island, for two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery with bond set at $250,000.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect shot victim in vehicle, police allege
An 18-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police allege he shot a victim in a vehicle in November 2022. Demetrius Batemane Jr. faces charges of willful injury – causing serious injury, assault while participating in a felony – serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon – provoke fear and possession of a firearm by a felon, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
3 involved in storage facility burglary, police allege
Three Davenport men were behind bars Monday after police allege they were involved in a storage facility break-in Sunday night. 29-year-old Joshua Hayes faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records show. 32-year-old Joseph Lund faces a felony charge of second-degree burglary and an aggravated...
Comments / 0