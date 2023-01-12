Your guide to free, affordable resources to improve your child's reading skills

Finding affordable educational resources for your child can be a difficult task for any parent. And especially since this spring your child could be held back based on a single test, the need for those resources is paramount.

We're gathering as many free and low-cost avenues to help your child and their reading proficiency.

Khan Academy

This nonprofit offers free lessons and materials for students ranging from pre-K on! Specifically, when it comes to reading and language arts, they have materials for 2nd through 9th graders as well as grammar lessons.

National Center on Improving Literacy

This organization has a number of materials for families to help your child develop as a reader. There are different tools, tips and activities they offer and resource guides, including a Route to Reading, Ideas for helping students with speech difficulties and the benefits of reading with your children.

Prodigy English

Prodigy gives children a fun way to learn and practice their reading and language arts skills. It rewards your child for growing their skills, which helps them build and customize their own world. The basic version is free, with the cost ranging from $74.95/year to $99.95/year for the bigger subscriptions.

Epic

Epic has more than 40,000 FREE books for your child to read during and after school. The books are aimed toward the child's age and reading level. There are two types of plans: Basic and Unlimited.

Basic is free and offers access to one book a day, while the unlimited plan ranges from $6.67 to $9.99 a month. It's recommended for children 12 years and under.

ReadWorks

This nonprofit offers research tools and lessons to help improve your child's reading comprehension. In addition to vocab and quizzes, they also offer StepReads which provides less complex versions of the original passages to help provide access to students who may not be on grade level at this point.

Into The Book

This free reading comprehension source was created to help elementary students with eight strategies: Using Prior Knowledge, Making Connections, Questioning, Visualizing, Inferring, Summarizing, Evaluating and Synthesizing. They also offer video programs and interactive activities.

ReadTheory

For free you can improve your student's reading comprehension with a number of reading exercises and worksheets. The material is personalized to your student and helps keep them engaged and motivated.

