Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Amazon has 4K digital TV antennas on sale right in time for the NFL Playoffs
Let’s face it – who wants to pay for cable TV these days? With all the streaming services out there, you’d be silly to pay for basic cable anymore. And if you don’t want to get a streaming service, you can just get affordable digital TV antennas to pick up the standard channels. To do this, head over to Amazon and grab a Fowod HD Digital TV Antenna for just $18.99 while it’s 37% off.
MySanAntonio
The Moto G 5G smartphone is under $200 on Amazon right now
Let’s be honest, smartphones are a necessity in today’s world, but it can be difficult (and expensive) to keep up with the latest iPhone or Samsung model. Have you seen the prices on those lately? Sheesh! To score one of the best deals on a 5G smartphone, head over to Amazon and order a Motorola Moto G 5G for only $199.99 while it’s 50% off. That’s $200 off the regular price!
MySanAntonio
Casper Element Pro review: Does the mattress live up to the hype?
By societal standards I’m still young, but according to my lower back pain I’m a stiff 93. Turns out that years of hunching over desks, improper stretching and bad posture catches up quicker than expected, and by the ripe age of 28, I found myself tossing and turning on my decade-old Costco spring mattress trying to relieve my aches and pains.
MySanAntonio
How to get a bargain at the Twitter auction
Twitter is auctioning off office furniture and electronics in a bid to capture some savings under new owner Elon Musk’s new direction. While the auction is live now and runs through 7 a.m. PT tomorrow Jan. 18, we’ve found a few items you can buy anytime, without having to compete.
MySanAntonio
Best deals on Amazon: This beloved Ninja cookware set is at a historically low price today
If one of your goals for 2023 (because, really, who’s doing resolutions anymore anyway?) is becoming a ninja in the kitchen, Amazon is serving up a sweet deal you’ll want to take advantage of: a three-piece Ninja cookware set that, at $159.94, is almost at its all-time low price.
Comments / 0