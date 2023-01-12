ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Amazon has 4K digital TV antennas on sale right in time for the NFL Playoffs

Let’s face it – who wants to pay for cable TV these days? With all the streaming services out there, you’d be silly to pay for basic cable anymore. And if you don’t want to get a streaming service, you can just get affordable digital TV antennas to pick up the standard channels. To do this, head over to Amazon and grab a Fowod HD Digital TV Antenna for just $18.99 while it’s 37% off.
MySanAntonio

The Moto G 5G smartphone is under $200 on Amazon right now

Let’s be honest, smartphones are a necessity in today’s world, but it can be difficult (and expensive) to keep up with the latest iPhone or Samsung model. Have you seen the prices on those lately? Sheesh! To score one of the best deals on a 5G smartphone, head over to Amazon and order a Motorola Moto G 5G for only $199.99 while it’s 50% off. That’s $200 off the regular price!
MySanAntonio

Casper Element Pro review: Does the mattress live up to the hype?

By societal standards I’m still young, but according to my lower back pain I’m a stiff 93. Turns out that years of hunching over desks, improper stretching and bad posture catches up quicker than expected, and by the ripe age of 28, I found myself tossing and turning on my decade-old Costco spring mattress trying to relieve my aches and pains.
MySanAntonio

How to get a bargain at the Twitter auction

Twitter is auctioning off office furniture and electronics in a bid to capture some savings under new owner Elon Musk’s new direction. While the auction is live now and runs through 7 a.m. PT tomorrow Jan. 18, we’ve found a few items you can buy anytime, without having to compete.

Comments / 0

Community Policy