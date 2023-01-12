ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia consumers warned to watch out for sweepstakes scams

By Jessica Patterson
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtJ8l_0kCaH18c00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office is warning West Virginians to be wary of another scam claiming the call recipient has won a sweepstakes.

WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says his office has received reports from citizens that they have been victims or targets of a scam that claims the call recipient has won a sweepstakes. Morrisey says one way the scammers try to trick their targets is to use familiar names to “lure consumers into a false sense of trust” to convince them to claim the alleged prize.

“Consumers can fall prey to sweepstakes scams as the ploy can appear very attractive – who doesn’t want to win money?” Morrisey said. “However, it is important consumers verify the legitimacy of any win. Also, look for warning signs such as unusual word choices or improper grammar if you receive a letter from the supposed sweepstakes.”

In these sweepstakes scams, the scammers tell the targeted person they have won a lottery or sweepstakes, but must pay taxes and fees up front before they can claim their prize.

Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in West Virginia

Morrisey said one person from Upshur County lost nearly $18,000 to one of these scams after the scammer convinced them to send money through a gift card, a money order, MoneyGram and Western Union. He says people who have allegedly won a prize should never agree to send cash, wire money or provide numbers associated with a gift card, a debit or credit card, or their bank account.

“Most importantly, never give money to a scammer or allow them to access your credit card or computer.”

Mon County delegate introduces bill to legalize marijuana in West Virginia

According to Morrisey’s office, you can tell if the call is a scam because legitimate organizations such as state lotteries, government agencies or the Publisher’s Clearing House will never ask winners to pay to receive their prizes. He says additional red flags include being asked to pay upfront fees or taxes, being pressured to act immediately and if you’re receiving a call about a sweepstakes you never entered.

Anyone who has questions or believes they or someone they know may have been a victim of a sweepstakes scam can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or on the WVAG’s website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023

Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Recipients can also look forward to another hefty cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January 2023, boosting benefits by 12.5%.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

HARDY coming to State Fair of West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The first concert has been announced for the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia. The State Fair of West Virginia announced HARDY is the first concert added to the 2023 Grandstand Lineup on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10 AM. Kelly Collins, the […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Commissioner Leonhardt urges farmers to participate in 2022 agriculture census

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture are encouraging all farmers and farm operations to participate in the 2022 Census of Agriculture. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service previously mailed out paper questionnaires to producers in December. “We encourage everyone who receives […]
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia has cheapest vehicle maintenance costs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to WalletHub’s 2023 Best and Worst States to Drive In study, West Virginia has the lowest vehicle maintenance cost. For vehicle maintenance costs, West Virginia beats out Mississippi, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming for the cheapest. The study says that West Virginia is number 25 on the list of best […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOWK

West Virginia Governor Justice tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office. Officials with Justice’s office say the governor had a “sudden onset of symptoms” late this afternoon, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, and immediately took a COVID-19 test, which came back positive.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia Attorney General blasts Biden’s final ruling on ‘stabilizing braces’

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey blasted The Biden Administration’s release of a final rule governing “Stabilizing Braces.” The final rule said that when manufacturers, dealers and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of less than 16 inches—commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles—they must comply with […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy