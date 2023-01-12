Netflix permits a hidden gem to see another day after murdering a undisputed fantasy treasure, infuriating subscribers to no end

Read full article on original website
Gina Carano’s new movie labeled ‘too woke’ for some, proving we live in the strangest timeline
Having been relatively quiet by her standards recently, Gina Carano has suddenly decided to dust off her infamously antagonistic Twitter persona to go on something approximating a rampage over the last week or so. After going on an unprompted blocking spree, the former Star Wars star then launched into a...
These Netflix tweets from 2017 further rub salt in the wound of canceled shows
That did not age well. Some tweets from the official Netflix site have resurfaced and subscribers are now roasting the hell out of the streaming company for the irony. Netflix has recently come under scrutiny from viewers after a long list of canceled shows has left them fuming as well as getting rid of password sharing, and these tweets have become the cherry on the ironic cake.
Netflix’s latest ratchet true crime offering ‘The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker’ hitches a ride up the charts
Netflix and true crime series detailing some of the most monstrous people to ever exist. Is there a more iconic or problematic relationship out there in the media landscape?. There’s a new entry into the canon of “please stop giving alleged murderers the rock star treatment”, and it’s come in the form of Netflix’s true crime documentary The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, which has travelled the hard yards up the streaming charts and found an unlikely rest stop.
‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner weighs in as supporters urge Netflix to correct its mistake
The ratio of canceled shows to be subjected to petitions and campaigns that actually succeed in their goal of being renewed or saved is overwhelmingly skewed it one direction, and it isn’t a positive one. Nonetheless, the Warrior Nun fandom continues to fight the good fight in the hopes that the Netflix favorite will live another day.
‘The Last of Us’ showrunner teases more Depeche Mode later in the series
Much like Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ was an integral and recurring plot thread in Stranger Things 4 last year, it turns out that ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ by Depeche Mode will serve as more than just a foreboding outro song for the premiere episode of HBO’s The Last of Us, and we’re going to be hearing it again.
‘The Last of Us’ drowning in acclaim reignites the hatred for ‘Uncharted,’ but Mark Wahlberg in particular
In case you missed it, HBO’s The Last of Us premiered last night, and it’s easy to see why it instantly secured a reputation as the single best-reviewed live-action video game adaptation in history. To be fair, audiences have had to sift though an awful lot of crap...
Marvel releases statement on death of comic artist Jason Pearson
It seems, sadly, that Marvel has lost yet another real-life hero. Jason Pearson, the artist best known for illustrating comics like Deadpool, Spider-Man, Batman, and Legion of Super-Heroes, died last month of natural causes at the age of 52. A titan of the comic book industry, Pearson was also known for creating the incredibly popular Dark Horse series Body Bags.
A disastrous star-studded fantasy annihilated by critics makes a deal with the devil on streaming
If name recognition and accolades were a barometer of success, then blockbuster romantic fantasy Winter’s Tale didn’t stand a chance of underperforming on either a critical or commercial level. Of course, all the talent in the world can’t guarantee a worthwhile time at the theater, something anyone unlucky enough to witness the diabolical dud found out firsthand.
A profoundly disturbing found footage horror that unexpectedly spawned an entire franchise has yet to lose its popularity
The super-sized horror genre is synonymous with a variety of smaller sub-genres that undoubtedly have a large impact on the overall cinematic landscape. Although found-footage classics like The Blair Witch Project (1999) and Paranormal Activity (2007) have persistently been regarded as the cream of the crop, a handful of other chilling features certainly match the caliber of the classics. This is precisely the case for 2007’s [•REC], which has definitely made its impression in the horror bubble.
‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge
Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
Jilted ex-lover Channing Tatum admits he still occasionally calls Marvel about ‘Gambit’
One of the many 20th Century Fox movies to hit the skids when Disney acquired the company was also one of the most hotly-anticipated, with Channing Tatum having spent years trying to desperately drag Gambit out of development hell. While the studio’s X-Men franchise was defined by inconsistency, Tatum has...
Releasing the superior cut of a smash hit spy thriller might have stopped the sequel vanishing into thin air
Blockbuster spy thrillers were given a huge shot in the arm in the 2000s, thanks largely to the unstoppable triumvirate of JBs. 24, The Bourne Identity, and Casino Royale launched Jack Bauer, Jason Bourne, and James Bond back into the limelight, but Angelina Jolie’s Salt proved that she was more than capable of taking on the genre’s titans at their own game.
Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital, immediately plugs the latest season of his TV show
In a welcome development for the actor’s fans, Jeremy Renner is back at home after spending an extended period in the ICU following his traumatic accident while clearing snow from around his home. The Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran has kept his spirits up in the meantime, regularly interacting on...
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
‘The Last of Us’ theorists pull from the games and show to suggest the infection was a planned attack
The Last of Us‘ premiere surprised fans of the game by opening way back in 1963. This is decades before the events of both the game and TV show begin, where see a talk show in which the idea of a mind-controlling fungus is first raised. Fortunately, this nightmare scenario would only come to pass if the Earth’s temperature rose by a few degrees, and the studio breathed a sigh of relief. Oops.
Latest ‘Last of Us’ News: The HBO adaptation already breaks a binding stigma as Bella Ramsey comes out as gender-fluid in candid interview
We’re only a day away from The Last of Us premiering on HBO and the anticipation in the fandom is so palpable that you could cut it with a knife. Even before its long-awaited premiere, though, the adaptation seems to have undermined a very important track record. In other...
A throwback action thriller way better than anyone expected evades its streaming captors
The onscreen exploits of Machine Gun Kelly have generally left a lot to be desired, although it doesn’t help his case when the musician and actor stars in tedious dreck like Midnight in the Switchgrass and self-indulgent vanity project Good Mourning. When he puts his mind to it, in fairness, movies like One Way reveal a surprisingly competent actor.
Fans of a 90’s cult thriller are up in arms after its name is invoked in the same breath as ‘Babylon’
Last month, the movie Babylon came out and turned into a box-office bomb. It only served one purpose — adding to Margot Robbie’s disappointing track record of films named after cities (see Amsterdam). So, it is quite understandable when a comparison of the film to an actual hit makes some fans very mad.
‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ is the reality dating show ‘Yellowstone’ fans have been waiting for
Howdy, yall; we’re calling all fans of Yellowstone and reality romance like The Bachelor and Love is Blind because Fox is gearing up to debut a dating show that will bring romance and drama to the ranch. Farmer Wants a Wife is the dating show Dutton fans have been waiting for, and we’re not the only ones.
‘Star Wars’ fans celebrate the return of an icon in ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 trailer
With nary a film or the second season of Andor in sight, all eyes are on Disney Plus to deliver the heaviest Star Wars hitter of the year, and that’s exactly what they’ll be doing with season three of The Mandalorian, one of the most beloved pieces of content to come out since the original trilogy, and perhaps the streaming service’s flagship original series. We’ve still got a month and change before it lands, but season three’s brand new trailer is more than enough to hold us over until then.
