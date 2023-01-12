Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
Related
Shelby Reporter
Divorces for Dec. 1 through Dec. 31
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Dec. 1-31, 2022:. -Hayley M. Leeper, of Shelby, and James H. Leeper, of Shelby. -Michael David Foster, Jr., of Pelham, and Nannette Marie Foster, of Alabaster. -Anna Grace Head-Wood, of Columbiana, and Jonathan Daniel Wood, of Irondale. -Laura Watson, of...
Shelby Reporter
Jadie Allen Brown III
Jadie Allen Brown III passed away unexpectedly on January 10, 2023, at his home in Montevallo, AL. He was born on Oct 31, 1954, and was 68 years old at the time of his death. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. His family is deeply saddened at his sudden passing.
Shelby Reporter
Children enjoy the ice on Get Out and Skate Day
PELHAM – The Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena offered skating lessons in honor of Get Out and Skate Day, encouraging children to come and enjoy fun on the ice on Sunday, Jan. 15. National Learn to Skate Day is a U.S. Figure Skating event celebrated across the country....
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day, rededicates George Dailey Park
MONTEVALLO – A ceremony was hosted by the Shelby County NAACP at Montevallo High School to honor the life and civil rights activism of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 16. The Shelby County NAACP Unit 50 AB has a mission: “To ensure the political, educational...
Shelby Reporter
Columbiana hosting public workshop for tourism, economy boost
COLUMBIANA – The city of Columbiana and community partners have invited the public to attend a two-day workshop to plan ways to elevate Columbiana as a “tourist gateway” for rural central Alabama. The workshop and action planning event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6-8:30...
Shelby Reporter
Land transactions for Dec. 21 through Jan. 6
The following land transactions occurred between Dec. 21 through Jan. 6. -Stacy E. Henderson to Roy W. Rogers, for $470,000, for Lot 2 in O’Kelly Place. -Michael Walton to James Nicholas Vines, for $230,000, for Lot 13 in Hampton Square. -Susan Cichos to Donna J. Schicho, for $549,900, for...
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Dec. 22 through Dec. 29
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 22-29: -Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 51000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. A total of 43 packages of cannabis/THC vape cartridges containing a total of 50 cartridges, and a bag containing approximately 17 grams of marijuana were confiscated.
Shelby Reporter
Municipal police reports for Dec. 21 through Jan. 10
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 21 through Jan. 10. -Animal complaint from the 300 Block of Willow Glen Court. -Forgery – counterfeiting from the 40 Block of Snow Drive (specialty store). -Harassment from the 700 Block of Crider Road (residence/home).
Shelby Reporter
Taylor Hicks wows Columbiana crowd with special concert
COLUMBIANA – Taylor Hicks played to a packed yet intimate Song Theater at the Shelby County Arts Council on Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14 in Columbiana. The season-five winner of American Idol was interactive with the crowd, making sure to joke and speak with the audience in between songs. He kept the energy high and comedic, playing a variety of covers in addition to some original songs.
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster recognizes MLK Day
ALABASTER – Alabaster Mayor Scott Brakefield issued a proclamation in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a city council meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. Brakefield declared Jan. 16 as Martin Luther King Jr. day, recognizing that the King Holiday and Service Act designated the holiday as a national day of volunteer service, and the fact that many have been inspired by the life and work of King.
Shelby Reporter
Sports Column: Lets just get right to the point
I am well aware that I sound like a broken record at this point. I’ve discussed how crucial field goals and two-point conversions are in football, and more recently, how dunking can be beneficial. However, I can not deny it any longer. After watching countless basketball games, I have to address one of the major factors that can determine whether or not a game is won or lost and it all comes down to one line, the free throw line.
Shelby Reporter
Matt Casey sworn in as new Shelby County district attorney
COLUMBIANA – On Friday, Jan. 13, Matt Casey was sworn in as the new district attorney for Shelby County, Alabama’s 18th Judicial Circuit. Casey previously won the election in November 2022 and has been the acting DA since being appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey on Dec. 2, 2022.
Shelby Reporter
Arrest reports for for Dec. 2 through Jan. 4
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 2 through Jan. 4. -Adam Paul Bernier, 38, of Verbena, driving under the influence combined substance. -Totonio Jermaine Timmons, 38, of Montgomery, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less. -Christopher Jackson Carlee, 38,...
Shelby Reporter
Thompson girls pick up win against Vigor
MOBILE – Thompson girls had an incredible offensive performance in their matchup against Vigor on Monday, Jan. 16. The Vigor Vikings fell to the Thompson Warriors 69-39. The Warriors picked up an impressive lead in the opening quarter after dominating in the arc. Thompson led by 13 points with eight players posting a combined 20 points before the first quarter.
Comments / 0